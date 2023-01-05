ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

With huge state surplus, West Virginia reform group wants social services and community needs met first

By Steven Cohen
 3 days ago

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — With the West Virginia legislature about to convene for its session this month, a grassroots reform group is taking the pulse of eastern panhandle residents.

The non-profit Center for Budget and Public Policy has been holding town meetings and public forums about the state’s $1 billion surplus. It is money they would like to see invested in education, roads, rural broadband, social services and shoring up the public employees’ retirement system. A proposed cut — or outright elimination of the income tax, they say, is the wrong approach.

“All these things can be addressed through the surplus funds if we prioritize investing in our communities instead of giving tax breaks to the rich,” said Seth DiStefano with the advocacy group.

DiStefano also said the state is too reliant on revenue from coal severance taxes since energy markets are so volatile.

Bobbi Brown
2d ago

The over 1 billion in surplus needs to help the people of WV. We are an older population state where a lot of senior citizens are really hurting. Anyone on a fixed income is being forced into poverty by inflation. So many other states have helped their people. Why doesn't WV see that these people are doing without to no fault of their own. I pray that the ones making decisions about all that money would stop and think where they would be if they lived on fixed income. We are only buying 1/2 of what we used to buy and paying the same. Please consider us!

Ohwell
3d ago

Woulda, shoulda, coulda. One billion in reserve? Stop prepping to line your pockets. CUT TAXES NOW!!!!

Matt Rutter
3d ago

this money should be returned to the people of WV in direct payments...it should not be used for people's pet projects..

