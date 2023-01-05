ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office

JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
WLNS

Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
WILX-TV

Police looking for missing person in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan sees 2 deadly police shootings in 4 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five police officers across Mid-Michigan are on paid leave after two separate deadly shootings. The latest happened Thursday night in Lansing. The other took place Monday in Bath Township. The victim’s mother in the Bath Township shooting told officers she wanted her son to get mental...
lansingcitypulse.com

Explore all greater Lansing has to offer in the new year

Not sure what to do with your weekend now that the busy holiday season is over? For those who are itching to get out of the house, there are plenty of opportunities for music, art, dance and more throughout the Lansing area. On Friday evening, singer-songwriter Darin Larner Jr. will...
WILX-TV

Eaton County pet rescue hosting puppy adoption event in Okemos

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Hope Pet Rescue is hosting its first puppy adoption event of the year. It takes place Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Okemos PetSmart. New Hope has a list of all the puppies available. The dog rescue is asking potential pet owners to get pre-approved to make adoption easier.
East Village Magazine

Flint residents can apply for WRAP water bill assistance Thursdays at City Hall

The City of Flint is encouraging Flint residents to apply for the Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP)—a two-year program that provides assistance to eligible, low-income households through water bill credits, arrearage assistance, and water conservation assistance, such as minor plumbing repairs, according to a press release. Representatives from the...
The Flint Journal

No appointment necessary for free COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 12 in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are being offered this month in Flint at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. The program is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, and is being offered in partnership with the Genesee County Health Department and the MSU Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health.
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
