ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

3rd quarter key as surging North Marion hands Keyser 2nd loss

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — Down by one midway through the third quarter, the North Marion Huskies turned their defense into offense, using an 18-5 sprint to take the lead for good and defeat the Keyser Golden Tornado, 63-57, on Saturday night. “I thought we guarded well,” North Marion...
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks at West Virginia's 76-62 loss to Kansas in Big 12 men's basketball play. The Mountaineer shooting struggles continued as they missed 10 free throws and made just 35% of their shots in the game, including 29.6% in the second half. Welcome to the discussion. Thank...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia’s offense ice cold in its loss to Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Saturday was always viewed as an uphill climb for the Mountaineers, as they entertained the defending national champions in the Kansas Jayhawks, who came to the WVU Coliseum ranked No. 3 in the country. West Virginia’s difficult task became basically impossible, though, when its offense suffered...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU downs Kansas State for first Big 12 win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WV News) — Powered by a trio of 20-point performances, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team picked up its first Big 12 Conference win of the season on Saturday afternoon, by defeating Kansas State, 77-70, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. West Virginia (10-4, 1-2 Big...
MANHATTAN, KS
WVNews

Roche's late 3 lifts Richmond over Duquesne, 75-73

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton led Richmond with 23 points and Jason Roche scored the game-winning 3-pointer with eight seconds left as the Spiders beat Duquesne 75-73 on Saturday night. Burton also contributed eight rebounds for the Spiders (9-7, 2-1 Atlantic 10). Neal Quinn added 13 points while...
RICHMOND, VA
WVNews

Kansas, WVU meet in expected high-scoring battle

Kansas and West Virginia are both ranked in the Top 40 nationally in scoring, and their meeting Saturday evening in Morgantown will put a number of accomplished point producers on the court. Can the Mountaineers, who have had two consecutive below-par shooting games, get their offense back on track?. Without...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Stevenson offers apology for his actions in WVU’s recent losses

Often, those involved in a controversial situation like to hide from the public after their transgression. Thus, you have to give West Virginia senior guard Erik Stevenson a great deal of credit for stepping up and facing the music during Friday’s regularly-scheduled press conference.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Timothy Hoy Tucker, 53, Bridgeport, and Whitney Danielle Moore, 35, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

DUMONT — A son, Dawson Paul Dumont, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, was born Dec. 27, 2022, at Bridgeport, West Virginia, to Amy Dumont (Davis) and Ryan Dumont of Jane Lew. Maternal grandparents are Steven and Darlene Davis, Jane Lew. Paternal grandparents are Dian and the late Paul Dumont, Barrackville.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy