Louisiana Women’s Hoops Visits Hattiesburg for First Road Stop in Sun Belt Play

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team plays its first game of the new year – and on the road in Sun Belt Conference play – on Thursday, January 5 meeting Southern Miss at 6:00 p.m. at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.



The Ragin’ Cajuns (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) and Lady Eagles (9-4, 2-0), meeting for the 17th time overall, are facing off as Sun Belt Conference foes for the first time. USM joined the SBC in July 2022.

Louisiana, having enjoyed the comforts of home the previous two weeks, will be competing on the road for the first time in 20 days – the last road game came Saturday, December 17 at Lamar.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Lee Roberts (pxp) and Larry Boyd (analyst) providing the commentary. Fans in the Acadiana region can listen to call of the game by Steve Peloquin on 103.3 FM The Goat and 1420 AM and worldwide on the Varsity Network. Live stats will be provided by CajunStats.com.

Thursday’s tilt marks the first of two matchups in SBC play between the two teams. USM returns the visit in the regular season finale on February 24 at the Cajundome.

The Ragin’ Cajuns opened SBC play New Year’s Eve weekend at home with a split of the two-game set at the Cajundome, using a stout defensive effort to upend Georgia State 54-41 before dropping a 68-57 setback to a hot-shooting Coastal Carolina squad.

Louisiana seeks to return to the winning track and keep alive its active streak of two-plus seasons without being dealt back-to-back SBC losses (dates back to the 2020-21 season). The Ragin’ Cajuns are 23-6 in SBC play since 2020-21.

During SBC Opening Weekend, the Ragin’ Cajuns regained the services of guards Destiny Rice (precautionary) and Sherry Porter (family matter) following brief absences. Rice steadied the team’s offense with her 11 assists and calmed the unit as turnovers dropped to 11.5 per game. Porter reminded everyone of her scoring prowess with a team-high 20 points (7-of-12 shooting) vs. CCU.

The post production potential from Mariah Stewart was also on display with her season-high 12 points vs. GSU on 6-of-10 shooting. Louisiana’s coaching staff is looking for Stewart’s productivity to be that added boost in SBC play.

Tamera Johnson was once again her reliable self in the SBC opening games, averaging 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Lanay Wheaton displayed her game-changing ability with 16 points in the second half pull-away from Georgia State.

Johnson paces the Ragin' Cajuns in scoring (10.7) and rebounding (6.8). The Lafayette native has generated eighth double-digit scoring performances and three double-doubles. Wheaton (10.2) has raised her season scoring average over three full points the past two weeks, started with back-to-back 20-plus points games (20 at Lamar, 25 vs. LSU-Alexandria).

The Ragin' Cajuns defense, which ranks Top 20 nationally forcing 21.9 turnovers per game, is led by Wheaton's 29 steals with Johnson right behind at 24 steals. Rice moved into the team lead in assists (25) after her solid SBC-opening performance, with Wheaton closely following (19).

Southern Miss is coming off a road sweep, which included a 77-75 win at Troy, to begin its inaugural season in the Sun Belt Conference. Thursday’s game marks the Lady Eagles’ first-ever SBC home opener. LSU transfer Domonique Davis leads USM in scoring at 19.8 points per game, having already made 90 field goals (90-of-217) and has scored 20-plus points seven times.

GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (7-7, 1-1 SBC) at SOUTHERN MISS (9-4, 2-0 SBC)

Date / Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023 / 6:00 p.m. (CST)

Site: Hattiesburg, Miss.

Arena: Reed Green Coliseum (8,095)

RADIO/TVRadio: The GOAT 103.3 FM / 1420 AM Talent: Steve Peloquin (PxP) TV: ESPN+ [espn.com] Talent: Lee Roberts (PxP); Larry Boyd (Analyst)

LIVE STATS/SOCIAL MEDIALive Stats: CajunStats.com [statb.us] Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com] | #GeauxCajuns

SERIES HISTORYOverall: Southern Miss leads, 13-3 In Hattiesburg: USM leads, 8-1 Streak: USM +8

Last Meeting : USM 71-49, 11/26/16 (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

