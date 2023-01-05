Read full article on original website
Dog abandoned at Charlotte airport by owner, rescue organization trying to find home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A rescue organization is hoping to find a permanent home for a dog after it was surrendered by its owner at Charlotte Douglas Airport last week. FurBabies Animal Rescue said Baby Girl, a Beagle girl was rescued from the airport by an airline worker on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Fire rips through abandoned education building in Salisbury, firefighters say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A five-alarm ripped through an abandoned building in Salisbury Saturday night, firefighters said. The Churchland Fire Department said it was assisting Rowan units in East Spencer at the old Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on North Long Street just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday. WCNC Charlotte has reached...
QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just because it's January doesn't mean it has to be boring! Enjoy the sunny weather while it lasts with exciting events in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!. Friday, Jan. 6. Comedy Showcase @ Common Market. Start your weekend off with a night of laughs at...
Push for bike safety after cyclist hit in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a call for safety changes for pedestrians in Charlotte. It comes after a serious crash involving a bicyclist earlier this week in Plaza Midwood. Cars have flown down the road in Plaza Midwood just days after a tragic scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the biker was hit by the car accidentally.
How to get free compost in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Calling all Salisbury gardeners! The City of Salisbury is giving away free compost at the Grants Creek Compost Facility every Friday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday, Salisbury residents can pick up unlimited compost at no charge. All that's asked is you bring your own container. Want compost by the truckload? That's fine too -- just supply the truck.
Redesign opens at Fort Mill Parkway and Spratt Street in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — A project to redesign an intersection in southern portions of Fort Mill has been completed and opened to the public Friday. The new intersection of Spratt Street and Fort Mill Parkway near Riverview Elementary School opened to drivers Friday. The new design makes it easier...
Balloon release to be held for Shanquella Robinson's birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury will host a balloon release Sunday in honor of the birthday of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of friends in Mexico. The balloon will be held in honor of...
Charlotte SHOUT! wants you to design a poster for this year's festival
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The internationally acclaimed arts festival, Charlotte SHOUT! is back and they are inviting artists to enter the 2023 Poster Completion. All you have to do is create an original Charlotte SHOUT! poster for a chance to be selected as the "face" of this year's festival. For...
Mint Hill enters partnership with Habitat for Humanity
MINT HILL, N.C. — Residents in need of severe house repairs could soon get assistance from Habitat for Humanity, thanks to a partnership with the town of Mint Hill. On Thursday, Mint Hill officials announced that the town was establishing a partnership with Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity (GMHFH). The partnership establishes $25,000 to be allocated for limited-income Mint Hill residents to receive help from GMHFH Critical Home Repair Program.
Down For Doughnuts | Mooresville doughnut shop employs people with intellectual disabilities
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — David Cooper and his wife Lisa opened their doughnut shop for their son Zach in March 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Down For Doughnuts, a walk-up doughnut shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, hires individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Right now, they have ten employees on the payroll.
Two Rock Hill parking decks will soon go gateless. Here's how you'll pay for parking
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There's a new way to pay for parking in Rock Hill, and it doesn't involve paying at the gate. That's mainly because there won't be a gate at two parking decks in town. So how do you pay?. The City of Rock Hill has partnered...
Charlotte SHOUT! search for artist to design 2023 poster
You could be the next artist for Charlotte SHOUT! The arts festival is looking for artists to create a poster promoting this year's festival.
Uptown Charlotte continues to see property crimes end of 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg's most recent crime numbers report, released in October of 2022, showed an increase in property crimes. Charlotte's Uptown area saw those types of crimes in December. One involved several lockers at the Planet Fitness where several lockers were smashed in the men's locker room....
Queen's Feast returns for January edition
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You won't have to wait until the summer to try some of the Charlotte area's best cuisine, as the Queen's Feast Charlotte Restaurant Week is back for its Winter 2023 edition. 87 restaurants will be featured from Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Each restaurant...
1 dies in north Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to W 24th Street near N Graham Street on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in response to an injured person. At the scene, officers located Charles Maxie, 46,...
StarMed looks toward underserved communities, creates food insecurity program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Mecklenburg County officials, nearly 15% of the county's households are considered food insecure. Food insecurity happens when people have a reduced variety and quality in their diet, which may cause them to have disrupted eating patterns or eat less due to a lack of money or resources.
Charlotte police asking for public's help to find missing man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 4:23 p.m. along Tipton Drive, not far from Statesville Avenue, in north Charlotte, according to police. McLaughlin's family is...
Strike on the table for CATS bus operators
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of failed contract negotiations, Charlotte Area Transit System bus operators are weighing out their options. Sources told WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre that two contracts were rejected by operators who are represented by the SMART union. The next vote is on Jan. 7, and...
Stop trying to be "Super Woman"
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you ever felt like the weight of the world is on your shoulders?. Do you feel like if you don't take care of things yourself they won't get done? If you answered yes, you're not alone! This morning Martha Cooper Hudson, founder of RediscoverHer, shared 3 steps we can all take to help tackle stress.
South End coffee shop offers opportunity for adults living with intellectual disabilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Bitty and Beau's in South End, you can get a delicious cup of coffee and an endless supply of hope. That hope is because this unique business is all about the value, acceptance and worth of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Ben and Amy Wright opened the first Bitty and Beau's in 2016 with the goal of making a difference in the lives of those with disabilities.
