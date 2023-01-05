FAYETTEVILLE — As expected, Arkansas and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman are parting ways. This, according to a source, has been in the works for a few days, but was officially reported first by John Brice from FootballScoop.com on Friday. Bowman spent one year at Arkansas after coming over from Marshall University. A source indicated to Hogville.net before the AutoZone Liberty Bowl that Bowman wouldn’t be at Arkansas in 2023.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO