willmarradio.com
Infectious Disease Levels Didn't Increase Over The Holiday
(St. Paul, MN) -- All signs point out that flu and COVID levels didn't increase over the holidays. While that's positive news state health officials warned there are reasons for concern and caution, including the potential for a second seasonal flu wave and the possibility of a new COVID-19 variant XXB. This variant has fueled COVID-19 elsewhere and is affecting people with prior infections or vaccinations. At last check, no cases of the XXB variant have been reported in Minnesota.
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
mprnews.org
The COVID kraken has not (yet) been released in Minnesota
Last year kicked off with a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by a new, highly transmissible variant called omicron. Since then, several omicron subvariants have proliferated and this year is kicking off with the rapid growth of one such offspring that some are now calling “the kraken.”. In...
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 3
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota and while the number of cases and hospitalizations haven't moved much in recent weeks, there is attention turning to a new variant known as XBB.1.5 after the World Health Organization expressed some concern about its ability to spread rapidly. CDC's latest variant projections show...
Radon testing plummets for new home sales
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Since 2020, radon testing done during home sales has gone down 39%, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. "That's a critical opportunity to find out if you're being exposed to this one carcinogen, and an opportunity to take action to fix it," said Daniel Tranter, the MDH Indoor Air Unit Supervisor.
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
boreal.org
Minnesota man braves blizzard to deliver kidney to North Dakota hospital
A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
KEYC
Hundreds of crashes during Minnesota storm
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been a busy few days on state roads for emergency responders. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 11:30 a.m., Tuesday morning, until 7:30 a.m. today, across the state, there were more than 400 crashes troopers responded to. The state patrol also was called...
It’s time to cover all kids in Minnesota
State lawmakers have an unprecedented opportunity to help thousands of undocumented children in Minnesota gain access to health insurance coverage this year. Under state law, undocumented individuals are barred from enrolling in Minnesota’s Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) programs – known as Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare, respectively – due to their immigration status. These two programs, funded jointly by the federal and state governments, provide health insurance coverage to Minnesotans with low incomes. Every year, Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare together cover half a million children under age 20.
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
After this latest round of snowstorms across the state of Minnesota I am sure many people including myself are ready for spring. I am happy for resort owners and for everyone who goes out and takes advantage of the snow and cold but I am over it already. On a...
Home care workers could see up to a 48% wage increase under SEIU tentative agreement
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A historic wage increase could help address the home care worker shortage plaguing the state.The State of Minnesota reached a tentative agreement Friday with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa after months of bargaining and negotiation.RELATED: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"The agreement includes a wage increase for new workers from $15.25 an hour to $20 an hour for all home care workers by 2025. SEIU says the agreement takes steps towards professionalizing home care, establishing a wage scale based on experience and ensuring high-quality orientation for new workers entering the field.The agreement also includes a $1,000 retention bonus for any worker who provides care for at least six months starting July 2023.Members of SEIU will vote on whether to approve the agreement in the coming weeks. If approved, it will go to the legislature for approval and funding.RELATED: "It's a full-blown crisis": State leaders hope to address PCA shortage in upcoming session
KIMT
Minnesota's first possible carbon pipeline clears hurdle
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's first possible carbon capture pipeline must undergo an environmental review, the state's Public Utilities Commission said Thursday, as members unanimously approved the pipeline's route permit application. The proposed pipeline would stretch 28 miles (45 kilometers) from Green Plains Ethanol Plant near Fergus Falls...
KAAL-TV
Local people react to the possibility of marijuana legalization
(ABC 6 News) – In the first week of the 2023 legislative session, many house DFL lawmakers have introduced a bill to legalize marijuana in Minnesota. With democrats having control of both chambers, many believe the legalization of marijuana is a real possibility. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has also voiced his support for the bill.
redlakenationnews.com
Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable
Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
Minnesota DNR Warns Of Unsafe Ice On Two Northland Lakes, Surrounding Wetlands
The Minnesota DNR issued a warning to outdoor enthusiasts to avoid going on two Northland lakes and surrounding wetlands due to unsafe ice. The concern is being prompted due to pumping efforts to lower the water levels in one area, which is impacting ice safety on two lakes and surrounding wetland areas.
We were away from the St. Cloud area for about 10 years. Occupational hazard of the radio biz. When we came back, some of our friends introduced us to the game of Carbles. I had never heard of it before. But it kind of reminded me of the game Aggravation. That, mixed with the game Sorry and maybe a little Chinese Checkers (can you even say that anymore?)
KEYC
Monarch Healthcare Management will give a significant bonus to over 4,500 healthcare workers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monarch Healthcare Management, a nursing facility and assisted living company, announced that over 4,500 employees could receive up to $10,000 dollars per year, for the next 10 years. “Everyone’s offering sign on bonuses, but my employees kept asking me what are you doing for me? You’re...
KEYC
Mankato East/Loyola drops weekend series to St. Cloud Cathedral
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey program fell to St. Cloud Cathedral 5-2 inside All Seasons Arena on Saturday. The Cougars were shut out by SCC 6-0 the previous night in St. Cloud.
KEYC
MN law closes a loophole for used cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Car experts say Americans who are budgeting for a vehicle in the new year are leaning heavily on the used-car market because inflation is squeezing families more than ever. A new law that goes into effect this week in Minnesota will help those buyers know...
