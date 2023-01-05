Adrian, MI – The employees of Adrian Steel donated more than 10,000 pounds of food and $23,616 to Fishes & Loaves Food Pantry in the month of December. Neighbors of Hope said that this is the sixth year the employees have organized an annual food drive to benefit Fishes & Loaves. Each year the employees have a theme for their effort, with this year’s being “One Can can make a difference and so Can Cash”. The employees create teams to see who can collect the most with the winner earning bragging rights for a year.

ADRIAN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO