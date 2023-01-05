Read full article on original website
WIBW
Washburn basketball hosts doubleheader against Lincoln
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn men’s and women’s basketball geared up against Lincoln University of Missouri at Lee Arena on Saturday. The women’s team secured a 73-59 win over the Blue Tigers, while the men fell 72-67. The Ichabods will next head to Missouri Southern for a...
K-State quarterback commit named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The best high school football player is headed to K-State. Gatorade awards a player of the year in each state for each sport. The 2022 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year for football is Maize quarterback Avery Johnson. Johnson, a consensus four-star prospect by 247 Sports, announced his commitment to the […]
WIBW
Washburn Rural trio signs letter of intents
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s now official for some Junior Blues student athletes. Taylor Russell, Mackinley Rohn and Hailey Beck all signed the dotted line Thursday morning as all three athletes will play at the college level. Russell committed to Missouri Western for volleyball while Rohn and Beck both...
WIBW
No. 3 Kansas defeats West Virginia
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 3 Kansas men’s basketball defeated West Virginia 76-62 in Morgantown on Saturday. Four of KU’s five starters ended the game in double figures, led by Gradey Dick’s 16 points and Jalen Wilson’s double-double of 14 points and 14 boards. The 14-1...
WIBW
No. 21 Kansas falls to No. 23 Baylor
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 21 Kansas women’s basketball hosted No. 23 Baylor for its first ranked matchup in Allen Fieldhouse since 2013 on Saturday, but fell short 75-62. Wyvette Mayberry led the Jayhawks with 19 points. The team is now 12-2 on the season. KU will next head...
WIBW
Seaman Junior becomes first indigenous National All-American Miss Jr. Teen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For Seaman High School Junior, Madison Wabaunsee, runner-up has been an all too familiar title, going back to when she was eight years old, and now the 16-years-old, holds the title of National All-American Miss Jr. Teen, making her the first indigenous queen in the National American Miss Pageant.
WIBW
Kansas State upsets No. 19 Baylor in overtime
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball defeated No. 19 Baylor 97-95 in thrilling overtime fashion in Waco on Saturday. This marked the first meeting between Head Coach Jerome Tang and his former team since accepting the job at K-State. After ending regulation knotted at 86-86, this one...
WIBW
Hall of Fame releases Jayhawk bobblehead in honor of 2022 Championship win
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of the Jayhawks’ 2022 NCAA Championship win and National Bobblehead Day, The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum out of Wisconsin has unveiled Jayhawk Bobbleheads. Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Musem tells 13 NEWS...
WIBW
Seaman teacher honored for excellence in first year of teaching
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Seaman social studies teacher has been honored among 32 teachers in the state for their excellence in their first year of teaching students. Seaman Public Schools USD 345 says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that High School Social Studies Teacher William Wehrs was named a 2023 Kansas Horizon Award honoree for his teaching skills throughout his first year in the field.
WIBW
Flint Hills Breadbasket participated in inaugural Day of Service
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Breadbasket participated in the Governor’s inaugural Day of Service Saturday. A variety of hygiene items were packed and members of the community in need were able to pick them up. “This offering of hygiene items is definitely something that our guests have...
Junction City native will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball
TOPEKA – Today, the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced that Oscar-award-winning screenwriter and Junction City native Kevin Willmott will serve as the master of ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball in honor of Governor Laura Kelly, Lieutenant Governor David Toland, and other statewide elected officials on January 8. “I am...
Emporia gazette.com
Coffey County native looks to make an impact as Emporia's ACO
Emporia’s new animal control officer is ready to make a difference in the community by bringing compassion and understanding into her role. Chaney Besack joined the Emporia Police Department as the new ACO last month, ending a long search for the right candidate.
WIBW
Living the Dream plans week-long MLK celebration in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Living the Dream organization has more than a week of events planned to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year’s theme is “Why we can’t wait.” Monica Augusto and John Nave visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain the meaning behind the theme, and detail a few of the events.
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
WIBW
City of Topeka announces its next CFO
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s next Chief Financial Officer has been announced as Freddy Mawyin effective January 23. Currently, Mawyin is the Senior Economic Advisor for the Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP). Prior to that, he was an Intelligence Officer in the United State Army, he has a Master of Business Administration from Washburn University, and a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Spanish from the University of Missouri—St. Louis.
WIBW
ArtsConnects hosts Washburn student’s art exhibit at First Friday Art Walk
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2D and 3D digital art and design metaverse gallery decked the walls of ArtsConnect’s office during the First Friday Art Walk in NOTO. “This is a surrealist piece. This is my niece I used her as a model she loves mermaids, so I wanted to bring the childlike wonder and create something she would love,” says Washburn art student, Ashley Raines.
Sundown Salute will move to Labor day weekend
Sundown Salute is moving from the Fourth of July time frame to Friday - Sunday, Sept. 1-3 in 2023. Tricia Verschage, Director, explained that the decision to actually make that change was made before the 2022 celebration, which was also held in Milford. Verschage noted that Milford is in Geary...
WIBW
City shares the departure of Planning and Development director
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has announced that its Director of Planning and Development, Bill Fiander, is retiring from the city to pursue a new community opportunity. Fiander will join Washburn University as a faculty member of the political science department. His last day will be January...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
Kansas Lottery announces holiday millionaire raffle numbers
The Kansas Lottery has announced its holiday millionaire raffle numbers.
