Ironton Tribune
Commission resumes Monday
After a holiday break, the Lawrence County Commission will resume regular meetings on Monday. The first session of the year will begin with an organizational meeting at 10 a.m. in the commission chambers at the Lawrence County Courthouse, followed by the regular weekly meeting. The meeting will be the first...
Ironton Tribune
YouTuber suit dropped by court
A $1 million federal lawsuit filed by a YouTuber against the Ironton Police Department, a sheriff’s deputy and a courthouse employee has been terminated by the court. Jose Maria DeCastro, who goes by the name of Chile DeCastro, first appeared in Ironton in March to film videos for his YouTube channel, Delete Lawz. After he was arrested, DeCastro filed a suit against several people citing infringement on his constitutional rights.
Ironton Tribune
‘Our voice just got louder’
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: A path forward and out of strife?
It was a surprise that most statehouse observers did not see coming. In an upset win, State Rep. Jason Stephens, a Republican who has represented voters from Lawrence County in multiple offices for more than two decades, defeated his party’s choice for speaker of the House and won the coveted position.
West Virginia State Senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
$516k goes to two West Virginia housing authorities
According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide housing for West Virginians.
Gov. Justice announces appointment of longtime Marion County educator as Executive Director of School Building Authority
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, Friday, January 6, 2023, that he has appointed Andy Neptune as Executive Director of the West Virginia School Building Authority. Neptune fills the vacancy created when David Roach became Superintendent of the West Virginia State Board of Education. Neptune is an experienced educator and administrator, having served […]
Ironton Tribune
Grinding halt
County Recorder’s Office back online, then off again after cyberattack. After a Christmas Day cyberattack took down the Lawrence County Recorder’s Office systems, the workers spent Wednesday catching up on a backlog of work. Only to find out there was a storage issue on Thursday that made everything grind to a halt again.
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
The astonishing rise of Jason Stephens, and how it likely dooms Frank LaRose’s assault on voters: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Rep. Jason Stephens’ upset victory over state Rep. Derek Merrin to become the next Ohio House speaker on Tuesday came after weeks of negotiations, lobbying, personal slights, and missed opportunities. His leadership means the House likely won’t ask voters this spring to raise the threshold...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
What was once as low as a 6-day sentence for swatting is now 18 months in Ohio
A new law in Ohio is cracking down on the false swatting calls, making any false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency a felony.
WTAP
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County
RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
hazard-herald.com
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial: Pre-trial hearing set for George 'Billy' Wagner III
WAVERLY, Ohio — A pre-trial hearing has been set for the father in one of Ohio's biggest murder cases. Court records show George "Billy" Wagner III has a pre-trial hearing set for Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Pike County Courthouse. The Wagner family patriarch is appearing before a judge...
Washington Examiner
Family affair: West Virginia governor's race pits familiar names against each other
MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — West Virginia voters in 2024 will see some familiar names on ballots. Several of them, in fact. The state's governorship is now open because term limits are forcing Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to retire, and the race to replace him has one clan squaring off against another.
Householder redux in the Ohio Statehouse? Jim Jordan as U.S. House Speaker? Welcome to 2023 Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hours before the vote for Ohio House Speaker, while drama also played out in the U.S. Congress in Washington, Ohio Democrats banded with Republicans to pick Rep. Jason Stephens as their leader. We’re talking about the speaker drama on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor...
Government Technology
FBI Investigates Cyber Attack Against Ohio County Vendor
(TNS) — The Lawrence County Recorder's Office has been dealing with one of its vendors getting hit with a cyber attack. On Saturday, Lawrence County Recorder Sharon Gossett Hager posted to Facebook that the FBI and Homeland Security were investigating a cyber attack aimed at Cott Systems, a Columbus-based company that provides government agencies with public records management software.
West Virginia man sentenced to 45 years for murder of Charleston mother
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of a mother while her daughter was by her side was sentenced on Friday. Dorian Clark was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court to a maximum of 40 years for the murder of Chastanay Joseph. He will also serve five years for being […]
