With huge state surplus, West Virginia reform group wants social services and community needs met first

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — With the West Virginia legislature about to convene for its session this month, a grassroots reform group is taking the pulse of eastern panhandle residents.

The non-profit Center for Budget and Public Policy has been holding town meetings and public forums about the state’s $1 billion surplus. It is money they would like to see invested in education, roads, rural broadband, social services and shoring up the public employees’ retirement system. A proposed cut — or outright elimination of the income tax, they say, is the wrong approach.

“All these things can be addressed through the surplus funds if we prioritize investing in our communities instead of giving tax breaks to the rich,” said Seth DiStefano with the advocacy group.

DiStefano also said the state is too reliant on revenue from coal severance taxes since energy markets are so volatile.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.