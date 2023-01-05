ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, OH

Ironton Tribune

Commission resumes Monday

After a holiday break, the Lawrence County Commission will resume regular meetings on Monday. The first session of the year will begin with an organizational meeting at 10 a.m. in the commission chambers at the Lawrence County Courthouse, followed by the regular weekly meeting. The meeting will be the first...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

YouTuber suit dropped by court

A $1 million federal lawsuit filed by a YouTuber against the Ironton Police Department, a sheriff’s deputy and a courthouse employee has been terminated by the court. Jose Maria DeCastro, who goes by the name of Chile DeCastro, first appeared in Ironton in March to film videos for his YouTube channel, Delete Lawz. After he was arrested, DeCastro filed a suit against several people citing infringement on his constitutional rights.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

‘Our voice just got louder’

COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

EDITORIAL: A path forward and out of strife?

It was a surprise that most statehouse observers did not see coming. In an upset win, State Rep. Jason Stephens, a Republican who has represented voters from Lawrence County in multiple offices for more than two decades, defeated his party’s choice for speaker of the House and won the coveted position.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WVNS

Gov. Justice announces appointment of longtime Marion County educator as Executive Director of School Building Authority

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, Friday, January 6, 2023, that he has appointed Andy Neptune as Executive Director of the West Virginia School Building Authority. Neptune fills the vacancy created when David Roach became Superintendent of the West Virginia State Board of Education. Neptune is an experienced educator and administrator, having served […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Grinding halt

County Recorder’s Office back online, then off again after cyberattack. After a Christmas Day cyberattack took down the Lawrence County Recorder’s Office systems, the workers spent Wednesday catching up on a backlog of work. Only to find out there was a storage issue on Thursday that made everything grind to a halt again.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
The Associated Press

W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County

RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Government Technology

FBI Investigates Cyber Attack Against Ohio County Vendor

(TNS) — The Lawrence County Recorder's Office has been dealing with one of its vendors getting hit with a cyber attack. On Saturday, Lawrence County Recorder Sharon Gossett Hager posted to Facebook that the FBI and Homeland Security were investigating a cyber attack aimed at Cott Systems, a Columbus-based company that provides government agencies with public records management software.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

