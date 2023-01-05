ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

southgatv.com

Sylvester-Worth Co. Chamber of Commerce Growing

SYLVESTER, Ga. – There’s some promising economic news coming out of Worth County. Karen Rackley President and CEO of Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce tells South Georgia Television News for the first time in history the chamber has over 325 members. Rackley says 95% of the businesses who...
WORTH COUNTY, GA
valdostaceo.com

SGMC Recognizes Zeigler for Service as Chief of Medical Staff

South Georgia Medical Center recognized Dr. Stephen Zeigler for his service as the Chief of Medical Staff for 2021-2022 at the December meeting of the Hospital Authority of Valdosta Lowndes County Board of Trustees. Board Chairman Sam Allen presented Dr. Zeigler with a resolution commending his significant accomplishments and contributions...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
TIFTON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta resident graduates from Hinds College

VALDOSTA – Valdosta resident, Maria Gilbert, has recently graduated from Hinds Community College in the Fall 2022 ceremony. Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Fall 2022 was Maria Gilbert of Valdosta. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec....
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Kendrick Johnson march calls for justice 10 years later

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Kendrick Johnson case which is now a decade old is still bringing people together, near and far to remember the Lowndes County high school student. Kendrick was found dead in a gym mat in 2013. Investigators ruled it an accident but his family and other people nationwide believe he was murdered.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes, Echols Co. based foster care needs your support

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A nonprofit whose mission is to educate community partners and volunteers to meet the needs of vulnerable children is asking for help. Called to Care of Lowndes and Echols County says in 2022, the community was great to them. But it’s a new year, and requests for foster children are already coming in.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
24hip-hop.com

Get To Know Lakeland, GA Artist Hulio Nelms

Is a rising artist born and raised in a small town called Lakeland, Georgia. He began his music career by contributing to a church group then later merging off to make R&B and rap. According to Hulio, his small-town upbringing has made a huge impact on his artistry throughout his career so far.
LAKELAND, GA
ecbpublishing.com

From the superintendent’s desk

We are halfway through our first year of regained local control of Jefferson County Schools. Has it been challenging? Yes. Do I continue to learn each day? Of course. Have there been joys and triumphs as well as defeats? There have. Am I excited for 2023 and next semester? You bet!
agdaily.com

Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children

Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wfxl.com

Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia

Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
EARLY COUNTY, GA
ecbpublishing.com

New fence regulations called excessive

The Monticello City Council has now approved a set of three ordinances that were long in the drafting and that aim to bring clarity, uniformity and consistency to some aspects of the building code. The revised rules, which the council approved on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, specifically address accessory structures...
MONTICELLO, FL
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta child actor making his mark

VALDOSTA – Meet local child actor Jack Ferguson, a 10-year-old in Valdosta who is making his mark. Jack Ferguson is one of the hardest working 10-year-old in Valdosta! Not only does he excel in school at Valwood, but he also plays football, is an avid UGA Fan, and is a working actor.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
Lake City Reporter

Head-on crash kills 1 on I-75

JASPER — A car driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 on Sunday morning led to a fatal, head-on crash. A Florida Highway Patrol report states that a 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by a 22-year-old Lake Park, Georgia, man, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-75 on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.
LAKE PARK, GA

