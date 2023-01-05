ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SGMC Recognizes Zeigler for Service as Chief of Medical Staff

South Georgia Medical Center recognized Dr. Stephen Zeigler for his service as the Chief of Medical Staff for 2021-2022 at the December meeting of the Hospital Authority of Valdosta Lowndes County Board of Trustees. Board Chairman Sam Allen presented Dr. Zeigler with a resolution commending his significant accomplishments and contributions...
