ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Upstate farmer weighs in on nationwide increase in egg prices

GRAY COURT, S.C. — An outbreak of avian flu is being blamed for the rising cost of eggs across the country, but one Upstate farmer says his prices have remained fairly constant over the past year. "We haven't raised our prices for about a year now," said Steve Ellis,...
GRAY COURT, SC
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Gainesville apartments sell for $9.1 million

Atlanta-based Zavala Capital sold the Cielo at Lanier Apartments in Gainesville to another local investor, Banyan Investment Group, for $9.1 million. The 66-unit, garden-style community, was built in 1985 and is located at 3656 Browns Bridge Road. Banyan plans to continue interior renovations of the one- and two-bedroom units. The...
GAINESVILLE, GA
FOX Carolina

BBB warns of Upstate pool company due to incomplete projects, no refunds

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers of a local pool company due to reports of incomplete projects and no refunds. Crystal Blue Pools, a swimming pool contractor in Mauldin, currently has five closed, unanswered complaints, as well as two one-star...
MAULDIN, SC
Monroe Local News

Traffic shift scheduled for New Jennings Mill Road at Atlanta Highway in Athens

WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Vertical Earth Incorporated will activate a new signal at New Jennings Road and SR10/Atlantic Highway in Athens, Georgia. WHEN: The traffic shift will occur on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Should the shift be delayed, the next date it would be...
ATHENS, GA
WALB 10

Uga not going to championship game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The University of Georgia will be without at least one Bulldog when they play for the national championship Monday night. Uga X, the team’s mascot, will not be traveling to Los Angeles for the title game. The Seiler family, of Savannah, has confirmed that a...
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

Pickens County residents push back on large developments

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Hundreds of residents in Pickens County met Friday night to discuss what they call unchecked growth in their area. They are calling themselves the Community Alliance for Sustainable Development. Their concern is primarily over large developments in Pickens County, like a recent proposal by a developer that was presented to county council in December. The proposed development would have had 946 single-family homes and 322 townhomes, on about one square mile of property.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
GREENVILLE, SC
wrwh.com

Missing Cleveland Woman Located

(Cleveland)- The search is over for a Cleveland woman who went missing two days before Christmas. The White County Sheriff’s Office has updated its lookout for Malinda Simons saying “she has been located.”. Authorities issued a lookout for the 42-year-old Simons five days after she was last seen...
CLEVELAND, GA
WYFF4.com

Longhorn Steakhouse in Easley cleared after gas leak, officials say

EASLEY, S.C. — UPDATE: Saturday, 1:45 p.m. According to a manager from the Longhorn Steakhouse, the restaurant was cleared by a fire marshal this morning and the restaurant was opened back up around 11:30 p.m. (BELOW: Original story) An Upstate steakhouse is closed due to a reported gas leak,...
EASLEY, SC
WGAU

Elbert Memorial Hospital to get new CEO

Tyler Taylor is expected to begin next month his new job in Elbert County: Taylor will leave his post as head of Wayne Medical Center in Waynesboro Tennessee to become the next CEO of Elbert Memorial Hospital. Taylor, who was one of two finalists for the post, is a replacement for Kerry Trapnell. Trapnell was ousted last year amid allegations that he used hospital foundation money to make political campaign contributions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

An eye-opening look at McCormick prison smugglers’ cargo

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies intercepted an overnight drone delivery of contraband to the state prison, confiscating some predictable and not so predictable merchandise. “Deputies encountered two thugs trying to make quick cash,” the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a statement. Deputies said they seized:. 1...
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Toccoa man killed in a single vehicle accident in Franklin County

A Toccoa man was killed after striking a tree on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road early Saturday morning. According to a press release from Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 52 in Hartwell were dispatched to a single vehicle fatality crash on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road in Franklin County at approximately 7:10 a.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Fire destroys private art studio in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home. The owners, who declined...
EASLEY, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Man dead in shootout with Athens-Clarke County police

ATHENS, Ga. - A man died late Friday night after exchanging gunfire with police in Athens. On Jan. 6 around 11:45 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) says two officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Smokey Road. The officers said they were approached by...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy