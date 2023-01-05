ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vice

This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack

A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
New York Post

Teen loses $25,000 after falling for phone scam

A distraught teenager who claims to have been scammed out of $25,000 in a matter of seconds has issued a chilling warning. After scoring her first casual job at 14, Aurora Casilli has been dreaming of the day she would have enough money to buy her very own home. The 18-year-old from Albany, Western Australia, says she has always known the value of money and over the years, had meticulously saved every cent she possibly could. At one stage, she was even working three different jobs to help fatten her savings account. But now Aurora says all her years of dedication and hard work...
Top Speed

2023 Ford Ranger: Performance, Price, And Photos

The 2023 Ford Ranger pickup has been a trusted companion for many years, providing reliable performance and impressive capabilities. Equipped with a powerful 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, this pickup can tackle just about any challenge that comes it's way. With a generous payload capacity (1,609 to 1,905 lbs), you'll have no problem carrying all the gear you need for your next adventure. Whether tackling rugged terrain or navigating crowded city streets, the Ranger is up to the task. So, if you're ready to conquer your next roadblock, choose the Ford Ranger as your trusty companion.
