Little Simz did everything she was supposed to. She worked hard, minded her own business, built a fanbase on a string of acclaimed releases. When the time came, she lasered in and made a bold, thematic album with a clear arc—a shoo-in for the coveted Mercury Prize, which she picked up in October. There were other honors too. She smiled and said “Thank you” when she was handed the prize for Best New Artist at February’s BRIT Awards, despite being 12 years and four studio albums into a well-documented career. She showed up to the cover shoots, wore designers on the red carpet, nattered at the afterparty. She clung to independence, and exalted its values, even as her distributor AWAL—an initialism of Artists Without a Label—sold out to Sony Music for a cool $430 million. She shouldered the pain of cancelling U.S. shows after the numbers didn’t add up. But now, she’s had enough. On NO THANK YOU she stashes the fanfare and goes back to rap basics, blasting the industry that will claim to have made her but in reality has left her drained. In doing so, she adds her voice to a chorus of Black British artists whose calls for reparations are only getting louder.
Jumping/Dancing/Fighting
Browse the tourism website for Oslo, Norway and the capital presents itself as a vibrant panorama of pastel storefronts, fjordside dining, and sleek modern architecture nestled between snow-capped mountains. In the eyes of local noise rock trio Hammok, though, the city takes on a gloomy facade–a contrast long documented by the country’s black metal starter pack. Jumping/Dancing/Fighting, their debut EP, suggests the best way to get through the woods is by throwing punches and busting moves, no matter how idyllic the scenery around you is. In just under 20 minutes, Hammok present their case for nihilism as peace of mind, letting searing guitars riffs and combative drumming replicate the sensation; the louder the wall of sound, the less there is to feel.
Niger EP Vol. 2
Mdou Moctar’s Niger EP Vol. 1 begins, somewhat incongruously, with the star Tuareg guitarist shredding along to a single tinny drum-machine loop for 13 minutes straight. Moctar is one of the world’s most exciting players, and his improvising on “Imouhar (Drum Machine Version)” is mostly spectacular, diving and pirouetting through a low-slung groove so similar to Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” that you practically expect him to start singing about chopping down mountains with the edge of his hand. Still, 13 minutes is a long time for any soloist to sustain musical interest on their own, especially when the accompaniment has all the rhythmic spark of a karaoke backing track. At times, Moctar seems to be coasting, or casting about for his next move, which he probably is, given that this sounds more like a rehearsal tape than a recording intended for wide release.
Skee Mask Releases New Album B: Listen
Yesterday, on Christmas Day, Skee Mask released a compilation of previously unreleased songs recorded between 2017 and 2020. “Fuck it, new Bandcamp drop at midnight 🚨🎧,” tweeted the German producer, who continues to boycott Spotify, by way of announcement. Listen to B below. The new set follows March compilation A, from which he pledged the first $10,000 of proceeds to humanitarian relief operations, including in Ukraine. Like that record, B is presented unmastered as a name-your-price download.
Full Moon Mystery Garden
Like his friends and collaborators in GothBoiClique—the emo-rap iconoclasts who counted Lil Peep as a member—Wicca Phase Springs Eternal has never been afraid of the dark. The singer-songwriter born Adam McIlwee fills his songs with shredded self-loathing and grim atmospheres, elements no doubt informed by his past membership in the openhearted emo band Tigers Jaw. But Wicca Phase’s music has always been a little more opaque and otherworldly than his peers’. The feelings are raw, but his songs aren’t didactic—he wants you to lean in close, to get lost in the mystery.
Live Fire
Black midi don’t jam as much as they used to. The London art-rock band assembled its 2019 debut in part by editing extended improvisations, but with 2021’s Cavalcade, they began composing from the top down, and their music has only grown more precisely arranged since then. This year’s Hellfire features the longest tracklist and shortest runtime of their catalog so far, its skronky maelstroms and baroque characters whipped up and dispelled in brisk strokes. Live Fire, recorded at NOS Primavera Sound festival in Portugal, cements that album’s orchestrated mayhem as the band’s new foundation, but is looser and more playful than its studio companion, foregrounding the inherent goofiness of their madcap style.
Ground Groove
Maral’s music doubles as a means of fantastic transport. Soldered together from elements of dub, industrial, and anarcho-punk, it reflects both 1970s Jamaica and 1980s London, but the Los Angeles musician’s work draws most of its spiritual sustenance from Iran. For a decade now, Maral has been assembling a library of samples of Iranian folk, classical, and pop music. Her source material has come from far and wide: specialty record stores in L.A.’s Persian Square; her parents’ cassette collections; and trips to the homeland itself. From her childhood until her early twenties, the Virginia native regularly visited Iran with her family, soaking up the language, culture, and music. In the early 2010s, DJing around L.A., she began layering those samples over blown-out beats inspired by moombahton and Jersey club. By her landmark 2018 mixtape Voices From the Land of Iran, her style had crystallized, and she continued to develop it across wide-ranging mixes and original productions. She likened her debut album, 2019’s Mahur Club, to the memory of a trip overseas: “I wanted the release to feel like you are in a taxi in Iran with the windows down and the taxi driver is playing an old cassette and the sounds from outside are mixing in to create a whole new song.”
Matter
Noémi Büchi’s music seems to exist in the abstract realm of ideas, yet the Swiss sound artist sees her work as eminently tangible. “A musician also works with matter, the air,” she says. “It seems to be immaterial because it has a much smaller density than other objects, but after all, everything is material.” Büchi considers sound a physical medium “like stone, wood, paint or textile.” The theme runs through her discography: the titles of her EPs Matière and Hyle are taken from the French for “material” and the ancient Greek for “substance.” Completing the trilogy is Matter, her first full-length album: a maximalist re-imagining of Romantic and modernist classical music using a shapeshifting, futuristic electronic orchestra.
