It’s been a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders , which has led to a contentious relationship between the organization and star wide receiver Davante Adams after the team benched his friend and starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham .

Adams was asked on Wednesday whether or not he was interested in staying with the Raiders organization despite their treatment of Carr this season. He responded by saying that while he supports Carr, he is committed to the team moving forward.

“Yeah, absolutely, I wouldn’t have been here or ended up here, originally, probably if Derek (Carr) wasn’t here,” said Adams via Ryan Sakamoto of The Sporting Tribune . “But that doesn’t necessarily mean that I won’t be here in the event that he’s not here. But my dream was to play for this team before he was a Raider, and at this point I want to try to make this thing work and continue on doing what I’m doing here, myself get better and see the team grow and get better as well.”

Adams also revealed that he has asked head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler to have input on who their starting quarterback is next season.

“WR Davante Adams said he wants input in the QB decision this offseason, but that he’ll be staying put in 2023, regardless. Everyone can relax now,” tweeted Raiders beat writer for The Athletic Tashan Reed .

Considering how important Adams has been to the Raiders’ offense this year, it is certainly something that he should have some input on.

Unfortunately for him, it appears very unlikely at this point that his friend Derek Carr will be the one throwing him the ball next season.

[ Ryan Sakamoto on Twitter , Tashan Reed on Twitter ]

The post Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .