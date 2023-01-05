ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Infectious Disease Levels Didn't Increase Over The Holiday

(St. Paul, MN) -- All signs point out that flu and COVID levels didn't increase over the holidays. While that's positive news state health officials warned there are reasons for concern and caution, including the potential for a second seasonal flu wave and the possibility of a new COVID-19 variant XXB. This variant has fueled COVID-19 elsewhere and is affecting people with prior infections or vaccinations. At last check, no cases of the XXB variant have been reported in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Let’s Meet The Ten Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

The COVID kraken has not (yet) been released in Minnesota

Last year kicked off with a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by a new, highly transmissible variant called omicron. Since then, several omicron subvariants have proliferated and this year is kicking off with the rapid growth of one such offspring that some are now calling “the kraken.”. In...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Radon testing plummets for new home sales

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Since 2020, radon testing done during home sales has gone down 39%, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. "That's a critical opportunity to find out if you're being exposed to this one carcinogen, and an opportunity to take action to fix it," said Daniel Tranter, the MDH Indoor Air Unit Supervisor.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota man braves blizzard to deliver kidney to North Dakota hospital

A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Hundreds of crashes during Minnesota storm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been a busy few days on state roads for emergency responders. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 11:30 a.m., Tuesday morning, until 7:30 a.m. today, across the state, there were more than 400 crashes troopers responded to. The state patrol also was called...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

It’s time to cover all kids in Minnesota

State lawmakers have an unprecedented opportunity to help thousands of undocumented children in Minnesota gain access to health insurance coverage this year. Under state law, undocumented individuals are barred from enrolling in Minnesota’s Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) programs – known as Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare, respectively – due to their immigration status. These two programs, funded jointly by the federal and state governments, provide health insurance coverage to Minnesotans with low incomes. Every year, Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare together cover half a million children under age 20.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Home care workers could see up to a 48% wage increase under SEIU tentative agreement

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A historic wage increase could help address the home care worker shortage plaguing the state.The State of Minnesota reached a tentative agreement Friday with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa after months of bargaining and negotiation.RELATED: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"The agreement includes a wage increase for new workers from $15.25 an hour to $20 an hour for all home care workers by 2025. SEIU says the agreement takes steps towards professionalizing home care, establishing a wage scale based on experience and ensuring high-quality orientation for new workers entering the field.The agreement also includes a $1,000 retention bonus for any worker who provides care for at least six months starting July 2023.Members of SEIU will vote on whether to approve the agreement in the coming weeks. If approved, it will go to the legislature for approval and funding.RELATED: "It's a full-blown crisis": State leaders hope to address PCA shortage in upcoming session
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Minnesota's first possible carbon pipeline clears hurdle

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's first possible carbon capture pipeline must undergo an environmental review, the state's Public Utilities Commission said Thursday, as members unanimously approved the pipeline's route permit application. The proposed pipeline would stretch 28 miles (45 kilometers) from Green Plains Ethanol Plant near Fergus Falls...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Local people react to the possibility of marijuana legalization

(ABC 6 News) – In the first week of the 2023 legislative session, many house DFL lawmakers have introduced a bill to legalize marijuana in Minnesota. With democrats having control of both chambers, many believe the legalization of marijuana is a real possibility. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has also voiced his support for the bill.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable

Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Have You Jumped on This Minnesota Craze Yet?

We were away from the St. Cloud area for about 10 years. Occupational hazard of the radio biz. When we came back, some of our friends introduced us to the game of Carbles. I had never heard of it before. But it kind of reminded me of the game Aggravation. That, mixed with the game Sorry and maybe a little Chinese Checkers (can you even say that anymore?)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KEYC

MN law closes a loophole for used cars

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Car experts say Americans who are budgeting for a vehicle in the new year are leaning heavily on the used-car market because inflation is squeezing families more than ever. A new law that goes into effect this week in Minnesota will help those buyers know...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy