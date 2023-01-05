ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Are people returning to Fort Myers Beach too quickly for the island to handle?

By Gage Goulding
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vI2zC_0k3z2zVY00

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — If you’ve been to Fort Myers Beach recently, you’ve likely seen the swarms of people that line the beach. Many days, it looks like a normal day during season.

“I am really surprised at how many people are at the beach,” said Toby Albright, who’s visiting from Pensacola. “Even with all the stuff going on and the devastation.”

Despite the ongoing recovery efforts on the island, people continue to flood the island, bringing their beach towels, chairs and footballs.

“It was a beautiful day so we decided to come sit out at the beach,” said Paige Teregan.

“It just shows that people, you know, love this place,” Abright added. “You know, they love the area. They want to support the beach.”

If you look towards the Gulf of Mexico, you truly can’t recognize the devastation that’s right behind you.

However, the draw of people coming to the island is presenting a problem. The infrastructure isn’t ready to handle this many visitors. The few garbage cans that remain following Hurricane Ian are now mostly overflowing.

The bathroom in the Times Square area, the busiest part of the beach, was destroyed. Now just four portable toilets serve the sometimes several hundred people sunbathing.

“If you would’ve asked me on September 29th if we’d be where we’re at right now, I would’ve probably told you no,” said Mayor Dan Allers.

Another problem is safety. People have been ignoring “closed” signs and bypassing barriers to get up on the most destroyed and unsafe remains of the fishing pier.

“Wow, looks dangerous,” Albright said while watching two kids walk up the pier.

“Just hanging out. Up top,” Teregan added. “That could collapse at any time.”

While the people were spotted on the pier, no one came to yell at them. Several Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were seen patrolling the island, but none on the beach.

“We also need you to use common sense,” Mayor Allers said of the people climbing the pier. “We don’t want to see you cut your foot on something. We don’t want to see you falling off of a pier you that shouldn’t be on.”

It brings the question to light: is Fort Myers Beach recovering too quickly? It’s a weird thing to think about, but are people flocking back to the island faster than the community can handle them?

“You know, that is a very good question, and I don’t know if I know the direct answer for that,” Mayor Allers said. “But I will tell you, recovery is going to be different in the eyes of the beholder. To me, do I think it’s recovering too fast? No. No I don’t. The more that we can get the word out that we want you to enjoy yourself, but we want you to be safe, I think that’s the important message.”

The Mayor said the town is committed to doing everything it can to help, but it takes two to tango. That means residents and visitors alike have a responsibility, maybe more so than they did in prior visits to the beach.

“It takes the town, but it also takes the people that are coming to visit,” Mayor Allers said. “I was always taught you leave something better than when you found it. Just don’t leave the garbage on the beach. We got enough cleanup to do. We don’t need to clean up after you.”

By doing that, you can help the island recover, not hurt it.

“Everybody just help keep the place clean,” Albright said.

Comments / 8

Whatever
3d ago

Yes, the bathrooms need to be fixed , they are using the gulf as a bathroom and they are not getting rid of their trash properly. WHY because the majority of the people who go there are PIGS

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach 100 days after Hurricane Ian

Southwest Florida has come a long way since Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our area 100 days ago, but there’s still a long way to go. Much storm debris littering the streets is gone, and more businesses are opening every day. But a lot of people are still displaced...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Water hyacinth taking over Cape Coral canals

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It might have beautiful flowers, but an aquatic plant is taking over the freshwater canals of Cape Coral. Water hyacinth was introduced into Florida in the 1880s, but by the 1960s, it had covered more than 120,000 acres of public lakes and rivers – that’s 25 percent of Lake Okeechobee.
CAPE CORAL, FL
luxury-houses.net

The Stunning Residence in Naples, Florida is Offered for $13.9 Million with Just Minutes to Doctor’s Pass and the Gulf of Mexico

3139 Leeward Lane Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3139 Leeward Lane, Naples, Florida, is appointed by Calusa Bay Design with spectacular, wide-water, western views. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,1 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3139 Leeward Lane, please contact Tim P Savage, PA (Phone: 239.821.7576) at Gulf Coast International Prop for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Hotel owner on Ian recovery: 'It's like playing 3D chess with one eye closed'

Progress is slow, but happening, on Southwest Florida beaches. 1. The rebuilding process for many Southwest Florida businesses post-Hurricane Ian began to pick up speed at the end of 2022. As of mid-December, for example, 62% of Lee County’s hotel guest rooms had reopened — some 8,900 rooms, according to Visit Fort Myers, the Lee County Visitors & Convention Bureau. Many of those rooms were occupied by people helping with and assisting displaced residents, in addition to cleanup and restoration tasks.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: 75 restaurants launch in Naples area in 2022

More than 75 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Collier County, including more than 30 restaurants in North Naples. Some of the hottest new places in the area launched in North Naples within the last year. The 239 Naples, which draws attention to its local food sources, opened in May at Mercato. Food and Thought 2, an all-organic restaurant, took over the former Founders Bistro site last summer in Fountain Park off Airport-Pulling Road.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Southwest Florida's eagle couple welcomes second hatchling

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida's beloved eagle couple, Harriet and M15, welcomed their second hatchling overnight Friday into Saturday. Egg 2, or E22, began to show its first pip, another term for crack, Thursday signaling the hatching process had begun. The official hatch time is still unknown at this time, Dick Pritchett Real Estate explained on its website that hosts the eagle cam.
FORT MYERS, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

How Bad Is Red Tide at Our Beaches?

We wish we had only good news to report, but it looks like this weekend’s forecast has some red tide in store. While the holidays gave us a break from red tide, the recent warm weather may have brought the harmful algal bloom back to our beaches. Reports of dead fish and malodorous winds have been reported in many spots along the coast of Southwest Florida.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Long-term repairs to the Sanibel Causeway after Hurricane Ian

Crews are starting the long-term repairs after Hurricane Ian, causing traffic jams in Southwest Florida. The construction can be seen all around, along with cranes, tools, and the crews doing all the work. But what is the Florida Department of Transportation actually doing on the Sanibel Causeway?. Kati Sherrard, who...
WINKNEWS.com

Precautionary boil water notice in Lee County

There is a precautionary boil water notice in Lee County on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, the boil water notice in the McGregor Reserve Area is still in effect. The City of Fort Myers expects the boil water notice to be “rescinded soon”.
LEE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $19.5 Million, This One of A Kind Luxury Port Royal Estate in Naples, Florida has A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area

3170 Gordon Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3170 Gordon Drive, Naples, Florida is a Mediterranean estate Just steps to the beach and only minutes to the fine shopping and cuisine of historic old Naples, amazing outdoor area include a large pool, several outdoor seating areas, and a state of the art outdoor kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3170 Gordon Drive, please contact Rachael Schaaf (Phone: 239-770-1735) at H2 Home Services Network LLC for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
y100fm.com

Florida woman accused of killing man with pole

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of beating a man to death with a pole because she believed a man watching her with his pants pulled down was about to take advantage of women, authorities said. Jennifer Ann Richards, 46, of Fort Myers Beach, was...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy