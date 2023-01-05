Read full article on original website
Related
traverseticker.com
ACLU Alleges GT County Commissioners Illegally Removed CMH Board Members
The ACLU Northwest Michigan Lawyers Committee is alleging that two county appointees on the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health (CMH) Authority board were illegally removed by Grand Traverse County commissioners last year. The organization sent a request Thursday to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel seeking to have her review the case and the board members reinstated.
traverseticker.com
The Solution To Long-Haul COVID Could Now Come Out Of Traverse City
Could a game-changing treatment for COVID-19 soon be one of northern Michigan’s most valuable exports? Northern Michigan’s newest innovator, Bruce Patterson, M.D., thinks so. Patterson (pictured, right), formerly the director of clinical virology and co-director of the AIDS Research Center at Stanford University, is the CEO and founder...
New Tall Ship Will Be Coming to Grand Traverse Bay to Sail the Great Lakes
There will be a new tall ship sailing the Great Lakes this year, and it will soon be heading to its new home in Northern Michigan. The Inland Seas Education Association made the big announcement to its supporters, they’ve acquired a new vessel. The schooner “Alliance” will be joining the fleet on West Grand Traverse Bay. “It’s a perfect fit for an addition to our fleet, and it’s going to allow us to reach more people throughout the Great Lakes and offer our programs at different ports throughout the Great Lakes,” says ISEA Associate Director Juliana Lisuk.
WILX-TV
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Governor approves veterans cemetery in Northern Michigan
Michigan’s first state-owned veterans cemetery is coming up-north. A bill that will both allocate funding and give the state permission to purchase land in either Crawford or Presque Isle counties was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. Her signature marks the end of a two-year legislative...
Club of 78 nurses, doctors & healthcare workers from Traverse City claim $1M Powerball prize
LANSING, MI -- A lottery club consisting of 78 healthcare workers has come forward to claim a $1 million Powerball prize won last year. Members of the The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club gathered at MiddleCoast Brewing Company in Traverse City Thursday night for a press conference announcing the club’s win. The club is comprised of various nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers from the Traverse City area.
traverseticker.com
The Events Man: From Sports To Concerts, Mickey Graham Is On A Mission To Redefine TC’s Events Scene
“I’m not a baseball guy.” So proclaimed Mickey Graham in the November press release that announced his hiring as the first-ever director of sports and events for Traverse City Tourism (TCT). The statement was surprising, if only because Graham was coming off a three-plus-year stint as general manager of the Traverse City Pit Spitters – a job he took in early 2019 after two decades as a staffer for another Minior League Baseball organization, the West Michigan Whitecaps.
B-52 Crashed in Lake Michigan in 1971 — One Minute Shy of Causing a Devastating Nuclear Meltdown
Fifty-two years ago on Jan. 7, a B-52 bomber and its crew of nine plunged into the frigid depths of Lake Michigan, killing all aboard. Witnesses described seeing a massive fireball around 6:30 p.m., descending like a setting sun in the dark January sky. What was already a tragic loss...
abc12.com
Alpena County man buying lake house with $4 million Michigan Lottery prize
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena County man is looking forward to long summer evenings on the water after winning $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 41-year-old player purchased a Diamond 7s ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old U.S. 27 South in Gaylord. He scratched off the ticket in the store and made a scene after discovering he won the jackpot.
Parents of New Year’s Twins Call on the Community for Thoughts and Prayers
The New Year’s twins born months premature Sunday at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City have taken a turn for the worse. First-time parents Kileigh and Brian are staying strong while their babies, Theo and Little Lizzie, are fighting for their lives. Both babies were transported separately, one by...
Wanted man arrested after chase through 2 Northern Michigan counties
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A wanted man was arrested after he led police on a chase through two Northern Michigan counties. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post arrested the 29-year-old male on Jan. 5. Troopers say the chase began at approximately 9:20 a.m. when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County.
MSP Arrests Driver After 18-Minute Car Chase in Wexford County
Michigan State Police troopers from the Cadillac Post arrested a 29-year-old man on a felony warrant after an 18-minute car chase. Around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a man with a known felony warrant on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County. The driver did not...
My North.com
New Up North 2023: New Business & Restaurant Openings Up North
What’s New Up North? From new Northern Michigan restaurants to outdoor adventures, there’s always something new happening in our region. Check back monthly for the latest cool finds, community updates and sweet new businesses. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more...
Centre Daily
Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look
Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
Man Wins $4 Million Off Lottery Ticket Purchased In Gaylord
An Alpena County man is looking to buy a lake house after winning $4 million. The 41-year-old anonymous player bought his ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market in Gaylord. “I purchase instant game tickets a few times a month and decided to purchase a Diamond 7s ticket while I was at the store,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $4 million, I started shouting in excitement! I couldn’t believe it.”
abc12.com
6 to 12+ inches of snow likely in Mid-Michigan; Winter Storm Watch issued
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Storm Tracker 12 team is making its first snowfall prediction for the winter storm bearing down on Mid-Michigan as the first weather alerts were issued. Early general estimates show the three-day storm could dump about 6 to 12 inches of snow on Mid-Michigan from Thursday evening...
Comments / 0