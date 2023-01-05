Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Ironton Tribune
Vance sworn in as Ohio’s junior U.S. senator
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, has taken the oath of office and is now officially a member of the United States Senate. Upon his swearing-in on Tuesday, he became the 58th person to serve as U.S. senator for the state of Ohio. He was joined in Washington by his wife, Usha, their three young children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, and many more from his extended family.
Ironton Tribune
Resolutions should change us for better
They’re as thick as thieves and as numerous as new gym memberships this time of year. You know if I had a nickel for every resolution, well never mind. A resolution defined according to the Oxford Dictionary is “a firm decision to do or not to do something.”
