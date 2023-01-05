ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Richmond 75, Duquesne 73

DUQUESNE (12-5) Gunn 5-12 2-2 16, Reece 4-8 2-2 11, Brewer 4-9 0-0 10, Clark 5-12 0-0 12, Grant 1-8 0-0 3, Dixon 5-5 1-2 11, Rozier 0-3 0-0 0, Hronsky 2-2 1-1 6, Barre 1-3 0-0 2, Rotroff 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 27-62 8-9 73.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy