Denver, CO

Denver police investigating deadly stabbing in East Colfax neighborhood

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing in the city's East Colfax neighborhood.

At 7:28 p.m., the department published a tweet saying officers were investigating a stabbing in the 1100 block of North Syracuse Street. Denver police said one victim was found, but did not provide their condition.

Two hours later, Denver PD said the victim was pronounced dead, and that the stabbing is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

This is a developing story.

Denver7 News KMGH

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

