Amy Robach Steps Out Of T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence: Photos

Image Credit: backgrid

New year, same fling! Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, 49, was seen leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4, just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on their ongoing divorce. The blonde beauty rocked a blue puffer coat and black jeans for her while exiting the 45-year-old’s home on Wednesday. Amy accessorized her look with a black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and black sneakers. In addition, she opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo for her commute in the Big Apple.

Amy Robach leaves T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4. (backgrid)

The GMA3: What You Need To Know reporter’s outing in NYC also came just hours after T.J.’s estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, released an official statement about her divorce. “During the holiday season, and in light of challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter [Sabine Holmes],” Marilee’s attorney, Stephanie Lehman, told The Daily Mail. “To that end, T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.”

Amy and T.J.’s romance became public at the end of Nov. 2022, when The Daily Mail published photos of the pair holding hands in the back of a car. More recently, the duo was spotted on a grocery run in Miami on Jan. 2, just days after he filed for divorce. During that outing, the former NBC News correspondent rocked a grey hoodie with sweatpants and sandals, while T.J. opted for black sweatpants and a white long sleeve shirt.

Amy Robach in NYC on Jan. 4. (backgrid)

Since their explosive romance shocked the world, Amy and T.J. were pulled off the air from GMA3 as of Dec. 5, 2022. Their last appearance on the popular news program was on Dec. 1, just days after their PDA sessions were made public. ABC News’ president, Kim Godwin, was the person to make the call and named their leaked romance an “internal and external distraction,” per Page Six. Despite the father-of-three’s separation, he and his new leading lady have not been shy about putting their love for each other on full display. On Dec. 29, 2022, T.J. and Amy were spotted in a lip lock while spending some time in Miami.

T.J. and new girlfriend‘s romance was reportedly not something that commenced until after they separated from their respective partners, a source claimed to PEOPLE on Dec. 1, 2022. “This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the outlet’s insider said. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

The Better Together! author was married to her soon-to-be ex, Andrew Shue, 55, from 2010 until their reported divorce in Dec., per Page Six. Andrew and Amy have a blended family of five kids including his sons: Nate, 25, Aidan, 23, and Wyatt, 18. The 55-year-old welcomed his kids with his ex-wife. Amy, for her part, welcomed her two daughters Ava McIntosh, 20, and Annie McIntosh, 16, with her ex-husband, Tim McIntosh.