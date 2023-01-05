Read full article on original website
valdostaceo.com
Turner Center Announces 3rd Annual “Art of Writing” Contest for Area Youth
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts and the Young Writers League (YoWL) are seeking fiction, non-fiction, and poetry entries for the “Art of Writing” contest. The contest is open to middle and high school students in Valdosta, Lowndes County, and throughout south Georgia and north Florida.
SGMC Recognizes Zeigler for Service as Chief of Medical Staff
South Georgia Medical Center recognized Dr. Stephen Zeigler for his service as the Chief of Medical Staff for 2021-2022 at the December meeting of the Hospital Authority of Valdosta Lowndes County Board of Trustees. Board Chairman Sam Allen presented Dr. Zeigler with a resolution commending his significant accomplishments and contributions...
