Some defendants who committed murder while free on multiple bonds have gone from accused to convicted killers
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In 2020, Vernon Menifee was free from jail on three felony bonds when he murdered 29-year-old Guy Anthony Owen Allen. "We're still trying to get through this as a family," his brother Jason Allen told us in a 2020 interview. "It's the toughest thing I've ever experienced in my life, and I've been through some tough things. Losing my brother trumps everything I've ever experienced in life."
Shannon Herklotz, Asst. Chief for Detentions Command at Harris Co. Jail stepping down
HOUSTON - A top official within the Harris County Jail, Shannon Herklotz, will be stepping down in late January. Chief of Detentions Shannon Herklotz resigning effective January 20, 2023 (Photo courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office Website) The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed with FOX 26 Herklotz, Assistant Chief for...
Wanted man arrested, charged for threatening officers in northwest Harris County
HOUSTON - Authorities have a wanted man behind bars for allegedly making threats to law enforcement officials in northwest Harris County. According to the Harris County Constable Pct. 4's Office, it all started Monday after officers received a call about a disturbance in the 10800 block of FM 1960 Rd. W. That's where responding constable deputies were approached by Paul Chaney, 34, who began to threaten them.
Texas grand jury weighs whether Houston armed diner who shot, killed robbery suspect will get criminal charges
A Harris County, Texas, grand jury is to weigh whether the 46-year-old unidentified shooter who thwarted a Houston taqueria robbery, killing the suspect, will face criminal charges.
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
Grand jury will decide fate of 'hero' customer who shot and killed robber at taqueria, HPD says
Police are withholding the customer's name since he hasn't been arrested. Meanwhile, ABC13 uncovered the dead would-be El Ranchito robber's extensive criminal history.
2 suspects detained in Harris Co. after baby dies at hospital
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating after a baby was taken to the hospital where it later died. Details are very limited, but Harris County authorities tell FOX 26, the father took the baby to the hospital where it died. Authorities are at the family's home in...
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
13-year-old girl kidnapped, threatened at gunpoint; suspect arrested by Harris Co. Constables
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 13-year-old girl is safe after authorities arrested a man accused of aggravated kidnapping. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office said they responded to the 16900 block of Northchase Drive in reference to a tip that a 13-year-old girl was possibly at the location with an older male.
HCSO: No foul play suspected after baby was taken to hospital, later died
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office says investigators believe no foul play was involved in the death of a baby on Tuesday. Officials said the baby's death appears to be a natural death. ------------------- Harris County authorities are investigating after a baby was taken to the...
Man arrested for shooting another at Greenspoint bus stop following argument
HOUSTON - Authorities have a man behind bars after allegedly turning a heated argument at a bus stop in Greenspoint into a deadly shooting. It happened last Friday a little before 4 p.m. when police said Deshaun Desmond Green, 21, got into an altercation with an unidentified man at a bus stop in the 12200 block of Greenspoint Dr. in north Houston.
(FULL INTERVIEW) Houston Taqueria shooting: Mother of robber killed by patron speaks out
FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke exclusively with Corine Goodman, the mother of Eric Eugene Washington, the robber who was killed by a patron at a Houston taqueria. She tells us that hours before the robbery, he promised his mother he would do better.
Woman charged with shooting death of Houston-area bull rider arrested again by U.S. Marshals
HOUSTON — The woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas has been arrested by U.S. marshals in Houston, according to Salt Lake City police. Investigators said LaShawn Denise Bagley, now 22, killed her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ouncie Mitchell, whose real name...
Car crashes into Houston building, 4 people injured, 1 transported to the hospital
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a car crashed into a building injuring four people. Authorities said the crash occurred in the 10100 block of South Post Oak just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Houston police said a gentleman was supposed to meet his wife for dinner, and accidentally hit...
Houston-area teacher found dead in her backyard after domestic violence incident
"Our thoughts and prays are with her family during this difficult time." Alief ISD said in a statement released to ABC 13.
'Deeply saddened' | Alief ISD confirms assistant teacher killed in Sugar Land shooting
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A young Alief ISD teacher was killed Saturday in a suspected case of domestic violence, according to police. The district has identified her as Wendy Duan, 28. She joined Alief ISD in 2017 and had been teaching 3rd-grade reading and writing at Boone Elementary. Just...
Houston police seek woman accused of cashing lottery ticket stolen during convenience store robbery
Police are calling the woman a person of interest after the lottery ticket was stolen when a man reached over the counter at a store and took money from the register hours earlier.
One dead after shooting at liquor store in Third Ward overnight
HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead after a fight at a liquor store in south Houston’s Third Ward. It happened after 7 p.m. last night near Winbern and Tierwester Street. Houston police say the fight involving two men started outside the store and ended inside the liquor store. Police...
Houston police chase with stolen pickup truck ends with 3 in custody: HPD
HOUSTON - Three people were taken into custody after a police chase with a stolen pickup truck in Houston, police say. The pursuit began around 1 a.m. in the 9800 block of Country Creek in west Houston. Police say officers ran the license plate on a white Chevy Silverado at...
