Charlotte, NC

WCNC

QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just because it's January doesn't mean it has to be boring! Enjoy the sunny weather while it lasts with exciting events in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!. Friday, Jan. 6. Comedy Showcase @ Common Market. Start your weekend off with a night of laughs at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Push for bike safety after cyclist hit in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a call for safety changes for pedestrians in Charlotte. It comes after a serious crash involving a bicyclist earlier this week in Plaza Midwood. Cars have flown down the road in Plaza Midwood just days after a tragic scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the biker was hit by the car accidentally.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to get free compost in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Calling all Salisbury gardeners! The City of Salisbury is giving away free compost at the Grants Creek Compost Facility every Friday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday, Salisbury residents can pick up unlimited compost at no charge. All that's asked is you bring your own container. Want compost by the truckload? That's fine too -- just supply the truck.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Balloon release to be held for Shanquella Robinson's birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury will host a balloon release Sunday in honor of the birthday of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of friends in Mexico. The balloon will be held in honor of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mint Hill enters partnership with Habitat for Humanity

MINT HILL, N.C. — Residents in need of severe house repairs could soon get assistance from Habitat for Humanity, thanks to a partnership with the town of Mint Hill. On Thursday, Mint Hill officials announced that the town was establishing a partnership with Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity (GMHFH). The partnership establishes $25,000 to be allocated for limited-income Mint Hill residents to receive help from GMHFH Critical Home Repair Program.
MINT HILL, NC
WCNC

Uptown Charlotte continues to see property crimes end of 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg's most recent crime numbers report, released in October of 2022, showed an increase in property crimes. Charlotte's Uptown area saw those types of crimes in December. One involved several lockers at the Planet Fitness where several lockers were smashed in the men's locker room....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Queen's Feast returns for January edition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You won't have to wait until the summer to try some of the Charlotte area's best cuisine, as the Queen's Feast Charlotte Restaurant Week is back for its Winter 2023 edition. 87 restaurants will be featured from Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Each restaurant...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dies in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to W 24th Street near N Graham Street on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in response to an injured person. At the scene, officers located Charles Maxie, 46,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte police asking for public's help to find missing man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 4:23 p.m. along Tipton Drive, not far from Statesville Avenue, in north Charlotte, according to police. McLaughlin's family is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Strike on the table for CATS bus operators

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of failed contract negotiations, Charlotte Area Transit System bus operators are weighing out their options. Sources told WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre that two contracts were rejected by operators who are represented by the SMART union. The next vote is on Jan. 7, and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Stop trying to be "Super Woman"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you ever felt like the weight of the world is on your shoulders?. Do you feel like if you don't take care of things yourself they won't get done? If you answered yes, you're not alone! This morning Martha Cooper Hudson, founder of RediscoverHer, shared 3 steps we can all take to help tackle stress.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

South End coffee shop offers opportunity for adults living with intellectual disabilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Bitty and Beau's in South End, you can get a delicious cup of coffee and an endless supply of hope. That hope is because this unique business is all about the value, acceptance and worth of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Ben and Amy Wright opened the first Bitty and Beau's in 2016 with the goal of making a difference in the lives of those with disabilities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

