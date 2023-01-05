ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Lily James Channels Old Hollywood Glamour and Unveils Her Go-to Glow Trick for New Charlotte Tilbury Highlighter Campaign

By Ayana Herndon
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38GSLk_0k3z1NRV00
Lily James in the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter campaign. Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Lily James is using her star power in a new Charlotte Tilbury campaign.

The actress on Thursday debuted as the leading lady in the makeup brand’s campaign for the new Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLl0y_0k3z1NRV00
Lily James in the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter campaign. COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE TILBURY

James said the highlighter is among her favorite new beauty products. “It has this incredible sculpting effect on my cheekbones and jawline, and the glow glide texture behaves differently to anything I’ve experienced before, it does exactly what it says, smoothing out my pores, putting everything into soft focus and playing with the light to make me look illuminated and lifted from every angle,” she said in a statement. “I know great lighting can transform your face and Charlotte has captured and bottled those light tricks in Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter. It is my go-to glow trick.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOOyx_0k3z1NRV00

In the campaign photos, James can be seen wearing the shimmering highlighter in an Old Hollywood glamour-themed shoot. In one photo, her hair is styled into a side part, with wavy bombshell curls. Another shot shows James with shimmering stud earrings next to Charlotte Tilbury ambassador, Jourdan Dunn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qoF4_0k3z1NRV00
The Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter, released on Jan. 3. COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE TILBURY

The highlighter, which released on Jan. 3, comes in six shades that are intended to lift and glow areas of the face. The shades are: Champagne Glow, Pillow Talk Glow, Moonlit Glow, Gilded Glow, Rose Gold Glow and Bronze Glow. The new product is supposed to channel the Golden Age of television and film, by bottling up the Hollywood industry’s lighting secrets for a star-like makeup look.

“As we head into the awards season, I’m absolutely thrilled to reveal Golden Globe- [and] Emmy-nominated and beauty muse icon Lily James will star in my latest campaign for Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter,” brand founder Tilbury said in a statement. “We had so much fun shooting this campaign together, the lights, the cameras, the dresses, the glamour.”

This isn’t the first time James has been featured as a spokesmodel for the popular makeup brand. After being named the face of Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream last year, she appeared in the brand’s holiday campaign that October, which was inspired by Studio 54.

The Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter is $48 and is available at Charlottetilbury.com. All six shades are available in retailers, but the bonus shade, Sunset Glow, is only available exclusively on the official site.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Kate Spade Valentine’s Day Collection Brings Romantic Details to 3D Heart Purses, Passionate Patterns and the Queen of Hearts

Kate Spade New York is joining other brands that are ready for the next big shopping holiday: Valentine’s Day. The brand’s new Valentine’s Day collection features many of the traditional Valentine’s Day colors of pink and red and heart-shaped bags. A visit to Kate Spade New York’s website shows several Valentine’s Day collection items listed under its “Shop Top Categories” vertical.
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Margaret Qualley, Amandla Stenberg, Blackpink’s Jennie Front 2023 Coco Crush Campaign

PARIS — It’s time for a new crush at Chanel. The French luxury house on Thursday revealed actresses Margaret Qualley and Amandla Stenberg will be joining Blackpink’s Jennie as the faces of the 2023 Coco Crush fine jewelry campaign.More from WWDInside Chanel's "Le Grand Numéro" Fragrance ExhibitInside the Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by ChanelChanel Métiers d'Art 2023 The campaign featuring the trio will be rolled out from January, under the tagline “some encounters you wear forever.” Stacking is the name of the game for Jennie, Qualley and Stenberg as they layer on rings, earrings and other items reprising Chanel’s iconic quilting...
WWD

Politicians and Fashion Designers Increasingly Team Up to Benefit Both Sides

Designers and politicians have long appreciated what can be gained from the occasional alliance. American designers and their European counterparts have vied for decades to dress leading political figures and their respective spouses for key photo-ops like inaugurations, state dinners, weddings and other media-centric occasions. But increasingly in the past few years, creatives and political figures alike are recognizing how each can help the other. More from WWDWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith & More PhotosChristian Siriano Pre-Fall 2023Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023 Gabriela Hearst, for example, isn’t just a preferred designer for First Lady Jill Biden:...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

The photobooks to gift this Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! You know, the season of giving and receiving… Because there are, of course, few greater pleasures than cracking open a beautifully bound photobook first thing on Christmas morning and diving into a world outside your own, what better way to treat someone you love — whether that’s your best friend, boyfriend, sister, co-worker or the goth next-door? And, if you’ve been an angel all year, you can even treat yourself with a book to cuddle up with in these Dickensian times. From i-D to you, a round-up of the gifts destined to brighten the bookshelves.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Enjoy Coffee Date in London After Watching Play: See Photo

Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, rang in the new year by taking in a play in London’s West End. The pair were photographed having a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal, who stars in the production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which Angie, 47, and Shiloh, 16, attended at the Almeida Theatre. The trio got together at the venue’s cafe afterward, where they looked engaged in conversation.
WWD

WWD

44K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy