Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAZ
Health network collaboration brings surgical medical students to rural W.Va.
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In rural Southern West Virginia if surgery is needed, advanced care is only available in cities like Charleston and Huntington. Certain specialized care can be even harder for patients from the Logan area who do not have close access. U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.,...
WSAZ
Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WSAZ) - A man with ties to Fayette County, West Virginia, who was wanted for drugging and sexually molesting a teen who later died was arrested Friday in Indiana, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Alain Luis Forget, who’s in his early 60s, is accused of drugging...
WSAZ
Emergency department at Saint Francis Hospital to close Feb.1
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The emergency department at Saint Francis Hospital will close February 1, 2023 as part of a plan to repurpose the hospital. According to a release, the plan it to turn the hospital into West Virginia’s first full-service and comprehensive orthopedic hospital. Emergency and critical...
WSAZ
How to avoid scholarship scams
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a new year, and graduation will be right around the corner for high school seniors. Jennifer Finetti, director of student advocacy with Scholarshipbowl, stopped by Studio 3 with some tips for avoiding scholarship scams.
WSAZ
Residents say August chemical spill still causing problems
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In August, we first told you about a chemical spill on the West Virginia Turnpike and the arrest of of Dennis West for allegedly driving under the influence. Since then, Kanawha County neighbors who live near Paint Creek say they’re still feeling the effects months...
WSAZ
Milton Library close to reopening
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A library that has been closed to the public since Christmas is close to reopening. The Milton Branch Library is planned to reopen on Monday after it sustained water damage when a sprinkler burst, flooding the inside of the building. Library Manager Lynn McGinnis said she...
WSAZ
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Jan 7
Outside sheriff's office to internally investigate deadly Cabell Co. incident. Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died. Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died. GW beats SV. Updated: 20 hours ago.
WSAZ
Former Huntington City Councilman sentenced for shooting
WV LOTTERY DRAWING -1-5-23 Updated: 3 hours ago.
WSAZ
Woman killed in stabbing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Thursday night of a deadly stabbing in Charleston. Metro 911 says it happened in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue. Charleston Police Lieutenant Tony Hazelett confirms to WSAZ that the victim is a woman and her death is being investigated as a homicide.
WSAZ
Thursday Briefing with Todd Nelson
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re looking to buy a home, Todd Nelson with Old Colony Company of Huntington has plenty of options in our region. He stopped by First Look at Four to show us some of his listings. This segment is sponsored content and not a product...
WSAZ
Show Choir Retro with Tony Cavaleir
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s high school show choir season across America, and one school in our region has gained a national reputation among the elite. Tony Cavalier takes us to Hurricane High School, where the 2019 Dinner Theater propelled the school choir to a top 2 national ranking.
WSAZ
4 teens involved in disturbance at a detention center
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple teenagers are involved in a disturbance at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center after officials said they were able to take control of a room Saturday afternoon. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said that four juvenile males, all 17 years old, took control of...
WSAZ
Ohio River Road reopens after semi overturns
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ohio River Road has reopened following an accident involving a semi, dispatchers say. CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ohio River Road was blocked in both directions on Friday after a semi overturned, spilling gravel on the roadway, according to 911 dispatchers. The call came in...
WSAZ
All natural air freshener with The Queen of Clean
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Queen of Clean is always showing us hacks to make cleaning easier and save money. She stopped by Studio 3 to share her recipe for an all natural air freshener.
WSAZ
Outside sheriff’s office to internally investigate deadly Cabell Co. incident
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation regarding possible policy violations in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle released that information Friday night.
WSAZ
Man pleads not guilty in brother’s murder
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded not guilty Thursday in the shooting death of his brother nearly two years ago, according to information from Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit’s office. Holdon Burdette, 25, faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting of his brother...
WSAZ
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday. James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened near...
WSAZ
Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
WSAZ
Bicyclist dies after being struck by SUV
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who was hit by an SUV while riding a bicycle earlier this week on U.S. 60 has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes, died Wednesday, deputies say. Jarrell was hit by the SUV around...
WSAZ
Man facing rape and incest charges
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Greenup County man on allegations of sexual abuse. Troopers said Justin McDowell is charged with second degree rape and incest. McDowell was arrested at a home in Ashland, Ky. on January 4, 2023. Investigators said when they attempted to arrest McDowell,...
Comments / 0