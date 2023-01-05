Read full article on original website
🏀 MBB: Dragons stay perfect in '23
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Dragons (12-5, 6-5) fell into a little slump to close 2023. Hutchinson lost four straight and 5 of 6 before closing the first half of the season with two victories. After beating Northwest Tech in Goodland Wednesday and Seward in the Sports Arena Saturday, the...
🏀 MBB: Blue Dragons get first look at Saints
Tied for sixth place in the Jayhawk Conference standings, the Hutchinson Community College men's basketball team and the Seward County Saints meet for the first time this season on Saturday at the Sports Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Blue Dragons' first home game since December 12....
🏀 WBB: Blue Dragons prep for battle vs rival Saint
The Hutchinson Community College women's basketball team had a successful return from the holiday break with a decisive victory on Wednesday at Northwest Tech. Now the Blue Dragons square off against rival Seward County on Saturday in the first home game for Hutchinson since December 12. Tipoff at the Hutchinson Sports Arena is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be streamed live on the Blue Dragon Sports Network and will be broadcast live on Blue Dragon flagship station KHUT-FM (102.9) beginning at 5:15 p.m.
🏀 WBB: Dragons tested by Saints
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It was not easy, but the Dragons remained perfect at home and in the new year Saturday night despite a tough matchup with Seward. Neither team is currently ranked. According to Blue Dragon Sports Information, Saturday's contest marked just the second time since 2006 neither program had a Top 25 designation in the meeting.
🏀 WBB: USF Runs Past Wichita State Behind Big Second Half
WICHITA, Kan. – South Florida outscored Wichita State by 19 in the third quarter to hand the Shockers their second straight loss, 69-46, Saturday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (11-5, 1-2) has now lost seven straight in the series with the Bulls. Jane Asinde finished a rebound...
🏀 Hutch High Boy's rally back to win over #1 ranked Maize South
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson High School boy's and girl's basketball teams both earned big wins at the Salthawk Activity Center Friday night by sweeping Maize South in both games. Girls Game:. Hutch High jumped out to a comfortable 33-12 lead at halftime, but had to hang on as the Maize...
Former McPherson star player savors homecoming, chance to coach against Kurt Kinnamon
Jordan Crawford led an undefeated Circle boys basketball team into the Roundhouse on Friday and was proud of his team’s effort.
🎥 🏀 Hutch High opens 2023 with games vs Maize South
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams will open 2023 portion of their schedule with games vs Maize South tonight at the SAC. The Girls game will tip at 6pm followed by boys action at 7:30pm. Video stream for both Freshman and JV teams will stream on the Hutch High...
🏀 MBB: WSU travels to South Florida
TAMPA, Florida-Two winless teams enter; one will leave with its first American Athletic Conference victory, Sunday afternoon when the Wichita State Shockers (0-3) take on the South Florida Bulls (0-2) at the Yuengling Center. TV: ESPN+. Radio: KEYN 103.7 FM / GoShockers.com/Listen. Live Stats: shockerstats.com. Series: WSU leads 7-1 (2-1...
Shockers concerned identity is ‘getting lost’ as losses mount for Wichita State basketball
“The coaches and all of us players, we preach it, but I feel like we, as players, let it go in one ear and out the other.”
🏀 MBB: Shockers no match for sharp-shooting Cincinnati
WICHITA, Kan.—Craig Porter Jr. returned to form with 19 points, but Wichita State fell, 70-61, to hot-shooting Cincinnati Thursday night at Charles Koch Arena in the final American Athletic Conference regular season matchup between the schools. Wichita State (7-8, 0-3 American) committed just two turnovers, matching a 42-year-old school...
Three players named to Shrine Bowl squad
Three local high school players have been named to the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl West squad. The initial rosters for both the West and East teams were released on Monday. The players are Bradley Bond of the Goddard Lions, Kyle Butcher of the Campus Colts, and Zane Zoglmann of the Conway Springs Cardinals. All are seniors, and all are linemen.
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Friday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, Craig Porter Jr returned to form with 19 points but the Wichita State Shockers fell 7261 to shooting Cincinnati last night at Charles Kock Arena in the AAC regular season matchup between the schools. The Shockers dropped to 7-8 and 0 and 3 in the American. They committed just two turnovers but managed just four assists on 22 baskets. Cincinnati, 11 and 5 overall 2 and 1 in the league. They had 13 threes on 44.8% accuracy. So they lived by the three last night winning over Wichita State 72-61. The game between Buffalo and Cincinnati that was so pivotal for AFC playoff positioning has been canceled. So that's going to affect the Kansas City Chiefs potentially if both Buffalo and Kansas City win in their final games of the season and then they eventually get to the AFC championship game.
High school basketball scores, highlights (1/6)
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City League is jam-packed with talent this basketball season and it was all on display tonight. Wichita Heights boys and girls both picked up big wins over the East Blue Aces. Elsewhere, the Bishop Carroll girls stayed on a roll with a win over Northwest. But in the boys game, the Grizzlies got some revenge with a win over the Golden Eagles.
CCS announces honor roll
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Central Christian School announced its honor roll for the 1st semester on Friday.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chillier Saturday, milder Sunday well into next week.
After a mild Friday, temperatures will be cooler for the first half of the weekend as a weak disturbance tracks through the region. Please use caution while driving from northeast of Wichita to Emporia on the Turnpike, especially in the Flint Hills this morning with some patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle making for possible slick spots. Otherwise, the day began with some flurries in far northwest Kansas and a wintry mix in far northeast Kansas.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps trending warmer, midweek rain chances
Temperatures were on par with our seasonal average today in the 40s, but we will gradually cool off overnight. Lows fall into the 20s for most, with areas in Northwest Kansas reaching into the upper teens by the sunrise tomorrow. A chilly start to an otherwise pleasant Sunday. A cool...
A third Ollie’s is opening in south Wichita
Bargain hunters in south Wichita, it’s time to be on the lookout for Ollie’s who will be opening their third store at the southeast corner of 47th and Broadway. Located in the Saddlecreek Crossing retail development, it is expected to take the place of the former K-Mart space.
Vans on USD 308 board agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson USD 308 Board of Education will look at the purchase of a minivan and a separate 10 passenger van as part of its meeting on Monday. Allen Samuels of Hutchinson was the winner in both bids, as they were allowed to match Midway Motors price on the minivan at $38,615 and were the outright low bidder on the 10-passenger van at $71,347.