Noteworthy : Meeting for the 17th time overall … first-ever matchup as conference foes … only the third meeting since the turn of the century … previous two games in the 2000s occurred in Hattiesburg (2010, 2016) … in last on-court matchup, USM claimed victory in the championship game of the Southern Miss Invitational held in November 2016 at Reed Green Coliseum… Lady Eagles carry a series-best, eight-game win streak into Thursday’s contest; Ragin’ Cajuns last win came in January 1984 at Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette … vast majority of the meetings took place from 1983-99, the two programs meeting 10 times during that span.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team plays its first game of the new year – and on the road in Sun Belt Conference play – on Thursday, January 5 meeting Southern Miss at 6:00 p.m. at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) and Lady Eagles (9-4, 2-0), meeting for the 17th time overall, are facing off as Sun Belt Conference foes for the first time. USM joined the SBC in July 2022.

Louisiana, having enjoyed the comforts of home the previous two weeks, will be competing on the road for the first time in 20 days – the last road game came Saturday, December 17 at Lamar.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Lee Roberts (pxp) and Larry Boyd (analyst) providing the commentary. Fans in the Acadiana region can listen to call of the game by Steve Peloquin on 103.3 FM The Goat and 1420 AM and worldwide on the Varsity Network. Live stats will be provided by CajunStats.com.

Thursday’s tilt marks the first of two matchups in SBC play between the two teams. USM returns the visit in the regular season finale on February 24 at the Cajundome.

The Ragin’ Cajuns opened SBC play New Year’s Eve weekend at home with a split of the two-game set at the Cajundome, using a stout defensive effort to upend Georgia State 54-41 before dropping a 68-57 setback to a hot-shooting Coastal Carolina squad.

Louisiana seeks to return to the winning track and keep alive its active streak of two-plus seasons without being dealt back-to-back SBC losses (dates back to the 2020-21 season). The Ragin’ Cajuns are 23-6 in SBC play since 2020-21.

During SBC Opening Weekend, the Ragin’ Cajuns regained the services of guards Destiny Rice (precautionary) and Sherry Porter (family matter) following brief absences. Rice steadied the team’s offense with her 11 assists and calmed the unit as turnovers dropped to 11.5 per game. Porter reminded everyone of her scoring prowess with a team-high 20 points (7-of-12 shooting) vs. CCU.

The post production potential from Mariah Stewart was also on display with her season-high 12 points vs. GSU on 6-of-10 shooting. Louisiana’s coaching staff is looking for Stewart’s productivity to be that added boost in SBC play.

Tamera Johnson was once again her reliable self in the SBC opening games, averaging 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Lanay Wheaton displayed her game-changing ability with 16 points in the second half pull-away from Georgia State.

Johnson paces the Ragin' Cajuns in scoring (10.7) and rebounding (6.8). The Lafayette native has generated eighth double-digit scoring performances and three double-doubles. Wheaton (10.2) has raised her season scoring average over three full points the past two weeks, started with back-to-back 20-plus points games (20 at Lamar, 25 vs. LSU-Alexandria).

The Ragin' Cajuns defense, which ranks Top 20 nationally forcing 21.9 turnovers per game, is led by Wheaton's 29 steals with Johnson right behind at 24 steals. Rice moved into the team lead in assists (25) after her solid SBC-opening performance, with Wheaton closely following (19).

Southern Miss is coming off a road sweep, which included a 77-75 win at Troy, to begin its inaugural season in the Sun Belt Conference. Thursday’s game marks the Lady Eagles’ first-ever SBC home opener. LSU transfer Domonique Davis leads USM in scoring at 19.8 points per game, having already made 90 field goals (90-of-217) and has scored 20-plus points seven times.

GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (7-7, 1-1 SBC) at SOUTHERN MISS (9-4, 2-0 SBC)

Date / Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023 / 6:00 p.m. (CST)

Site: Hattiesburg, Miss.

Arena: Reed Green Coliseum (8,095)

RADIO/TVRadio: The GOAT 103.3 FM / 1420 AM

Talent: Steve Peloquin (PxP)

TV: ESPN+ [espn.com]

Talent: Lee Roberts (PxP); Larry Boyd (Analyst)

LIVE STATS/SOCIAL MEDIALive Stats: CajunStats.com [statb.us] Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com] | #GeauxCajuns

SERIES HISTORYOverall: Southern Miss leads, 13-3

In Hattiesburg: USM leads, 8-1

Streak: USM +8

Last Meeting : USM 71-49, 11/26/16 (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

Noteworthy : Meeting for the 17th time overall … first-ever matchup as conference foes … only the third meeting since the turn of the century … previous two games in the 2000s occurred in Hattiesburg (2010, 2016) … in last on-court matchup, USM claimed victory in the championship game of the Southern Miss Invitational held in November 2016 at Reed Green Coliseum… Lady Eagles carry a series-best, eight-game win streak into Thursday’s contest; Ragin’ Cajuns last win came in January 1984 at Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette … vast majority of the meetings took place from 1983-99, the two programs meeting 10 times during that span.

