ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Amy Robach Steps Out Of T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence: Photos

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTURc_0k3z9bJt00
Image Credit: backgrid

New year, same fling! Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, 49, was seen leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4, just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on their ongoing divorce. The blonde beauty rocked a blue puffer coat and black jeans for her while exiting the 45-year-old’s home on Wednesday. Amy accessorized her look with a black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and black sneakers. In addition, she opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo for her commute in the Big Apple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXSxA_0k3z9bJt00
Amy Robach leaves T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4. (backgrid)

The GMA3: What You Need To Know reporter’s outing in NYC also came just hours after T.J.’s estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, released an official statement about her divorce. “During the holiday season, and in light of challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter [Sabine Holmes],” Marilee’s attorney, Stephanie Lehman, told The Daily Mail. “To that end, T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.”

Amy and T.J.’s romance became public at the end of Nov. 2022, when The Daily Mail published photos of the pair holding hands in the back of a car. More recently, the duo was spotted on a grocery run in Miami on Jan. 2, just days after he filed for divorce. During that outing, the former NBC News correspondent rocked a grey hoodie with sweatpants and sandals, while T.J. opted for black sweatpants and a white long sleeve shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6boq_0k3z9bJt00
Amy Robach in NYC on Jan. 4. (backgrid)

Since their explosive romance shocked the world, Amy and T.J. were pulled off the air from GMA3 as of Dec. 5, 2022. Their last appearance on the popular news program was on Dec. 1, just days after their PDA sessions were made public. ABC News’ president, Kim Godwin, was the person to make the call and named their leaked romance an “internal and external distraction,” per Page Six. Despite the father-of-three’s separation, he and his new leading lady have not been shy about putting their love for each other on full display. On Dec. 29, 2022, T.J. and Amy were spotted in a lip lock while spending some time in Miami.

T.J. and new girlfriend‘s romance was reportedly not something that commenced until after they separated from their respective partners, a source claimed to PEOPLE on Dec. 1, 2022. “This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the outlet’s insider said. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

The Better Together! author was married to her soon-to-be ex, Andrew Shue, 55, from 2010 until their reported divorce in Dec., per Page Six. Andrew and Amy have a blended family of five kids including his sons: Nate, 25, Aidan, 23, and Wyatt, 18. The 55-year-old welcomed his kids with his ex-wife. Amy, for her part, welcomed her two daughters Ava McIntosh, 20, and Annie McIntosh, 16, with her ex-husband, Tim McIntosh.

Comments / 40

Cindy Maddox
2d ago

If he will cheat with you he’ll cheat on you. Get out of what you’re in before you start something else. She wasn’t the first and won’t be the last. Need to fire them and move on.

Reply
9
THETRUTH386
2d ago

Sometimes the husband marries the side piece and the relationship last. I’ve seen it. He didn’t end the relationship he was in.

Reply(1)
4
Islandgrl
1d ago

Amy is like a teenager holding that phone waiting on the call to come back to work...🦗🦗🦗 I hope it never comes, she's caused the children unnecessary grief 😒 😠 they do have feelings

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Praying Amy Robach Gets Fired After ABC’s Investigation: Sources

Both the Good Morning America staff and TV viewers can’t wait for cheating Amy Robach to get the boot, RadarOnline.com has learned. “People want her out the door as soon as possible,” snitched a source. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!” ABC execs are said to be seriously considering dropping the 49-year-old married anchor after her sordid affair with also married c o-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45, was exposed in November! “She’s lost most of her friends and support inside the network,” revealed the network. “She’s brought scandal to a show the prides itself as a family program...
RadarOnline

‘He’s Not Having It’: David Muir ‘Upset’ With ‘20/20’ Co-Anchor Amy Robach Over TJ Holmes Affair

20/20 star David Muir was not happy after finding out about his co-anchor Amy Robach’s secret six-month affair with GMA star TJ Holmes, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources close to the situation, Muir joins a list of ABC News employees who are upset about the drama Robach and Holmes have caused for the network. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes have been secretly dating for the past six months while both were still legally married. Sources claim the two broke things off with their partners in August before anything became romantic. Robach and her husband are close to...
NEW YORK STATE
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths

Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Page Six

T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, breaks silence on Amy Robach affair

T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife said she is “disappointed” in the “GMA3” host in her first public comments since his highly publicized affair with co-anchor Amy Robach. Marilee Fiebig released a statement via her divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman, on Wednesday, one week after Holmes filed paperwork to end their nearly 13-year marriage. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter [Sabine],” Lehman told the Daily Mail. Lehman emphasized that she has been working with Holmes’ counsel to “move [Fiebig and Holmes’] divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as...
OK! Magazine

Newly Single Gisele Bündchen Reveals She Is 'Recharging With Her Little Ones' Following Divorce From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is catching flights, not feelings!The 42-year-old model has been enjoying some much-needed rest and relaxation after her highly publicized divorce from her husband of 13 years, Tom Brady, 45, made headlines this year."Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!" the supermodel captioned her Instagram post alongside a series of blissful images from her Brazilian vacation on Sunday, December 18.In the heartwarming photos, Bündchen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's two children — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — looked thrilled as they played outdoors.Additionally, the Victoria's Secret Angel couldn't seem more peaceful as she...
Bossip

Sweet Day-Date Turns Sour: TJ Holmes And Amy Robach Spotted For The First Time Since Removal From ‘GMA3’

Kesyhia Cole once said, “I should have cheated” but after facing public harassment, TJ Holmes and Amy Robach may now hold contrasting sentiments. The twosome were spotted appearing pensive in New York amidst ABC’s investigation of their workplace romance. This is the first time the anchors have been pictured together since they were removed from GMA: What You Need To Know.
NEW YORK STATE
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!

Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
RadarOnline

Barbara Walters' Daughter Put $3.4 Million Florida Waterfront Condo On The Market After Journalist's Dementia Diagnosis

The late iconic journalist Barbara Walters purchased a Florida waterfront condo in 2014 but her daughter, Jaqueline Dena Guber, listed the $3.4 million pad shortly after her mother transferred ownership of the estate following her dementia diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned. Walters, who passed away on December 30 at age 93, adopted Guber, 54, in 1968. Throughout her legendary career, the journalist interviewed dozens of influential figures in pop culture and the political atmosphere before she announced her retirement. The same year, Walters purchased the $3.4 million Florida condo. Following her dementia diagnosis in April 2016, she transferred ownership of the...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues

Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Marriage Is 'Falling Apart' As Couple Is 'Always Fighting,' Insider Spills: 'It's A Toxic Situation'

Trouble in paradise? Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's 13-year marriage may not last after all, as the two are bickering non-stop. “It’s all falling apart,” an insider revealed to Radar. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”“It’s a toxic situation right now,” added the source. The pair, who share daughter Arabella, 11, and sons Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, first began feuding when Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 presidential election. “Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the...
RadarOnline

Royal Dad Debate: King Charles 'Demanded' Prince Harry Take Paternity Test, Suspects Major James Hewitt Could Be His Father: Sources

There have always been rumblings about whether or not King Charles III is really Prince Harry's father, with the estranged Duke of Sussex revealing his dad often made hurtful remarks about the rumors. But Charles was serious when he allegedly "demanded" Harry take a paternity test following Queen Elizabeth's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.In the wake of the late monarch's September 8 death at age 96, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, joined the royals for the 10-day funeral proceedings. According to a palace source, the newly crowned king "summoned Harry and brought up the idea of doing the best."The insider...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
281K+
Followers
25K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy