southgatv.com
Sylvester-Worth Co. Chamber of Commerce Growing
SYLVESTER, Ga. – There’s some promising economic news coming out of Worth County. Karen Rackley President and CEO of Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce tells South Georgia Television News for the first time in history the chamber has over 325 members. Rackley says 95% of the businesses who...
valdostaceo.com
SGMC Recognizes Zeigler for Service as Chief of Medical Staff
South Georgia Medical Center recognized Dr. Stephen Zeigler for his service as the Chief of Medical Staff for 2021-2022 at the December meeting of the Hospital Authority of Valdosta Lowndes County Board of Trustees. Board Chairman Sam Allen presented Dr. Zeigler with a resolution commending his significant accomplishments and contributions...
WALB 10
Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
WALB 10
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing near homelessness; other veterans also in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness shows no mercy. Not for people who’ve served their country, or for single mothers with multiple children. A non-profit, made of five service programs aimed at meeting the needs of the vulnerable in crisis, wants the community to know they’re here to help.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta resident graduates from Hinds College
VALDOSTA – Valdosta resident, Maria Gilbert, has recently graduated from Hinds Community College in the Fall 2022 ceremony. Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Fall 2022 was Maria Gilbert of Valdosta. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec....
WALB 10
Kendrick Johnson march calls for justice 10 years later
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Kendrick Johnson case which is now a decade old is still bringing people together, near and far to remember the Lowndes County high school student. Kendrick was found dead in a gym mat in 2013. Investigators ruled it an accident but his family and other people nationwide believe he was murdered.
WALB 10
Lowndes, Echols Co. based foster care needs your support
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A nonprofit whose mission is to educate community partners and volunteers to meet the needs of vulnerable children is asking for help. Called to Care of Lowndes and Echols County says in 2022, the community was great to them. But it’s a new year, and requests for foster children are already coming in.
24hip-hop.com
Get To Know Lakeland, GA Artist Hulio Nelms
Is a rising artist born and raised in a small town called Lakeland, Georgia. He began his music career by contributing to a church group then later merging off to make R&B and rap. According to Hulio, his small-town upbringing has made a huge impact on his artistry throughout his career so far.
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Jan. 8
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
WALB 10
Kendrick Johnson’s family hosts grief support group nearing the 10-year ‘angelversary’ of his death
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The family of Kendrick Johnson is remembering him to start January 2023 in a series of public events, leading up to the 10-year commemoration of his death. On Jan. 11, 2013, Johnson’s body was discovered in a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School. Kendrick...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Nightmare that never ends’: 20 years later, mother, son still missing
Mary McGrath and Mary Ramsbottom have had no answers for 20 years. Twenty years ago, Oct. 13, 2002, Paula Wade, then 25, and her 3-year-old son, Brandon, disappeared. Paula was last seen Oct. 12, 2002, leaving her job at the Sam’s Club in Valdosta. On Oct. 14, 2002, McGrath...
ecbpublishing.com
From the superintendent’s desk
We are halfway through our first year of regained local control of Jefferson County Schools. Has it been challenging? Yes. Do I continue to learn each day? Of course. Have there been joys and triumphs as well as defeats? There have. Am I excited for 2023 and next semester? You bet!
agdaily.com
Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children
Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
wfxl.com
Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia
Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
ecbpublishing.com
New fence regulations called excessive
The Monticello City Council has now approved a set of three ordinances that were long in the drafting and that aim to bring clarity, uniformity and consistency to some aspects of the building code. The revised rules, which the council approved on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, specifically address accessory structures...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta child actor making his mark
VALDOSTA – Meet local child actor Jack Ferguson, a 10-year-old in Valdosta who is making his mark. Jack Ferguson is one of the hardest working 10-year-old in Valdosta! Not only does he excel in school at Valwood, but he also plays football, is an avid UGA Fan, and is a working actor.
WALB 10
Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
fox5atlanta.com
Family asks for prayers for young children critically injured in farming accident
Ga. - A terrible farming accident put two young children from South Georgia in the hospital fighting for their lives in late December. Now in January, family say the two are slowly on the mend. The tragedy began when three children were playing inside a Cotton Module Builder at a...
Lake City Reporter
Head-on crash kills 1 on I-75
JASPER — A car driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 on Sunday morning led to a fatal, head-on crash. A Florida Highway Patrol report states that a 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by a 22-year-old Lake Park, Georgia, man, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-75 on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.
VPD investigating Tuesday shooting that left two males shot
Valdosta Police Department is investigating after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon in Valdosta, leaving a 16-year-old and 18-year-old shot.
