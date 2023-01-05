Read full article on original website
Tewksbury proves to be a community that cares
TEWKSBURY — A piece of steaming lasagna is placed on the plate of a young mother as her toddler, wide-eyed, excitedly holds a tiny juice box. “Lasagna Love provided us with four trays of home-baked lasagna,” said Lori Carriere, a volunteer for the Healthy Families Lowell mother and baby party which was held recently in Tewksbury.
archpaper.com
A glass extension transforms a Massachusetts church into a performance venue honoring Jack Kerouac
As a child, writer and novelist Jack Kerouac attended the Saint Jean Baptiste Church in the small New England city of Lowell, Massachusetts. The author, categorized as a father of the Beat movement, was born into a devout Catholic French-Canadian family. Saint Jean Baptiste Church, built between 1889 and 1896 near Lowell’s “Little Canada,” is a town landmark designed in Byzantine Romanesque Revival style with a gray stone exterior complemented by archways, vaulted ceilings, circular windows, and a gabled roof. The place of worship closed its wood doors to parishioners in 1993, but other congregations gathered inside its hallowed halls until 2004, when the church was deconsecrated and closed for good. Nearly 30 years later, a proposal hopes to reactivate the church while paying homage to one of Lowell’s most famous former residents: Jack Kerouac.
thisweekinworcester.com
Specialty Donut Shop Glazy Susan Announces Closing
WORCESTER - The city's first specialty donut shop, Glazy Susan, announced it is closing its doors at the DCU Center at the end of the month. In a social media post on Saturday, Glazy Susan announced it will be closing permanently on Sunday, Jan. 29. In their post, Glazy Susan...
Shyavitz Gives Haverhill Public Library Talk on Living Trusts and Estate Planning
Haverhill attorney Gerald L. Shyavitz is giving a free presentation on “Living Trusts, Avoiding Probate Court, Protecting Your Assets and More” during an upcoming talk at the Haverhill Public Library. Shyavitz speaks Thursday, Jan 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library auditorium. To register or learn...
Reps. Vargas and Hamilton First to Tackle New Haverhill Chamber Offering, ‘Eggs & Issues’
State Reps. Andy X. Vargas and Ryan M. Hamilton are first up as the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce this month launches its first “Eggs & Issues” series which continues the third Thursday of each month. The first talk takes place Thursday, Jan. 19, from 7:30-9 a.m., at...
whdh.com
Winchendon police announce passing of town’s first K9, ‘Clyde’
WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Winchendon police are mourning the loss of the department’s first canine member, Clyde, who previously served with the department while battling lymphoma and recently retired. A seven-year member of the force, Clyde worked with Officer James Wironen and had been a regular part of drug...
Boston Magazine
Where to Find the Greatest Espresso Martinis in Boston
Caffeine and booze, together in one perfect drink. With the post-holiday-season slump in full effect, you might be seeking caffeine to power you through the year’s earliest days—and maybe also some booze to temper the edge. Well, have we got something for you: Below, 12 of Greater Boston’s greatest takes on the classic espresso martini—one foolproof way to get both kinds of buzzes in one excellent drink. There’s something for everyone on this list, from fairly traditional versions to tequila- or rum-based variations, including one with a nod to The Big Lebowski. Enjoy!
Carbone to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Greater Haverhill Chamber
Longtime Haverhill businessman and community servant Peter Carbone will be given the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award when it convenes its Annual Business Awards Breakfast next month. Carbone and schoolhood buddy David Gaiero bought EZ-Way Cleaners from Carbone’s father, Atillio A. Carbone, and operated the business...
L’Arche Boston North Set to Welcome Three Residents Into New Home This Spring
L’Arche Boston North expects to welcome three new residents this spring as it finishes its fifth home in Greater Haverhill. As WHAV reported during August and November of last year, there was steady progress on the home for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, but it was buoyed by end of year donations and a $20,000 match from Haverhill Bank. L’Arche Boston North Executive Director Jennifer Matthews gave an timeline during a recent appearance on WHAV’s morning program.
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
nomadlawyer.org
MIT Chapel : One Of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts
Tourist Attractions: MIT Chapel, One of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts. Located in Cambridge on the MIT campus, Massachusetts is the MIT Chapel, one of the most impressive and beautiful churches in America. It is a non-denominational chapel. The MIT Chapel, while not being strictly religious, is meant to be a sanctuary for solace.
The Swellesley Report
Business buzz: First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid; authors coming to Wellesley; Mature Caregivers provides help for elders
First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid. Wellesley-ites may have missed news of the recent opening of luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors at Natick Mall and this week’s debut of Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary—dubbed Redi—at Cloverleaf Mall. But believe me, the operators of these establishments are well aware of their neighbors in Wellesley—in fact, the CEO of Redi is a Wellesley resident.
Boston Native Edward Norton Learns of Shocking Relationship to Pocahontas
Actor Edward Norton has paved a successful career over the years, and while he grew up and formed his craft in Columbia, Maryland, his roots started in Massachusetts. Norton appeared on the latest episode of Finding Your Roots on PBS where he discovered his roots go much deeper than he imagined.
Andover Townsman
Pair donates $1 million to St. John's Prep
A $1 million gift to St. John’s Preparatory School is earmarked to support programming, facilities and training in the realm of mental health and wellness. The philanthropic gift was made by Kristine Trustey, a Wenham resident whose late son, Andrew, graduated from St. John’s in 2011, and Sean McGraw of Manchester-by-the-Sea on behalf of the Trustey Family Foundation.
WCVB
Three-alarm fire breaks out in basement of Lynn home
LYNN, Mass. — The residents of a Lynn home are safe after a three-alarm fire started in their building on Saturday. The Lynn Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 13 Valley Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said crews found flames in the basement...
nshoremag.com
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor
On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
Boston Public Library shares list of its 10 most borrowed books in 2022
“The most borrowed titles of 2022 cover a broad variety of genres, with both romance and science fiction represented this year.”. Bostonians were in the mood for fiction in 2022. The Boston Public Library on Wednesday released the titles of the 10 books most borrowed by library patrons last year...
NECN
Owner Closing Manchester Day Care After Nearly 20 Years, Citing Nearby Homeless Encampment
The owner of a day care center in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, plans to close her business in June. Kristine Larocque, owner of Kindertree Learning Center, has worked in the location for nearly 20 years, but with a homeless encampment growing across the street, she said she felt it was no longer safe.
communityadvocate.com
Market Basket announces opening date for Shrewsbury store
SHREWSBURY – The Market Basket in Shrewsbury is officially opening Jan. 13. That’s according to Operations Manager David McLean. This announcement comes after customers have been anticipating the opening of the store after the Planning Board approved plans for the Edgemere Crossing project in 2020. In the fall,...
NECN
Short-Staffed ‘Boston Police Department Is in a Dire Position,' Commissioner Says
The Boston Police Department is in what its leader is calling a "dire" need to fill positions, as he asks neighbors for help. Commissioner Michael Cox is asking other departments to consider lateral transfers before the busy summer season, a request that hasn't happened in more than 15 years. "I...
