Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State completes sweep, shuts out No. 14 Spartans 6-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
Jackson man on mission to empower young people
Thomas Burke remembers his days as a Jackson correction officer working in cell block two, and the feeling he got every time he saw the bars close in on another young person's life.
Take a Look Inside Lansing’s Infamous University of Michigan-Themed House
I know I talk about real estate a lot. Like, a lot a lot. Typically, I'll be talking about castle-like houses, old Victorian homes, and other older real estate. But, I'm not shy about talking about those truly unique homes either. And this home for sale in Lansing definitely fits the bill for uniqueness.
New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office
JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
No appointment necessary for free COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 12 in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are being offered this month in Flint at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. The program is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, and is being offered in partnership with the Genesee County Health Department and the MSU Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health.
Detroit News
Matt DePerno challenges GOP chair contenders to cover convention costs
Lansing — Michigan Republican Party chairman candidate Matt DePerno challenged his opponents' campaigns on Friday to each chip in $20,000 to cover the costs of the February GOP convention in Lansing. DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer and former candidate for attorney general, issued his request on the day of the...
Time running out to attend Martin Luther King Jr. event featuring Jackson’s Khari Willis and family
JACKSON, MI – Time is running out to register o attend an upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Celebration in Jackson. Friday, Jan. 6 is the last day to register for the event that will feature three members of Jackson’s Willis family as speakers. The event begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the American 1 Event Center, 128 W. Ganson St., at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park.
Why this coach says Michigan, MSU basketball rivalry even more intense up close
Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli has been involved in college hoops for the better part of four decades. A Philadelphia native, most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania; he was on staff at St. Joseph's for 35 years, first as an assistant (1985-95) then as the head coach (1995-2019). Even...
City of Lansing responds to Marvin Gardens conditions
Marvin Gardens in Lansing is an apartment complex that has been heavily featured here on WLNS.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Same great crepes can be found at City Crepes new location
JACKSON, MI – City Crepes has moved two doors down, bringing better aesthetics to its same favorite foods. The mother-daughter team of Janice and Nikki Lane opened the restaurant around 11 years ago. Previously, it was inside 137 N. Jackson St. However, when Blue Julep moved down the street,...
Tv20detroit.com
‘You can blame me.’ Judge's controversial comments suggest protection for professional guardians
(WXYZ) — In Michigan, if a court declares you legally incapacitated, a judge can appoint a guardian for you, which means you can no longer make your own medical, financial or legal decisions. For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems in the guardianship system. Now video taken...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan sees 2 deadly police shootings in 4 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five police officers across Mid-Michigan are on paid leave after two separate deadly shootings. The latest happened Thursday night in Lansing. The other took place Monday in Bath Township. The victim’s mother in the Bath Township shooting told officers she wanted her son to get mental...
Former coach being remembered as selfless, giving man at Powers Catholic
FLINT – Dannie Jones is being remembered today as a selfless, giving man at Powers Catholic High School. Jones was the Chargers’ long-time tennis coach who died Jan. 3. “The thing about Dannie is he’s one of those people who gave everything he had to this institution and our kids,” said Powers athletic director Mike Watson.
Flint YMCA project gets $16.5M boost from Mott Foundation grants
FLINT, MI -- The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation has made two grants to support the construction of a new home for the Greater Flint YMCA, a project that will include the construction of apartments, cost an estimated $41 million, and could open by January 2025 at Harrison and East Third streets.
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
Bottled water dries up in Flint as water crisis fallout continues in new year
FLINT, MI -- More than eight years after the Flint water crisis was triggered, bottled water distribution has ended at help centers in Flint while the fallout from the man-made emergency continues into 2023. Here’s the most recent information on criminal and civil court cases tied to the water crisis,...
Coats, blankets, winter apparel needed for Jackson giving event
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A community event is still taking donations to help those in need during the cold winter months. Cup of Joe & Blanket to Go is a program from Calvary Apostolic Church, 260 W. Prospect St., where volunteers will hand out winter gear to those in need from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near the Jackson Interfaith Shelter, 414 S. Blackstone St.
Noted Flint fashion designer Tyrone Kirkland dies at 56
FLINT, MI -- A Flint man who made a name in the fashion industry, gaining widespread attention, has died at age 56. Tyrone Kirkland died Dec. 31, according to his obituary. Kirkland was just 21 in 1988 when he was hired to produce gowns for the Ebony Fashion Fair. His designs appeared on the runway alongside creations by Bill Blass, Christian Dior and Gianni Versace, according to a 2004 MLive article.
Centre Daily
Lottery winner ‘didn’t want to cause a scene’ in Michigan — so he screamed in his car
A 54-year-old man said he decided to buy a few Fantasy 5 lottery tickets in Michigan when he noticed the jackpot prize creep past $500,000. A few days after the drawing, he went to the store and began scanning his lottery tickets, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Michigan Lottery officials.
michiganradio.org
Tribal gaming authority ordered to pay investors nearly $89 million in failed casino deal
Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority was dealt a losing hand in court Thursday in a nearly ten-year dispute with former investors. The authority, which operates under the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, was ordered by an Ingham County Circuit Court judge to pay the investors group nearly $89 million.
Comments / 0