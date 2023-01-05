Read full article on original website
City of Lansing responds to Marvin Gardens conditions
Marvin Gardens in Lansing is an apartment complex that has been heavily featured here on WLNS.
Take a Look Inside Lansing’s Infamous University of Michigan-Themed House
I know I talk about real estate a lot. Like, a lot a lot. Typically, I'll be talking about castle-like houses, old Victorian homes, and other older real estate. But, I'm not shy about talking about those truly unique homes either. And this home for sale in Lansing definitely fits the bill for uniqueness.
New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office
JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
Bottled water dries up in Flint as water crisis fallout continues in new year
FLINT, MI -- More than eight years after the Flint water crisis was triggered, bottled water distribution has ended at help centers in Flint while the fallout from the man-made emergency continues into 2023. Here’s the most recent information on criminal and civil court cases tied to the water crisis,...
Firefighters battling blaze at former Buena Vista Welcome Inn that’s set for demolition
BUENA VISTA TWP., MI-- Around 5:45 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 7, Saginaw County Central Dispatch sent a media release stating that the former Welcome Inn & Suites, 3245 E. Holland, in Buena Vista Township was on fire, resulting in the closure of Holland Ave. No indication has been made as...
WILX-TV
Police looking for missing person in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
Owners of Lansing's A CPR COMPANY encourages residents to get CPR certified
A Lansing CPR company is offering full and fast track trainings to encourage the community to get CPR certified.
Battle Creek’s Southwestern Jr. High Building Might Be Sold and Turned Into Apartments
Last Fall, we wrote about the old Southwestern Junior High School building in Battle Creek, and the state of disrepair it's in today. Which is a shame, because from the outside, the building is still quite a looker, and a staple in the community. There was speculation that someone might...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan sees 2 deadly police shootings in 4 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five police officers across Mid-Michigan are on paid leave after two separate deadly shootings. The latest happened Thursday night in Lansing. The other took place Monday in Bath Township. The victim’s mother in the Bath Township shooting told officers she wanted her son to get mental...
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
lansingcitypulse.com
Explore all greater Lansing has to offer in the new year
Not sure what to do with your weekend now that the busy holiday season is over? For those who are itching to get out of the house, there are plenty of opportunities for music, art, dance and more throughout the Lansing area. On Friday evening, singer-songwriter Darin Larner Jr. will...
Lansing Twp restaurant to raise money for fallen friend
If convicted as charged, Anderson faces various sentences up to, and including, life in prison.
WILX-TV
Eaton County pet rescue hosting puppy adoption event in Okemos
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Hope Pet Rescue is hosting its first puppy adoption event of the year. It takes place Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Okemos PetSmart. New Hope has a list of all the puppies available. The dog rescue is asking potential pet owners to get pre-approved to make adoption easier.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
East Village Magazine
Flint residents can apply for WRAP water bill assistance Thursdays at City Hall
The City of Flint is encouraging Flint residents to apply for the Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP)—a two-year program that provides assistance to eligible, low-income households through water bill credits, arrearage assistance, and water conservation assistance, such as minor plumbing repairs, according to a press release. Representatives from the...
Ann Arbor doctor recognized for compassionate care for terminally ill children
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ashley Waddell Tingstad experienced the trauma of losing a child when her 6-month-old son Viggo died last summer. Viggo was born with a genetic mutation found in “one in 50 million” children, Waddell Tingstad said. It prevented him from breathing on his own without mechanical assistance.
A mid-Michigan woman is anonymously sharing positivity with cancer patients
A mid-Michigan woman is sharing her superpower with cancer patients at Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing.
No appointment necessary for free COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 12 in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are being offered this month in Flint at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. The program is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, and is being offered in partnership with the Genesee County Health Department and the MSU Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health.
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
