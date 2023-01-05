Read full article on original website
St. Louis American
Dr. Kendra Holmes makes history with new role as Affinia Healthcare president & CEO
Dr. Kendra Holmes stepped into her new role as president & CEO for Affinia Healthcare January 1, 2023. The Affinia Healthcare Board of Directors first announced Dr. Holmes’ promotion in March 2022. The new role is also a historic one: Dr. Holmes is the first woman, and the first Black person, to be selected as the organization’s president and CEO in its 117-year history.
stlpublicradio.org
To better serve the community, Metro Trans Umbrella Group forges needs assessment
After serving the region for 10 years, Metro Trans Umbrella Group is doubling down on the support it offers in the greater St. Louis area. Metro Trans Umbrella Group has provided food, clothing and peer support to thousands of transgender people in St. Louis. After years of growth and service, the organization wants to learn what the needs of queer and trans St. Louisans are. Michaela Joy Kraemer is leading this research in order to guide the organization to better meet the needs of local trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming individuals.
mediafeed.org
Washington University will cost you this much
Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, is a four-year private research university. Here, find out information about admission requirements, the Washington University acceptance rate, WashU tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Washington University is known for its research and teaching. Students come from all 50...
Catholic conference brings thousands of people to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — For 25 years, the SEEK Conference has been spreading God's message. The Fellowship of Catholic University Students, known as FOCUS, aims to uplift parishioners and evangelize others in a week-long conference. The last two years, the event was virtual due to the pandemic. But this year,...
St. Louis gives dozens of child care providers a total of $1.7M, with more on the way
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis child care providers received $1.7 million from the city of St. Louis, with more funds on the way. The city's Community Development Administration last week said it has disbursed the money, through taxing district Saint Louis MHB, to 56 providers with an average reimbursement of $36,000. The funds come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and are to fill a gap "between the state child care subsidy rate and the cost of licensed care for children under five years old" to cover a period from January 2021 to December 2021.
St. Louis American
SLPS teaching state a lesson by increasing teacher pay
Last May, St. Louis Public Schools and its teachers’ union, American Federation of Teachers Local 420, partnered to approve a significant pay raise for teachers and staff members. As pleased as retired SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams, who helped broker the deal, and Local 420 representatives were, they could not...
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
Schnucks expands new staffing strategy throughout Midwest after adding 140 jobs in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets Inc. this week said it is expanding a recently introduced employment option that added 140 jobs to the St. Louis region. Called “Schnucks Flexforce,” the program, which was introduced at the company’s St. Louis-area stores in October, gives workers more flexibility by allowing them to use an app to self-select the shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules.
Hidden History: Monument to honor Vashon family’s contributions to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — They're one of the most influential families in St. Louis, but the accomplishments of the Vashon family have largely been lost to time. When most St. Louisans hear the name Vashon one thing typically comes to mind. “They think of Vashon High School,” said Calvin Riley,...
edglentoday.com
Schnucks Customers, Company Donate More Than $250,000 To The Salvation Army Through “Round Up at the Register”
ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. and The Salvation Army today announced that Schnucks customers and the company donated a total of $250,135 to The Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign through Schnucks’ “Round Up at the Register.”. Schnucks customers had the option to round up...
You need to make how much Money to be “Rich” in St. Louis?
A website put together a list of how much money you'd need to make to be rich in certain cities across the US. And let us just say, you need a really good salary to be rich in St. Louis but it's way less than being rich in NYC. According...
Which St. Louis municipalities are considering a 3% sales tax on marijuana?
Starting next month, anyone 21 or older can legally purchase recreational marijuana in Missouri.
FOX2now.com
Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite
Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite. Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Quench your thirst with these non-alcoholic drinks. Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge. Ketokey Factory has...
This New St. Louis Burger Place is Out of this World – Literally
I can't prove it, but I'm pretty sure that I have a good burger radar. I say this because almost by accident I found a new St. Louis burger place and it's out of this world and thanks to their name, I can say that literally. One of the more...
St. Louis Man Living in Cotton Belt Building Suing Over New State Law
Ronald Benson is one of seven plaintiffs seeking to block enforcement of a new law that opponents say criminalizes homelessness
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri
A popular discount supermarket chain is celebrating the grand opening of its newest Missouri store next week with some great giveaways planned for shoppers. Read on to learn more.
It's Girl Scout Cookie season! Here's how to purchase them in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins Saturday, Jan. 7 for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri. Year after year, local Scouts get the opportunity to gain entrepreneurial and leadership skills through community cookie sales. The money raised allows local troops to participate in summer camps, traveling and community service projects.
KMOV
The origins of Lion’s Choice in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Lion’s Choice started in 1967 as a St. Louis institution with small beginnings. News 4′s Steve Harris traced the origins behind the Lion in the above video.
KMOV
U City business owner ordered to pay back $650K in bank, pandemic fraud
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A University City man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay back $650,000 that he was convicted of stealing through bank and pandemic-related fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said that Le Mell Harlston, 36,...
New event venue opening in Midtown Moto Complex
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will see another new event venue opening in 2023. The Smith at The MOTO Museum, located in the Midtown Moto Complex on Locust Street, is now booking for large and mid-sized weddings, corporate functions, parties and more for 2023. The Smith comes from New...
5 On Your Side
