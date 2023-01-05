Dr. Christiansen appointed as new West Virginia health officer; Justice to 're-brand' briefings

Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
North Central West Virginia business leaders discuss their expectations, hopes for 2023
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As 2023 gets underway, businesses are coming off what appeared to be a strong holiday season and turning their attention to the new year. According to most experts, the outlook for businesses in 2023 appears promising.
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice previews tax reform push for legislative session
CHARLESTON — Keeping his cards close to his chest, Gov. Jim Justice said he plans to go all in on tax reform when the West Virginia Legislature gavels in next week for the 2023 session, but Republicans in the state Senate may also have their own hand to play.
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — The utility workers who go out and fix problems at all times and in all kinds of weather, never more obvious than during the recent nasty winter spell.
WVNews
COVID-19 makes rapid comeback as flu seems to begin decline
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Flu activity in West Virginia was downgraded to moderate on Friday after a couple weeks of high activity, but COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations continued to rise in the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Respiratory viruses continue,” said Dr....
WVNews
New ice breaker for Smith Island ready as winter lifeline
CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — As temperatures plunge and area waterways get icy, the Eddie Somers ice breaker is ready for action. M/V Eddie Somers, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ newest ice breaker, was commissioned into service in September by Gov. Larry Hogan, and is a vital winter lifeline for residents of Smith Island.
WVNews
Boebert's backers urge her to 'tone down the nasty rhetoric'
RIFLE, Colo. (AP) — Debbie Hartman voted for Lauren Boebert for Congress in 2020 and again in 2022, delighted by Boebert's unequivocal defense of cultural issues that animate the Republican Party's far right flank. But as Hartman shopped recently at a supermarket in this Rocky Mountain ranching outpost, she had one piece of advice for the Colorado lawmaker.
WVNews
St. Thomas defeats Omaha 80-68
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Andrew Rohde had 24 points, eight assists and three steals to help St. Thomas defeat Omaha 80-68 on Saturday night. Riley Miller scored 18 points while finishing 6 of 12 from 3-point range for the Tommies (13-6). Kendall Blue was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
Comments / 0