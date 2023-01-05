A distraught teenager who claims to have been scammed out of $25,000 in a matter of seconds has issued a chilling warning. After scoring her first casual job at 14, Aurora Casilli has been dreaming of the day she would have enough money to buy her very own home. The 18-year-old from Albany, Western Australia, says she has always known the value of money and over the years, had meticulously saved every cent she possibly could. At one stage, she was even working three different jobs to help fatten her savings account. But now Aurora says all her years of dedication and hard work...

18 HOURS AGO