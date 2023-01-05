Westbrook's double-double helps TAMU-CC defeat UIW 59-51

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi improves their 2022-23 season record (7-6, 2-0) after holding off the defending Southland Conference Tournament Champions, the University of Incarnate Word, 59-51. Islanders forward Alecia Westbrook dropped a double-double, 22 points and 11 rebounds, and played nearly 38 of the 40 minutes of the game.

"Alecia Westbrook I think made some big time plays for us to win the basketball game and what counts the most is we're trying to get the W," Royce Chadwick said. "I think we had people wide open, but we just didn't see them because of the pressure on the basketball. Third quarter I thought we got our break going. When we get our break going I think we are a lot better basketball team and we got some steals.

Westbrook also went 10-11 from the free throw line.

"Just my teammates finding me," Westbrook said. "There were a lot of holes, so I was just getting to the holes and finishing with free throws."

The Islanders are back on the road this Saturday as they face UIW again. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. in San Antonio.

ISLANDERS POINTS

Alecia Westbrook - 22 points

Bruna Anguera - 7 points

Paige Allen - 8 points

Makinna Serrata - 7 points

Violeta Verano - 5 points

Mireia Aguado - 2 points

Annukka Willstedt - 6 points

Justis Odom - 2 points