Antonio Grier solidifies pledge to Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier signed with Arkansas before ever visiting, but then solidified everything after his official visit. Due to an NCAA rule, transfers can sign with schools, but since it’s a grant-in-aid the signing isn’t binding until they enroll in classes. It...
Xavier Weaver impressed with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — University of South Florida wide receiver Xavier Weaver has seen his recruiting takeoff since entering the transfer portal. Weaver, 6-1, 180, has one season remaining and spent Thursday and Friday visiting Arkansas. Weaver talked about how the official visit went for him. “I experienced the campus yesterday...
Dominique Bowman, Arkansas parting ways
FAYETTEVILLE — As expected, Arkansas and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman are parting ways. This, according to a source, has been in the works for a few days, but was officially reported first by John Brice from FootballScoop.com on Friday. Bowman spent one year at Arkansas after coming over from Marshall University. A source indicated to Hogville.net before the AutoZone Liberty Bowl that Bowman wouldn’t be at Arkansas in 2023.
Arkansas adds former Baylor cornerback Lorando Johnson
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed its sixth portal addition with a commitment from former Baylor cornerback Lorando Johnson. Johnson, 6-0, 193, was at Arkansas on Wednesday and Thursday. He got to attend the Arkansas-Missouri basketball game and enjoyed that. He was a sophomore this past season with the Bears....
Dont’e Thornton talks Hogs, Kenny Guiton and more
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton now has three visits, including Arkansas, behind him, and one remains. Thornton, 6-5, 197, arrived at Arkansas on Wednesday and provided feedback on how the visit went. “I would say I had a very great visit,” Thornton said. “The town...
Arkansas set to host another trio beginning today
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas currently has five transfers on campus for official visits and will welcome three more today. The recruits beginning visits today are Hillsdale (Mich.) College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, 6-4, 210; South Florida wide receiver Xavier Weaver, 6-1, 180; and Baylor safety Al Walcott, 6-2, 187. South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier, 6-1, 223, who is committed to the Hogs, arrived on Wednesday and will leave Friday. So part of his visit will overlap with Weaver who was his teammate at South Florida.
Lorando Johnson among visitors at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Baylor cornerback Lorando Johnson was at Arkansas on Wednesday and Thursday for an official visit. The former Lancaster (Texas) standout was a four-star recruit out of high school. Johnson, 6-0, 193, talked about how the visit went. “Good, real interesting,” Johnson said. Johnson and the...
Hogs land key PWO linebacker target Donovan Whitten
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Arkadelphia linebacker Donovan Whitten as a preferred walk-on recruit. Whitten, 6-3, 220, last visited Arkansas on Dec. 13. He also attended Arkansas’ game against Ole Miss on Nov. 19. The Razorbacks offered him on Nov. 13. Whitten talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks. He was offered by Barry Odom and Michael Scherer originally, but when the pair left for UNLV then Travis Williams took over his recruiting.
Jake Roberts enjoys Arkansas, two visits remaining
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has made it clear the Hogs want to add a tight end from the transfer portal and a key target is former North Texas standout Jake Roberts. Roberts, 6-5, 250, is one of four recruits who took official visits to Fayetteville that ended on Thursday. Following the visit, Roberts talked about how the visit went for him.