“Rela” [ft. May Tuti]
Over the past decade, Brazilian multi-instrumentalist Negro Leo has united a clear commitment to working class politics with surrealist soundscapes and storytelling, following in the footsteps of the Tropicalists and Vanguarda Paulista and carving out an important niche within the country’s experimental music scene. Much of his work—like a biting noise rock collaboration that inaugurated the independent label QTV—has been engaged with escalating political struggle extending from the 2014 economic recession to the rise of far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro. But at the end of 2022, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva regained the presidency in a massive electoral win for Brazil’s Worker’s Party—and perhaps correspondingly, the beatific psychedelia of Leo’s latest single, “Rela,” seems to reflect a more optimistic future. Over a pulsating two-chord progression, Leo and singer May Tuti repeat phrases in falsetto, their voices drifting in and out like apparitions. The percussion begins as a dash of shuffling ganzá, a smattering of kicks, and a clap doused in echo. But then arpeggiated synths, cowbells, and shakers accumulate into euphoric polyrhythms, ushering in what feels like a blissful new beginning.
Peter Gabriel Shares New Song “Panopticom”: Listen
Peter Gabriel has shared a new single, his first since 2016. It’s titled “Panopticom.” Brian Eno plays synthesizer and bells on the recording, joined by bassist Tony Levin, drummer Manu Katché, and guitarist David Rhodes. Take a listen below. In a press release, Gabriel shared a...
Beware of the Monkey
MIKE’s music celebrates the relief of finding the right words. When his inner monologue tumbles out into the world, he basks in the weight of the disclosure. His love of the spoken word is almost devotional; in his heady songs, voicing a thought or emotion is akin to channeling the divine. On Beware of the Monkey, his self-produced 10th album, such revelations come frequently and forcefully. The record is self-assured and polyvalent, a current of shifting emotional states that MIKE’s exquisite word and production choices shape into rich affirmations.
Come Around
After stints in Berlin and London and years of nomadic living on tour, Carla dal Forno returned to Australia. The electropop singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist settled in Castlemaine, a township roughly 80 miles northwest of her native Melbourne. With a population of 6,750, its pastoral, tree-lined streets are a far cry from the dense urban infrastructures that have loomed over dal Forno’s music for the better part of a decade. Her chilling 2016 debut, You Know What It’s Like, felt like a late-night dispatch from a cold concrete tunnel. Dal Forno’s precise synth work was ominous; it could sound like steam hissing from a pothole, or the unsheathing of a blade. Some of the smog lifted on 2019’s Look Up Sharp, the contours of each song gleaming a bit brighter. On her latest album, Come Around, dal Forno seems even lighter, emitting the stillness of her new home. These nine songs are beachy and airborne, with only the slightest suggestion that something troublesome is lurking underneath.
The Smile Perform “Tiny Desk Concert” for NPR Music: Watch
The Smile stopped by the NPR office to play a “Tiny Desk Concert.” The group performed songs from its debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention: “Pana-vision,” “The Smoke,” and “Skrting on the Surface.” Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner were joined by saxophonist Robert Stillman for the performance. Watch below.
“OMG”
NewJeans know that a new year brings new crushes, so they begin their first single of 2023 with a shameless address to theirs: “This song—it’s about you, baby.” Continuing their streak of soft, minimalist R&B, the K-pop girl group offers a sweet portrait of private longing on their latest single, “OMG.” At first, they revel in shared giddiness as friends hound them to reveal the mystery boy’s identity, sounding like a Greek chorus over jaunty cowbell. But later, singer Hanni hints at disappointment on a chorus suffused with vaporous coos and daydreaming sighs: “I was really hoping/That he will come through.” She sounds melancholy, as if worried for what the future holds, but there’s a glint of hope in her delivery that’s mirrored by the production: the beat picks up after a trap-indebted detour, eventually leading to a jubilant, stuttering bridge. “My heart is glowing,” they sing, finding consolation. Don’t be afraid, NewJeans suggest, to follow the path that helps you feel more deeply.
Listen to Sauce Walka’s “Without You”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. When Sauce Walka raps, he treats each verse like he might never get to step into the booth again; it’s why there are not many rappers in Houston, his hometown, and beyond touching him. I’m not just saying that because he raps over a bunch of soul samples kind to my East Coast ears on Ghetto Gospel 3, though I can’t lie—I do love the dust. “Without You” is great rapping, period. Sauce Walka is energized, venting and ruminating on past situations that he knows he’ll never shake. Most of his thoughts are directed at his mom, a relationship that haunts him to this day: “I ain’t never love my mama, how can I love bitch?” he raps, and later admits, “I ain’t have no kisses, all my birthday I ain’t have no wishes.” The wistful vocal chop has a purpose: It makes sad-seeming lyrics sound instead like Sauce Walka is getting closer to some sort of closure.
Choir of Young Believers’ Jannis Noya Makrigiannis Dies at 39
Jannis Noya Makrigiannis, the founder and core member of Choir of Young Believers, died late last month, a representative from Ghostly International confirms. The Copenhagen-based artist had been through a short period of illness, according to a statement. Makrigiannis was 39 years old. Formed in Copenhagen in the mid-2000s, Choir...
Take Me Home
Even if she had packed it in at the end of 2021, PinkPantheress would have been safe in the knowledge that she had remade a good swathe of pop’s underground in her own image. With just a few viral singles and one great mixtape, to hell with it, the 21-year-old Londoner supercharged TikTok’s drum’n’bass revival, spawned a legion of imitators, and reintroduced the influence of UK dance music to the U.S. charts. Her sweet, Lily-Allen-at-the-rave vocals were inescapable throughout last year’s summer festival season, with everyone from Four Tet to Floating Points dropping PinkPantheress edits in their sets.
