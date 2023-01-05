Read full article on original website
‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: 1 Contestant Gets Sent Home For Her Behavior at a Cocktail Party, Reality Steve Says
'The Bachelor' Season 27 is set to premiere January 23, 2023, and spoilers are already coming out, and 1 from Reality Steve reveals a contestant gets sent home for her behavior at a cocktail party.
Watch: 'The Bachelor' introduces its 30 contestants for Season 27
Zach Shallcross will choose from 30 bachelorettes to find one to give his final rose to. He says he hopes to find his true love on the popular ABC reality show "The Bachelor."
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Reality Television Star Suddenly Dies
Reality television star Jamie Lopez has suddenly died at the age of 37, according to TV Insider. The news of Lopez’ death was originally posted on Monday by the Babydollbeautycouture Instagram account.
The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Suffered A Serious Injury Before Even Taping The First Show
Nothing is quite like the first week of a brand new job. Right off the bat, you're making your one and only first impression to your new coworkers. Then, you've got your superiors watching your every move, hoping that you justify their decision to hire you in the first place. Now imagine the pressure you'd feel if your predecessor was not only a legend, but held on to your new job longer than anyone in history. That was the type of experience Drew Carey had to endure when he first started his new gig, hosting CBS's "The Price is Right." And for Carey, it surely didn't go the way he had hoped it would.
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed
Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
‘Chicago P.D.’: 3 Characters Most Likely to Die in 2023
Will any main characters die when 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10 returns in January 2023? Here's what we suspect may happen.
Today show hosts Craig Melvin and Carson Daly say goodbye while announcing beloved colleagues’ retirement live on air
TODAY show’s Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and more co-hosts have said their goodbyes to a couple of beloved colleagues who are retiring from the company. The TV personalities have shared a sweet tribute to their departing colleagues during Thursday’s live show. While standing out on the Today show...
Popculture
'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return
Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
What Was ‘Bonanza’ Actor Dan Blocker’s Net Worth at His Time of Death?
Dan Blocker, who played Hoss on 'Bonanza,' had an impressive net worth when he died tragically young, shocking his fans and co-stars.
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
SheKnows
The Young & Restless Bombshell That Will Devastate Kyle and Jack — In More Ways Than One
You never know whether you’re going to get the Young & Restless Therapy Hour or Job Swaps of the Rich and Restless when you tune in these days, but I am intrigued to find out what’s really going on with Diane, Tucker, and Jeremy, and took a stab at a theory. Feel free to poke holes in it, it’s all in fun.
Some Country Music Fans Are Not Buying Miranda Lambert’s Support of the LGBTQ Community
After country singer Miranda Lambert appeared at a Jason Aldean concert in 2022, some country music fans doubt her support of the LGBTQ community.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Popculture
Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy Named Lyric
Drew Baldridge and his wife, Katherine Kraus, have a new favorite lyric. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy they named Lyric Lee Baldridge, on Dec. 30. The country singer, 30, is best known for his hits "Dance with Ya" and "Rebound." Krause and Baldwridge married in May 2021.
Chicago Fire Fans Think Kelly Severide Hasn't Been The Same Since Season 2
Of all the first responders on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire," Taylor Kinney's Lt. Kelly Severide stands out as one of the show's most relatable and popular characters, despite also being one of the most taciturn personalities on this One Chicago hit. And while Severide may sometimes come across as simply fulfilling the strong-and-silent-type addition to the show's proven formula of firefighting heroics and equally fiery personal relationships, he also has his sensitive-bro moments now and then. For instance, his close bond with former Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) found the two men frequently sharing advice on (or commiserating about) the women in their lives.
Wanna Feel Old? Let's Check in With the Gosselin Kids From 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'!
If pressed to choose what most of us think of first when asked about TLC's mid-aughts hit reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, we would probably say Kate's reverse mullet. Following on its heels, folks would probably talk about how one woman gave birth to a set of twins and then sextuplets. That's right, the 8 in Jon & Kate Plus 8 refers to eight children and two counts of labor.