FIVE-PLUS THINGS TO KNOW

Take a Little Trip : Thursday’s visit to Southern Miss kicks off a quick two-game road trip for Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns will be in San Marcos, Texas on Saturday, January 7 to meet long-standing SBC rival Texas State. Defensive Standoff : Louisiana has held seven opponents to 60 or less and yielded 70-plus points only three times. Through 13 games, Southern Miss has held seven opponents under 60 points and five at fifty or less. Turning 'Em Over : Nine times – and in five of the last six games – the Ragin' Cajuns have forced the opposition into 20-plus turnovers. Earlier this season, Louisiana turned over then-No. 3 Texas (Nov. 11) 25 times and most recently forced a season-high 37 turnovers from LSU-Alexandria (Dec. 19). Louisiana ranks Top 20 (at No. 18) nationally in turnovers forced per game (21.9). Arriving in Time : The 20-point performance at Lamar, season-high 25-point effort vs. LSUA and 16-point explosion in the second half vs. Georgia State from Lanay Wheaton is proof that the scoring punch she packed in the 2021-22 season has returned. She appears to be shaking off the effects of a minor wrist injury that's persisted so far this season – just in time for Sun Belt Conference play. Life is Grand in the Sun : Louisiana, a member since the 1991-92 season, is in its 32nd season of competition within the Sun Belt Conference. The Ragin’ Cajuns went 91-86 in league play through the first 10 years in the Garry Brodhead era. Sun Belt Success Story : Dating back to the 2020-21 season in which Louisiana won the regular season championship, the program has won 23 of its last 29 Sun Belt Conference games.

FIVE-PLUS THINGS TO KNOW

Take a Little Trip : Thursday’s visit to Southern Miss kicks off a quick two-game road trip for Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns will be in San Marcos, Texas on Saturday, January 7 to meet long-standing SBC rival Texas State. Defensive Standoff : Louisiana has held seven opponents to 60 or less and yielded 70-plus points only three times. Through 13 games, Southern Miss has held seven opponents under 60 points and five at fifty or less. Turning 'Em Over : Nine times – and in five of the last six games – the Ragin' Cajuns have forced the opposition into 20-plus turnovers. Earlier this season, Louisiana turned over then-No. 3 Texas (Nov. 11) 25 times and most recently forced a season-high 37 turnovers from LSU-Alexandria (Dec. 19). Louisiana ranks Top 20 (at No. 18) nationally in turnovers forced per game (21.9). Arriving in Time : The 20-point performance at Lamar, season-high 25-point effort vs. LSUA and 16-point explosion in the second half vs. Georgia State from Lanay Wheaton is proof that the scoring punch she packed in the 2021-22 season has returned. She appears to be shaking off the effects of a minor wrist injury that's persisted so far this season – just in time for Sun Belt Conference play. Life is Grand in the Sun : Louisiana, a member since the 1991-92 season, is in its 32nd season of competition within the Sun Belt Conference. The Ragin’ Cajuns went 91-86 in league play through the first 10 years in the Garry Brodhead era. Sun Belt Success Story : Dating back to the 2020-21 season in which Louisiana won the regular season championship, the program has won 23 of its last 29 Sun Belt Conference games.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana travels to San Marcos, Texas to complete its first road trip in Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday, January 7, taking on Texas State in a 2:00 p.m. contest at Strahan Arena.

After the TXST game, the Ragin’ Cajuns make a brief stop back home at the Cajundome to face South Alabama on Thursday, January 12 (6:00 p.m.) then return to the road on Saturday, January 14 at Troy (4:00 p.m.).

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter ( @RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com] ), Facebook (/ RaginCajunsWBB [facebook.com] ) or Instagram ( @RaginCajunsWBB [instagram.com] ) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Women's Basketball.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel