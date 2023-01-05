Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Ukiah Woman Found Deceased in Vehicle Swept Away by Sonoma County Floodwaters
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 10, 2023 at approximately 10:08 am, Dispatch received a 911 call from CHP that a car was stuck in flood waters in the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road, Forestville. The caller reported there was water in the car, then the line disconnected. Dispatch immediately tried to call back several times with no response. The Marine Unit, Henry 1 helicopter, CHP Helicopter, several deputies, and Sonoma County Fire District Swift Water Rescue personnel all responded to the scene to search for the car and driver. They searched until sunset when the search became too dangerous to continue in the dark. They did not find the car or driver.
KTVU FOX 2
Deceased woman found in submerged car, Sonoma sheriff says
FORESTVILLE, Calif. - The body of a 43-year-old woman was found in a car submerged in floodwaters in Forestville on Wednesday morning, the Sonoma County sheriff's office said. The victim, identified as Daphne Fontino of Ukiah, Calif., had apparently made an emergency call to say her car was filling with water on Tuesday, the sheriff said in a statement.
mendofever.com
CHP Releases Information on Crash That Killed PG&E Contractor in Mendo Providing Storm Response
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo was killed on the morning of Saturday, January 7, 2023, in a vehicle accident on Mountain View Road near Manchester. Castillo was in Mendocino County working as a contractor for PG&E clearing vegetation associated with the recent storms. After the vehicle was unable to...
mendofever.com
Elk Grove Man in Mendocino County Assisting with Storm Cleanup Dies After Work Truck Overturns
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo worked for a Pacific Gas and Electric contractor clearing debris and vegetation. He was in Mendocino County this last Saturday, January 7, 2023, heading to the coast to do his part in cleaning up the mess left by the recent winter storms. Tragically, he...
ksro.com
PG&E Worker Dies in Crash in Mendocino County; Another in the Hospital
A PG&E contract worker is dead after a rollover crash in Mendocino County. Edgar Castillo was driving a utility service truck that went off a roadway in Manchester on Saturday. His passenger, another PG&E contract worker, is hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities say they were headed to help the utility restore power in Mendocino County following recent storms. Investigators are working to determine if weather played a role in the crash.
mendofever.com
Two Mendocino County Deaths Officially Attributed to Recent Winter Storms
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. During late December 2022 and into early January 2023, Mendocino County has been impacted by several winter weather storm events. To date, the following is a synopsis of storm-related deaths being investigated as coroner’s cases by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:
sonomacountygazette.com
Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County
This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County live storm updates Jan. 11: Fourth atmospheric river arrives bringing more rain, thunderstorms, wind, flooding and other hazardous conditions (Updated 4:20 p.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. 1/11/23 4:20 p.m. — Individuals and business owners in Mendocino County who have...
mendofever.com
One Dead, Two with Major Injuries Including DUI Suspect After Four-Vehicle Collision in Lake County
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol Clearlake Office:. On 01/09/2023 at approximately 1046 hours, Bradley Jones of Lakeport, was driving a 1999 Chrysler Concorde southbound on SR-29 at the intersection of Argonaut Rd. Gary Moore of Finley was driving a 2021 Honda Passport northbound on SR-29 just south of Argonaut Rd. Timothy Laubach was driving a 2001 Ford Focus northbound on SR-29 to the rear of Moore. Gregory Zachreson was a passenger in the Ford. Andrew Pick was driving a 2008 Mercedes C300 northbound on SR-29 to the rear of Laubach. Isis Martinez was a passenger in the Mercedes. Jones drove the Chrysler south over the solid double yellow lines into the northbound lane. The Chrysler struck the Honda head-on. The Chrysler continued south in the northbound lane and struck the Ford head-on. The Mercedes was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Chrysler head-on. Jones suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Moore was uninjured. Laubach suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Zachreson suffered fatal injuries and passed away at the collision scene. Pick suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Martinez suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Driving Under the Influence (DUI) is believed to be a contributing factor in this collision and Jones was arrested at the scene. CHP reminds motorists to designate a sober driver and always wear a seatbelt.
mendofever.com
Broken Fire Hydrant on Willits’s Main Street Causes Geyser
A broken fire hydrant sent a geyser of water skyward this evening in Willits on the 200 block of South Main Street in front of JD Redhouse and Company. A witness on the scene said law enforcement had a van pulled over near the area of the geyser and were conducting what appeared to be a sobriety test, suggesting the subject could have struck the hydrant.
mendofever.com
Road Closures Remain as Flooding and Storm Damage Wallop Mendocino County
Recent storms continue to complicate life in Mendocino County this Monday morning. Flooding and storm damage has prompted closures of local thoroughfares and warnings from one local fire agency to “stay off of the roads today.”. Here are the major closures residents should be aware of them before hitting...
How Sonoma County is braving severe storms
While the Russian River isn’t expected to overflow, the work to repair damaged infrastructure continues in Sonoma County. Many were left without power due to recent storms.
kymkemp.com
Covelo Man Arrested in Connection With Yolo County Shooting
On 12-31-2022, at about 0702 hours, Ukiah PD received an informational message from Yolo County Communications Center advising Northern California agencies to be on the lookout (BOLO) for subjects and a vehicle involved in a reported shooting that occurred in Woodland Ca. The bulletin included the vehicle description and three suspect names who were believed to be involved in the incident. One of the suspects was the registered owner of an involved vehicle, Quade Smith, a 20-year-old male who resided in Covelo. Quade Smith also had a local warrant involving violent charges that was issued on 12/29/2022.
ksro.com
Russian River Hasn’t Reached Flood Stage But Still Seeing Flooding Throughout Sonoma County
The Russian River has yet to swell past its banks as much as initially feared. There were no reports of major flooding on Monday night, however, some tributaries backed up, causing minor flooding in vineyards and low-lying areas in west Sonoma County. Evacuation orders are no longer planned for residents along the lower Russian River between Healdsburg and Jenner. However, the National Weather Service says that could change with one to two inches of rain expected Wednesday. Sonoma County has received more than a foot of rain in the past two weeks. The North Bay is still under a flood watch through four o’clock this afternoon.
The Mendocino Voice
Monday storm updates: 1, 128 and 175 closed due to flooding, thousands without power, Tuesday’s forecast and more (UPDATED 7:24 p.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. 1/9/23 7:24 p.m. — Bud Snider Park (also called Willits City Park) is...
mendofever.com
Oak Tree Cracks in Half Blocking Hopland’s University Road
Hopland firefighters and Mendocino County Roads staff are hard at work this afternoon after a large oak tree fell and fell across Hopland’s University Road. The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicates the incident began around 11:19 a.m. when an oak tree, described as four feet in diameter, fell and blocked the roadway.
KTVU FOX 2
Car partially submerged in Petaluma parking lot
In Petaluma, a car was partially submerged underwater in a shopping mall parking lot. James Torrez reports.
The Mendocino Voice
Flood control release at Lake Mendocino possible from Thursday onward
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/9/23 — Lake Mendocino is experiencing substantially increased water levels at the beginning of 2023 thanks to a series of atmospheric rivers hitting the region. According to data published by Sonoma Water, on Monday the lake had reached 112% of its target water supply curve. To prevent flooding, water may be released from Lake Mendocino no earlier than Thursday.
mendofever.com
Oregon Man Arrested in Ukiah for Suspected Theft of a Motorcycle
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01/09/2023 at approximately 2028 hours, UPD Officers received multiple alerts from the Flock camera system...
mendofever.com
Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise
As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
