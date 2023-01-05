Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State completes sweep, shuts out No. 14 Spartans 6-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
When it comes to dining, Michigan has no shortage of incredible options. From little hole-in-the-wall eateries to iconic diners that have been open for 100 years, there’s something here in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
Coats, blankets, winter apparel needed for Jackson giving event
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A community event is still taking donations to help those in need during the cold winter months. Cup of Joe & Blanket to Go is a program from Calvary Apostolic Church, 260 W. Prospect St., where volunteers will hand out winter gear to those in need from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near the Jackson Interfaith Shelter, 414 S. Blackstone St.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Same great crepes can be found at City Crepes new location
JACKSON, MI – City Crepes has moved two doors down, bringing better aesthetics to its same favorite foods. The mother-daughter team of Janice and Nikki Lane opened the restaurant around 11 years ago. Previously, it was inside 137 N. Jackson St. However, when Blue Julep moved down the street,...
Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant
Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
lansingcitypulse.com
Explore all greater Lansing has to offer in the new year
Not sure what to do with your weekend now that the busy holiday season is over? For those who are itching to get out of the house, there are plenty of opportunities for music, art, dance and more throughout the Lansing area. On Friday evening, singer-songwriter Darin Larner Jr. will...
WILX-TV
Eaton County pet rescue hosting puppy adoption event in Okemos
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Hope Pet Rescue is hosting its first puppy adoption event of the year. It takes place Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Okemos PetSmart. New Hope has a list of all the puppies available. The dog rescue is asking potential pet owners to get pre-approved to make adoption easier.
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
City of Kentwood needs help finding a Yeti on the loose
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is warning that there have been rumors of a Yeti in the area. They are asking families to grab a flashlight and head out to East Paris Nature Park for the Flashlight Yeti Hunt 3.0 on Friday, Jan. 27.
Jackson man on mission to empower young people
Thomas Burke remembers his days as a Jackson correction officer working in cell block two, and the feeling he got every time he saw the bars close in on another young person's life.
Fox17
Crews put down fire at Ionia church
IONIA, Mich. — Six fire departments were working on Washington Street on Thursday evening, after a local church caught fire in Ionia. Ionia County dispatchers said that crews were called to the scene for a full involved fire. Crews responded to the church around 5:40 pm, and crews were...
Lansing Twp restaurant to raise money for fallen friend
If convicted as charged, Anderson faces various sentences up to, and including, life in prison.
WILX-TV
Owosso gets new shipping option for residents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package. That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness. Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to...
Ann Arbor doctor recognized for compassionate care for terminally ill children
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ashley Waddell Tingstad experienced the trauma of losing a child when her 6-month-old son Viggo died last summer. Viggo was born with a genetic mutation found in “one in 50 million” children, Waddell Tingstad said. It prevented him from breathing on his own without mechanical assistance.
City of Lansing responds to Marvin Gardens conditions
Marvin Gardens in Lansing is an apartment complex that has been heavily featured here on WLNS.
Time running out to attend Martin Luther King Jr. event featuring Jackson’s Khari Willis and family
JACKSON, MI – Time is running out to register o attend an upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Celebration in Jackson. Friday, Jan. 6 is the last day to register for the event that will feature three members of Jackson’s Willis family as speakers. The event begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the American 1 Event Center, 128 W. Ganson St., at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park.
Battle Creek’s Southwestern Jr. High Building Might Be Sold and Turned Into Apartments
Last Fall, we wrote about the old Southwestern Junior High School building in Battle Creek, and the state of disrepair it's in today. Which is a shame, because from the outside, the building is still quite a looker, and a staple in the community. There was speculation that someone might...
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
WILX-TV
Nicer weather for the weekend and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is at the Now Desk to preview a weekend full of “nicer” weather. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 6, 2023. Average High: 31º Average Low 19º...
These Were The Top Baby Names In Southwest Michigan For 2022
That's officially a wrap on 2022! Now that we've got another year in the books local hospitals throughout west Michigan are releasing their annual list of the most popular baby names. According to a press release by the Bronson healthcare group more than 4,500 were delivered at Bronson BirthPlace between...
Detroit News
22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says
The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
