Tyler Taylor is expected to begin next month his new job in Elbert County: Taylor will leave his post as head of Wayne Medical Center in Waynesboro Tennessee to become the next CEO of Elbert Memorial Hospital. Taylor, who was one of two finalists for the post, is a replacement for Kerry Trapnell. Trapnell was ousted last year amid allegations that he used hospital foundation money to make political campaign contributions.

ELBERT COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO