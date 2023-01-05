WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, has taken the oath of office and is now officially a member of the United States Senate. Upon his swearing-in on Tuesday, he became the 58th person to serve as U.S. senator for the state of Ohio. He was joined in Washington by his wife, Usha, their three young children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, and many more from his extended family.

