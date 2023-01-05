ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Coats, blankets, winter apparel needed for Jackson giving event

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A community event is still taking donations to help those in need during the cold winter months. Cup of Joe & Blanket to Go is a program from Calvary Apostolic Church, 260 W. Prospect St., where volunteers will hand out winter gear to those in need from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near the Jackson Interfaith Shelter, 414 S. Blackstone St.
JACKSON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant

Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Explore all greater Lansing has to offer in the new year

Not sure what to do with your weekend now that the busy holiday season is over? For those who are itching to get out of the house, there are plenty of opportunities for music, art, dance and more throughout the Lansing area. On Friday evening, singer-songwriter Darin Larner Jr. will...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton County pet rescue hosting puppy adoption event in Okemos

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Hope Pet Rescue is hosting its first puppy adoption event of the year. It takes place Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Okemos PetSmart. New Hope has a list of all the puppies available. The dog rescue is asking potential pet owners to get pre-approved to make adoption easier.
EATON COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Crews put down fire at Ionia church

IONIA, Mich. — Six fire departments were working on Washington Street on Thursday evening, after a local church caught fire in Ionia. Ionia County dispatchers said that crews were called to the scene for a full involved fire. Crews responded to the church around 5:40 pm, and crews were...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Owosso gets new shipping option for residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package. That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness. Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to...
OWOSSO, MI
MLive

Time running out to attend Martin Luther King Jr. event featuring Jackson’s Khari Willis and family

JACKSON, MI – Time is running out to register o attend an upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Celebration in Jackson. Friday, Jan. 6 is the last day to register for the event that will feature three members of Jackson’s Willis family as speakers. The event begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the American 1 Event Center, 128 W. Ganson St., at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Nicer weather for the weekend and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is at the Now Desk to preview a weekend full of “nicer” weather. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 6, 2023. Average High: 31º Average Low 19º...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says

The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy