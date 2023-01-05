ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury proves to be a community that cares

TEWKSBURY — A piece of steaming lasagna is placed on the plate of a young mother as her toddler, wide-eyed, excitedly holds a tiny juice box. “Lasagna Love provided us with four trays of home-baked lasagna,” said Lori Carriere, a volunteer for the Healthy Families Lowell mother and baby party which was held recently in Tewksbury.
TEWKSBURY, MA
archpaper.com

A glass extension transforms a Massachusetts church into a performance venue honoring Jack Kerouac

As a child, writer and novelist Jack Kerouac attended the Saint Jean Baptiste Church in the small New England city of Lowell, Massachusetts. The author, categorized as a father of the Beat movement, was born into a devout Catholic French-Canadian family. Saint Jean Baptiste Church, built between 1889 and 1896 near Lowell’s “Little Canada,” is a town landmark designed in Byzantine Romanesque Revival style with a gray stone exterior complemented by archways, vaulted ceilings, circular windows, and a gabled roof. The place of worship closed its wood doors to parishioners in 1993, but other congregations gathered inside its hallowed halls until 2004, when the church was deconsecrated and closed for good. Nearly 30 years later, a proposal hopes to reactivate the church while paying homage to one of Lowell’s most famous former residents: Jack Kerouac.
LOWELL, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Specialty Donut Shop Glazy Susan Announces Closing

WORCESTER - The city's first specialty donut shop, Glazy Susan, announced it is closing its doors at the DCU Center at the end of the month. In a social media post on Saturday, Glazy Susan announced it will be closing permanently on Sunday, Jan. 29. In their post, Glazy Susan...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Winchendon police announce passing of town’s first K9, ‘Clyde’

WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Winchendon police are mourning the loss of the department’s first canine member, Clyde, who previously served with the department while battling lymphoma and recently retired. A seven-year member of the force, Clyde worked with Officer James Wironen and had been a regular part of drug...
WINCHENDON, MA
Boston Magazine

Where to Find the Greatest Espresso Martinis in Boston

Caffeine and booze, together in one perfect drink. With the post-holiday-season slump in full effect, you might be seeking caffeine to power you through the year’s earliest days—and maybe also some booze to temper the edge. Well, have we got something for you: Below, 12 of Greater Boston’s greatest takes on the classic espresso martini—one foolproof way to get both kinds of buzzes in one excellent drink. There’s something for everyone on this list, from fairly traditional versions to tequila- or rum-based variations, including one with a nod to The Big Lebowski. Enjoy!
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Carbone to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Greater Haverhill Chamber

Longtime Haverhill businessman and community servant Peter Carbone will be given the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award when it convenes its Annual Business Awards Breakfast next month. Carbone and schoolhood buddy David Gaiero bought EZ-Way Cleaners from Carbone’s father, Atillio A. Carbone, and operated the business...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

L’Arche Boston North Set to Welcome Three Residents Into New Home This Spring

L’Arche Boston North expects to welcome three new residents this spring as it finishes its fifth home in Greater Haverhill. As WHAV reported during August and November of last year, there was steady progress on the home for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, but it was buoyed by end of year donations and a $20,000 match from Haverhill Bank. L’Arche Boston North Executive Director Jennifer Matthews gave an timeline during a recent appearance on WHAV’s morning program.
HAVERHILL, MA
nomadlawyer.org

MIT Chapel : One Of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts

Tourist Attractions: MIT Chapel, One of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts. Located in Cambridge on the MIT campus, Massachusetts is the MIT Chapel, one of the most impressive and beautiful churches in America. It is a non-denominational chapel. The MIT Chapel, while not being strictly religious, is meant to be a sanctuary for solace.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Swellesley Report

Business buzz: First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid; authors coming to Wellesley; Mature Caregivers provides help for elders

First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid. Wellesley-ites may have missed news of the recent opening of luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors at Natick Mall and this week’s debut of Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary—dubbed Redi—at Cloverleaf Mall. But believe me, the operators of these establishments are well aware of their neighbors in Wellesley—in fact, the CEO of Redi is a Wellesley resident.
WELLESLEY, MA
Andover Townsman

Pair donates $1 million to St. John's Prep

A $1 million gift to St. John’s Preparatory School is earmarked to support programming, facilities and training in the realm of mental health and wellness. The philanthropic gift was made by Kristine Trustey, a Wenham resident whose late son, Andrew, graduated from St. John’s in 2011, and Sean McGraw of Manchester-by-the-Sea on behalf of the Trustey Family Foundation.
WENHAM, MA
WCVB

Three-alarm fire breaks out in basement of Lynn home

LYNN, Mass. — The residents of a Lynn home are safe after a three-alarm fire started in their building on Saturday. The Lynn Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 13 Valley Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said crews found flames in the basement...
LYNN, MA
nshoremag.com

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor

On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
SALEM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Market Basket announces opening date for Shrewsbury store

SHREWSBURY – The Market Basket in Shrewsbury is officially opening Jan. 13. That’s according to Operations Manager David McLean. This announcement comes after customers have been anticipating the opening of the store after the Planning Board approved plans for the Edgemere Crossing project in 2020. In the fall,...
SHREWSBURY, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy