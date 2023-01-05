Las Vegas entertainment company announces plans for circus extravaganza

The drive between California and Las Vegas may never be the same now that Spiegelworld, the production company behind the Las Vegas Strip shows "Absinthe" and "Opium" are the new owners.

About 15 minutes beyond the state line on Interstate I-15 lies the small town of Nipton, California. Most of the town's visitors are travelers driving to and from Las Vegas to California. But that may change now that the town has been sold.

Spiegelworld acquired the town for $2.5 million in cash several months ago. According to Spiegelworld Founder Ross Mollison, the company plans to get creative.

"It has to be unique and incredible if we achieve those two things that I think will be successful," said Mollison.

There are plans to refurbish the current hotel and the general store, re-open the local restaurant and build large tents and buildings where the company's show performers can train and practice.

Mollin says the company plans to spend around $3 million during the initial stages of the project.

As a long-time Nipton resident, Jim Eslinger says he's thrilled to see the town's transition.

"It's exciting, you know, to see what Ross and Spiegelworld have in mind for this town, and to be a part of it helps out any way I can because, to me, this is paradise,” said Eslinger.

Mollison says since purchasing the land in mid-22, the entertainment group has already removed over 250 tons of trash from the desert.

The initial stages are expected to be completed by the end of this year.