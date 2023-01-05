ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Emergency department at Saint Francis Hospital to close Feb.1

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The emergency department at Saint Francis Hospital will close February 1, 2023 as part of a plan to repurpose the hospital. According to a release, the plan it to turn the hospital into West Virginia’s first full-service and comprehensive orthopedic hospital. Emergency and critical...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

How to avoid scholarship scams

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a new year, and graduation will be right around the corner for high school seniors. Jennifer Finetti, director of student advocacy with Scholarshipbowl, stopped by Studio 3 with some tips for avoiding scholarship scams.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Residents say August chemical spill still causing problems

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In August, we first told you about a chemical spill on the West Virginia Turnpike and the arrest of of Dennis West for allegedly driving under the influence. Since then, Kanawha County neighbors who live near Paint Creek say they’re still feeling the effects months...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Milton Library close to reopening

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A library that has been closed to the public since Christmas is close to reopening. The Milton Branch Library is planned to reopen on Monday after it sustained water damage when a sprinkler burst, flooding the inside of the building. Library Manager Lynn McGinnis said she...
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Jan 7

Outside sheriff's office to internally investigate deadly Cabell Co. incident. Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died. Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died. GW beats SV. Updated: 20 hours ago.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman killed in stabbing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Thursday night of a deadly stabbing in Charleston. Metro 911 says it happened in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue. Charleston Police Lieutenant Tony Hazelett confirms to WSAZ that the victim is a woman and her death is being investigated as a homicide.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Thursday Briefing with Todd Nelson

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re looking to buy a home, Todd Nelson with Old Colony Company of Huntington has plenty of options in our region. He stopped by First Look at Four to show us some of his listings. This segment is sponsored content and not a product...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Show Choir Retro with Tony Cavaleir

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s high school show choir season across America, and one school in our region has gained a national reputation among the elite. Tony Cavalier takes us to Hurricane High School, where the 2019 Dinner Theater propelled the school choir to a top 2 national ranking.
HURRICANE, WV
WSAZ

4 teens involved in disturbance at a detention center

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple teenagers are involved in a disturbance at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center after officials said they were able to take control of a room Saturday afternoon. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said that four juvenile males, all 17 years old, took control of...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Ohio River Road reopens after semi overturns

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ohio River Road has reopened following an accident involving a semi, dispatchers say. CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ohio River Road was blocked in both directions on Friday after a semi overturned, spilling gravel on the roadway, according to 911 dispatchers. The call came in...
LESAGE, WV
WSAZ

Man pleads not guilty in brother’s murder

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded not guilty Thursday in the shooting death of his brother nearly two years ago, according to information from Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit’s office. Holdon Burdette, 25, faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting of his brother...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday. James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened near...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Bicyclist dies after being struck by SUV

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who was hit by an SUV while riding a bicycle earlier this week on U.S. 60 has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes, died Wednesday, deputies say. Jarrell was hit by the SUV around...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man facing rape and incest charges

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Greenup County man on allegations of sexual abuse. Troopers said Justin McDowell is charged with second degree rape and incest. McDowell was arrested at a home in Ashland, Ky. on January 4, 2023. Investigators said when they attempted to arrest McDowell,...
ASHLAND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy