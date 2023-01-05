Read full article on original website
WSMV
Columbia resident hospitalized after house fire
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was hospitalized Friday after a Columbia house fire. Columbia Fire and Rescue responded to the Cheyenne Trail house fire at about 9:30 a.m. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming from the home. Fire crews were able to put out the fire, which was started accidentally by an open flame, fire officials said.
radio7media.com
Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill
ON JANUARY 5TH AT 6:30 PM OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO 125 STEPHEN P. YOKICK PKWY (BODY SHOP ATHLETIC CLUB) TO A REPORTED DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A HANDGUN. IT WAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL SUBJECTS GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WHILE PLAYING BASKETBALL AND ONE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN, ALLEGEDLY PREVENTING OTHERS FROM LEAVING. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. SEVERAL INVOLVED SUBJECTS, INCLUDING THE PERSON WITH THE GUN, WERE GONE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
radio7media.com
Roadwork continues on Highway 31 in northern Maury County
DRIVERS TRAVELING ON HIGHWAY 31 BETWEEN NORTH COLUMBIA AND THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE WILL ENCOUNTER ROADWORK THIS WEEK. WORK CONTINUES THIS WEEK WITH RESURFACING ON US 31 IN MAURY COUNTY FROM FRYE ROAD TO THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE. THE WORK WILL INCLUDE A THIN EPOXY OVERLAY ON THE BRIDGE OVER SATURN PARKWAY. WORK WILL BE DONE FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM. IN ADDITION, THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES ON STATE ROUTE 99 FOR THE DEMOLITION OF PHASE 3 BRIDGE. TRAFFIC LANES WILL BE FULLY OPEN EACH MORNING.
Autistic 19-year-old found safe after leaving Hendersonville home with unknown man
The Hendersonville Police Department announced Saturday that Claire Sanford, an autistic 19-year-old who was reported missing, has been found safe.
Residents accuse Madison apartment of forcing them out to fix winter storm repairs
Dozens of residents at Chapel Village Apartments in Madison are worried that they will become homeless.
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric Plans Interstate Crossing Removal for I-840
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Planning on making a drive into nearby Williamson County this weekend? Use caution as Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-840 in Williamson County at McDaniel Road in Arrington on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. The work...
WKRN
La Vergne police officers fired
There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a...
Driver dies after head-on crash along Murfreesboro Pike
A La Vergne woman lost her life Saturday morning following a two-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
WKRN
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one...
Tennessee bushes, trees hit hard by frost damage at homes and the Nashville Zoo
After record-cold temperatures, some bushes and trees were damaged by frost. But not all are lost, according to local arborists.
1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike
An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in South Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
New Bridges and Road Extensions Coming Soon Over I-24 and Second Bridge Over the Stones River
(Murfreesboro, TN) The City of Murfreesboro is moving forward with their 2040 Major Transportation Plan and extending Rutherford Boulevard to connect to Warrior Drive, which means the construction of a new bridge over I-24…. That was Chris Griffith, Executive Director of Public Infrastructure for the City of Murfreesboro. The bridge...
WSMV
Insurance agency flooded by busted pipes offers advice for water damage victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After nearly 20 years working as an insurance agent, Kay Cordell knows the difficulties of material loss, and now she’s living through her own. The owner of Cordell Insurance Agency, she entered her Old Hickory office to find it flooded on Christmas Day. “As an...
WSMV
Body found near Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River. According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Nashville
The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 has died, according to Metro police.
fox17.com
Homeless people living outside old Murfreesboro Kroger
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Kroger off Middle Tennessee Boulevard in Murfreesboro closed about two years ago, and six months ago homeless people started living outside the old store. Nearby businesses say it started with two people and then eventually there were about 20 people living outside. Jeliseo Davalos...
Do you know anything? Seven Clarksville people who disappeared without a trace
Many of the unsolved missing persons cases in Clarksville have gone cold for several years, with some dating back as far as 1998.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Tractor trailer wreck caused Interstate 24 closure near Exit 1 in Clarksville
Update, 11:30 a.m. Friday: A tractor trailer crashed into the trees on Interstate 24 in Clarksville Thursday night, causing the interstate shutdown. At around 7 p.m., the tractor trailer was going westbound when it went off the roadway at mile marker .8, according to a preliminary Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
WSMV
Log spill shuts down lanes following semi-trailer accident
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving two semi-trailers shut down several highway lanes on Thursday in Maury County. According to Columbia Fire and Rescue, the crash occurred on Highway 43 near Williamsport Pike early Thursday morning. One of the semi-trailers was carrying a load of logs, which ended up...
WSMV
People leave apartment over concerns about crane
Metro Police are looking for an 18-year-old accused of shooting another teen outside a market on Wednesday night. Grammy-winning sound engineer killed by SWAT officers attempting to serve aggravated assault, kidnapping warrants. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at the...
