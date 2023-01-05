CT must reduce shale gas dependence as prices skyrocket

Related
whatsupnewp.com
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
A cold snap across much of the U.S. in the last two weeks have forced refineries to slow operations and even shut down, including on the Texas gulf coast, sending prices at the pump slightly higher and increasing air pollution. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week,...
westernmassnews.com
Eversource customers brace for increased rates
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thee new year brought on increased rates for Eversource customers. Now people are bracing for those bills to come in. These rate hikes have left many people in the bay state frustrated with Eversource. We spoke with State Representative Orlando Ramos to see if any changes have been made at the state level to assist people with the higher costs.
wiltonbulletin.com
The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why
The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
225 CT bridges are in poor condition, but repairs are costly
New federal funding will speed up repairs on CT's longest bridge, but the project is only a small part of the state's infrastructure needs.
Branford dispensary changes name to ‘Rise’ ahead of recreational cannabis sale
Conn. (WTNH) — Starting next Tuesday, adults will be able to buy recreational cannabis legally in Connecticut. Bluepoint Wellness in Branford already supplies medical patients with cannabis. On Tuesday, it will change its name to Rise, and it will be open to everyone 21 and older. “We have an incredible team here that’s going to […]
darientimes.com
There is optimism about CT malls' prospects in 2023: 'The U.S. customer is resilient'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In recent years, the end of the holiday season at malls in Connecticut has often been an ominous occasion — a point at which at many retailers have cut their losses and shuttered their stores. This year, the...
Package stores push back on grocery stores being allowed to sell wine
HARTFORD, Conn. — Though the Capitol complex is closed until Monday, the 2023 legislative session did gavel in on Wednesday. There’s already a renewed push in a decades-old debate in Connecticut: whether to allow the sale of wine in grocery stores. If you ask the supermarkets, they say...
Attorney General Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion rate hike
Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject an “excessive and unwarranted” request by Eversource-owned Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27 percent over three years. The post Attorney General Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion rate hike appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
Learning from the Europeans how to do rail right
Imagine Washington to New York air shuttles being legislated out of existence. Imagine Amtrak offering cheaper, but still high-speed, options.
stamfordplus.com
Eversource’s new power supply rate is now more than double – 24.17 c/kWh. Here’s what you can do about it
Starting January 1 of this year, Eversource residential customers in Connecticut who haven’t elected a third-party supplier, will see the supply portion of their electric bill more than double. This is after the Eversource standard service rate jumped from 12.05 cents per kilowatt hour to 24.17 cents per kilowatt hour on January 1, 2023. Eversource’s power supply rates are set twice a year with six-month terms – January through June and July through December.
PURA begins inquiry into Eversource rate changes
The meeting was a joint venture between PURA and the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities and was intended to jumpstart a conversation about energy costs across state lines. The post PURA begins inquiry into Eversource rate changes appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Massachusetts pandemic SNAP benefits to end in February
Extra, temporary benefits that was available through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Emergency Allotments is set to end in February.
CDC: Six Connecticut counties in High Covid transmission category
The CDC has listed six of Connecticut’s eight counties in the High/Orange category for Covid-19 transmission. They are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties.
Department of Public Health advising all Conn. residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Friday they are encouraging all Connecticut residents to wear face masks in public indoor spaces, due to a surge in COVID cases across the state. The recommendation is based on data collected by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), shared in […]
An Important Tip For Connecticut Recreational Cannabis Customers
Here we go Connecticut, the age of grabbing a 6 pack of pre-rolls instead of a 6 pack of beers is about to commence. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10 AM, if you're an adult over the age of 21, you can legally purchase cannabis from a retail store in Connecticut.
Tech advances leaving many in CT locked out of jobs and economy
In order to adapt to the new economy, new internet users need computers, instruction and support. In CT, libraries are part of the solution.
AAA says to avoid this while driving to prevent wrong-way crashes
Wrong way crashes are on the rise across the country. Across state lines a Connecticut state representative was killed in one this morning.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Bread prices, Bed Bath & Beyond possible bankruptcy, remote work
Body camera footage shows East Haven police officers chase and apprehend a suspect on I-95 in Milford. Ismalej-Gomez is named a suspect in his 2-year old son's murder. Norm Pattis can not practice law for six months. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said once Friday's disturbance moves...
6 Connecticut counties now have 'high' COVID levels
Six Connecticut counties are now considered to have high levels of COVID in the community, according to the CDC. The counties are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham. Last week, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties reached the high category. Communities in the high category are highly...
