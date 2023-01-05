As its name suggests, the Chinese money plant (Pilea peperomioides) is native to China. The Chinese have prized Pilea peperomioides for its beauty and the belief that it brings the owner good luck and prosperity for millennia. This trendy houseplant only reached the shores of North America in the early 20th century. These easy-to-propagate plants were popular with horticulturists and hobbyists throughout the ensuing years, only becoming widely commercially available in the 21st century. Keep reading to discover the meaning of the Chinese money plant.

1 DAY AGO