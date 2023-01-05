ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WLNS

Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office

JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

No appointment necessary for free COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 12 in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are being offered this month in Flint at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. The program is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, and is being offered in partnership with the Genesee County Health Department and the MSU Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Matt DePerno challenges GOP chair contenders to cover convention costs

Lansing — Michigan Republican Party chairman candidate Matt DePerno challenged his opponents' campaigns on Friday to each chip in $20,000 to cover the costs of the February GOP convention in Lansing. DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer and former candidate for attorney general, issued his request on the day of the...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Time running out to attend Martin Luther King Jr. event featuring Jackson’s Khari Willis and family

JACKSON, MI – Time is running out to register o attend an upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Celebration in Jackson. Friday, Jan. 6 is the last day to register for the event that will feature three members of Jackson’s Willis family as speakers. The event begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the American 1 Event Center, 128 W. Ganson St., at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan sees 2 deadly police shootings in 4 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five police officers across Mid-Michigan are on paid leave after two separate deadly shootings. The latest happened Thursday night in Lansing. The other took place Monday in Bath Township. The victim’s mother in the Bath Township shooting told officers she wanted her son to get mental...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Flint YMCA project gets $16.5M boost from Mott Foundation grants

FLINT, MI -- The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation has made two grants to support the construction of a new home for the Greater Flint YMCA, a project that will include the construction of apartments, cost an estimated $41 million, and could open by January 2025 at Harrison and East Third streets.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Coats, blankets, winter apparel needed for Jackson giving event

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A community event is still taking donations to help those in need during the cold winter months. Cup of Joe & Blanket to Go is a program from Calvary Apostolic Church, 260 W. Prospect St., where volunteers will hand out winter gear to those in need from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near the Jackson Interfaith Shelter, 414 S. Blackstone St.
JACKSON, MI
The Flint Journal

Noted Flint fashion designer Tyrone Kirkland dies at 56

FLINT, MI -- A Flint man who made a name in the fashion industry, gaining widespread attention, has died at age 56. Tyrone Kirkland died Dec. 31, according to his obituary. Kirkland was just 21 in 1988 when he was hired to produce gowns for the Ebony Fashion Fair. His designs appeared on the runway alongside creations by Bill Blass, Christian Dior and Gianni Versace, according to a 2004 MLive article.
FLINT, MI

