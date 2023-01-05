RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is transferring to North Carolina State. Armstrong announced his decision in a social media post Saturday. The move allows him to reunite with his former offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who directed the Cavaliers' offense during the most productive years of Armstrong's career with the Cavaliers and recently signed on to lead the Wolfpack's attack.

