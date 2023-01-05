ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

WJHG-TV

Neighborhood in Panama City set to get some new improvements

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City neighborhood is getting a multi-million-dollar revamp -- and Thursday night, residents got a look at the expected changes. Residents who live in the Cove neighborhood of Panama City know how rough their roads are. “Lots of potholes and lots of water leaks,”...
CBS 42

WATCH: Reckless driver arrested after crashing into bridge in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday.  Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway.  Kenneth Everett, 45, is originally from Bay County, but has lived in Washington state for about 15 […]
WJHG-TV

A-Cure sponsors final MLK festival

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a 35-year run for A-Cure. The civil rights group has sponsored and funded the MLK festival in Lynn Haven. After the 2023′s event, the city will be taking over. “This is a difficult decision for us to make,” said Myron Hines,...
WMBB

Lynn Haven using innovative approach to fix storm drains

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s not unusual for Lynn Haven to experience extensive flooding, even after moderate rain.  The current storm water drainage system is mostly a network of dirt ditches next to roadways. But, weeds and vegetation frequently cause clogging.  “So a lot of this ditch here would clog up and it would […]
WJHG-TV

Wreck in Panama City, driver with serious injuries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in serious condition after a wreck in Panama City. Panama City Police told NewsChannel 7 the driver of a jeep was going through the intersection of Beck Ave. and 19th Street Wednesday night and was t-boned by a smaller car. The driver...
WJHG-TV

Accident in Panama City involving three cars

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol reported an accident involving three cars in Panama City early Thursday morning. At the intersection of St. Andrews Blvd and Airport Road, troopers say a Ford SUV and a Bay County Patrol truck were sitting at a red light when a blue Kia crashed into the truck from behind. FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
WJHG-TV

Miramar Beach Commercial Structure Fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- South Walton firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire early Wednesday morning. The fire occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 West and Professional Place. The call came after 3 a.m. after a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy noticed the smell of smoke in the...
luxury-houses.net

The Villa Chimera Enchants in Panama City Beach, Florida with Authentic Italian Design is Selling for $10 Million

3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard Home in Panama City Beach, Florida for Sale. 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, Panama City Beach, Florida, is built with Authentic Italian Design along the shores of the mesmerizing West Bay waters on the Northwest Florida Gulf Coast. Inspired by the classic Palladian villas of the Veneto in Italy, the Villa Chimera evokes an imperial aura. This Home in Panama City Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, please contact Amin Delawalla (Phone: 850-225-9899) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida for full support and perfect service.
WMBB

Free Job Training in the Panhandle

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB)–The Pioneer Bay Community Development Corporation is offering job training opportunities for those seeking employment. The poverty rate in the north Port St. Joe community is 31 percent. The Pioneer Bay Community Development Corporation hopes to provide several hundred jobs, cleaning up the environment. The company has received a $200,000 Brownfield […]
pasconewsonline.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Crestview

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WJHG-TV

What tourism in PCB is expected to look like in 2023

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 2022 was another superstar year for Panama City Beach, bringing in more people than pre-pandemic. Now tourism leaders are looking to keep the ball rolling in the new year with a jam-packed calendar. Panama City Beach kicked off 2023 with a bang, hosting its...
WMBB

UPDATE: Panama City shooting suspect arrested

UPDATE: The suspect involved in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue has been apprehended, per the Panama City Police Department. Original Story PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is actively looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue. The suspect, Charles Edd Caulk, was […]
WJHG-TV

This Week's 850Strong Student of the Week is Brantley Clark

PCPD says a Jeep went through an intersection and was T-boned by a smaller car. Resolution Roundup: Organizing with Lo Maintenance Living. We are learning how to become more organized in this Resolution Roundup with Lo Maintenance Living. Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge. Updated: 8 hours ago. Crazy...
WJHG-TV

Suspect arrested and charged after fatal shooting in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Bay County man is behind bars and charged with an open count of murder following a fatal shooting in Panama City Friday night. Officers with the Panama City Police Department were called to a wooded area near the intersection of 13th Street and Mulberry Avenue around 9:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting.
