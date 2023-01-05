Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Betty White's Los Angeles home demolished nearly a year after her death
Betty White's former Brentwood, California, home has been demolished. The late icon's home sold for above asking price, at land value, in June.
Laundry detergent recalled due to bacteria exposure risk
Art of Green laundry detergent products are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain pseudomonas aeruginosa, a potentially harmful bacteria.
Biden admin policy move will pulverize Americans' pocketbooks for good, national security expert warns
"Overrun" author and national security expert Todd Bensman warns that Title 42's end will "permanently" impact Americans' wallets and the education, health care and crime sectors.
This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack
A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
Bed Bath & Beyond's list of store closings
Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed it may not be able to survive as challenges mount for the home retailer. The company's stock lost about 90% of its value over the past year.
WXIA 11 Alive
Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine
Winter is officially here — and winter storms are hitting many parts of the United States. In frigid temperatures, it’s a common practice for many drivers to let their cars warm up for a while before hitting the road. Some vehicles even have a preset feature that lets drivers start their cars remotely.
Walmart Employee’s Response to a Customer in the Express Lane After She Is 1 Item Over Maximum Limit Sparks Debate
A new survey shows 78% believe bad behavior from customers toward employees is more common than it was five years ago. A Walmart employee shared her experience on TikTok after an angry customer hurled abuse at her after she refused to check out 21 items in the 20 items-or-less express lane.
Teen loses $25,000 after falling for phone scam
A distraught teenager who claims to have been scammed out of $25,000 in a matter of seconds has issued a chilling warning. After scoring her first casual job at 14, Aurora Casilli has been dreaming of the day she would have enough money to buy her very own home. The 18-year-old from Albany, Western Australia, says she has always known the value of money and over the years, had meticulously saved every cent she possibly could. At one stage, she was even working three different jobs to help fatten her savings account. But now Aurora says all her years of dedication and hard work...
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
Ex-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan sees a US recession as the ‘most likely outcome’
CIO for Wealth and Investment Management Darrell Cronk reacts to the former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan saying that a U.S. recession is likely.
Stuart Varney: Democrats treating Republicans' speaker election fiasco like a 'comedy movie'
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the House Republicans' infighting after Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough votes to become House speaker
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe is real estate company employee who commuted to DC
Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother who vanished on New Year’s Day after leaving her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, works in real estate. She commuted to a job in Washington, D.C.
Stuart Varney: The left can't undo what Elon Musk has done for free speech
FOX Business' Stuart Varney praises Elon Musk's achievements and discusses the left's disdain for the Tesla CEO following his purchase of Twitter.
LARRY KUDLOW: A dramatic speech with absolute clarity on issues would help McCarthy's speakership quest
Larry Kudlow suggests that Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans must clarify issues, including those that did'nt make it into the Commitment to America, to help his speakership quest on 'Kudlow.'
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $940M Mega Millions drawing
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot jumped to an estimated $1.1 billion, with a cash prize option of $568.7 million, after no one matched all six numbers on Friday.
Weight loss drug Wegovy available to retail pharmacies nationwide after shortages
Popular weight loss drug Wegovy is back at retail pharmacies across the nation after maker Novo Nordisk faced unprecedented demand and manufacturing issues.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited vs. 2023 Lexus NX350h AWD
Toyota and Lexus both produce a small hybrid SUV. Which model provides more value for the money? The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited vs. 2023 Lexus NX350h AWD appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2023 Ford Ranger: Performance, Price, And Photos
The 2023 Ford Ranger pickup has been a trusted companion for many years, providing reliable performance and impressive capabilities. Equipped with a powerful 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, this pickup can tackle just about any challenge that comes it's way. With a generous payload capacity (1,609 to 1,905 lbs), you'll have no problem carrying all the gear you need for your next adventure. Whether tackling rugged terrain or navigating crowded city streets, the Ranger is up to the task. So, if you're ready to conquer your next roadblock, choose the Ford Ranger as your trusty companion.
Macy's shuttering four locations
Macy's will be closing four locations in four states, a Macy's spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday. The news was first reported by Axios.
