WOWO News
Mother sentenced to 20 years in son’s beating death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The mother who was connected with the death of a 9-year-old boy in December 2021 has now been sentenced. Our partners in news at 21Alive report that on Friday, Jenna M. Miller, 37, has been sentenced to 20 years after she pleaded guilty to three neglect charges in November.
WANE-TV
Police: Alcohol may be factor in Steuben County crash that hurt 5 kids, 2 adults
HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) — A two-car crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive left a total of seven people injured Friday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s 911 received a call about the collision around 6:30 p.m. according to a release. After responding to the scene, the deputies determined that a blue 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound approaching the intersection. The other vehicle, a black 2017 Kia Sedona minivan, was traveling westbound.
WANE-TV
Driver arrested on OWI charges after hit-and-run at Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a man who crashed into a front porch and drove away from the scene early Saturday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the scene of a reported crash at a house in the 3700 block of Webster Street, near the intersection of West Rudisill Boulevard and Calhoun Street.
WOWO News
FWPD investigating after woman found in life-threatening condition in apartment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a woman was found in life-threatening condition in an apartment Saturday morning. Police were called at 8:13 a.m. on a report of an unknown problem to the 7900 block of Winston Lane. That’s in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartment complex on the west side of Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police seek info on incident that left woman in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking the public for information related to an incident that left a woman in life-threatening condition Saturday morning. Just before 8:15 a.m., officers responded to Preston Pointe at Inverness off Illinois Road. A release from FWPD said an “unknown problem” had been reported at an apartment in the 7900 block of Winston Lane, and officers at the scene found a woman in life-threatening condition.
WANE-TV
Ohio police investigate what led up to fatal semi crash on US 24
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Bryan, Ohio died Saturday morning after the semitrailer he was driving crashed in a ditch off US 24. The Ohio State Highway Patrol determined just before 11 a.m., the semi went off the side of the highway into a ditch and hit a speed limit sign. It’s unclear what led up to the crash.
wfft.com
Man arrested in Suttenfield Avenue stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police today arrested a 36-year-old man man wanted in connection with a Dec. 29th stabbing. Investigators charged Christopher S. Moore of Fort Wayne with attempted murder, aggravated battery and four counts of domestic battery. Police say Moore stabbed a woman about 11:30 a.m....
‘Baby mama drama’: Three accused in shooting that left man injured, woman dead
New details have been released in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman, who was apparently ambushed after spending time at a music studio.
Strict sanctions ordered for man who injured hospital cop
LIMA — A Harrod man who admitted he attacked members of the Memorial Health System police department during a drug-induced rage earlier this year escaped prison time during his sentencing Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Jase Schlesselman, 23, pleaded guilty in November to a second-degree felony charge...
Motion denied for Lima man accused of kidnapping, assault
LIMA — A motion to interview the alleged victim of felonious assault and kidnapping about a prior similar incident was denied on Thursday. John Holland, 35, is accused of two counts of first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault against Regina Hibbard on Aug. 7, 2021. Kenneth Rexford, Holland’s attorney, said on Thursday that Hibbard accused his client of choking and assaulting her that day, but also in 2017 in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Arson suspect admits serving as own attorney ‘might not be in my best interest’
LIMA — A Lima man charged with a second-degree felony count of arson walked into the courtroom of Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Friday determined to part ways with his attorney and represent himself during his upcoming trial. “This is not a decision I made...
Suspect sought in Lima shooting death
LIMA — Police have identified a suspect in the Dec. 29 shooting death of Lima resident Kobe Bryant. The Lima Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Takal L. Austin, 18, of Lima, who has an active felony warrant for homicide in reference to the shooting.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne apartment fire forces evacuation, destroys roof
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - An attic fire at a Fort Wayne apartment complex caused an evacuation Friday night, leaving several people displaced. Firefighters arrived to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 9:30 p.m. to find an apartment building in flames. Occupants had already evacuated and alerted others in...
WANE-TV
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
WANE-TV
Driver taken to hospital after DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A woman was trapped inside her minivan after a crash involving another vehicle Friday morning in DeKalb County. The crash took place just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of CR 35 and CR 60 according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s department. Investigators determined that...
1039waynefm.com
Coroner identifies 18-year-old victim in South Anthony shooting
UPDATE (January 5, 2023):. The Allen County Coroner says an 18-year-old was the victim in a deadly South Anthony Boulevard shooting. She and another person were shot on Tuesday. Police say three people are now facing charges. The other victim, an adult male, was initially listed. in critical condition. His...
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton
PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
wfft.com
One dead, one critically injured in Southeast Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Southeast Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police responded to S Anthony Blvd and Simons St just after 7:00 p.m. Police say several people called 911 about shots fired in the...
Plea deal offered, trial scheduled on assault, kidnapping charges
LIMA — A plea deal was offered on Wednesday to a Lima man charged with felonious assault, kidnapping, marijuana cultivation and cocaine possession. The state offered to dismiss all but the second-degree felonious assault charge with a three-year firearm specification for Jacquavious Cartwright, 35, and said it would not make a sentencing recommendation should he accept the deal. He has until a final pretrial at 8 a.m. Jan. 17 to accept the offer.
WOWO News
Three arrested in connection to Tuesday night homicide case; victim identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were arrested in connection to a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and a man in life-threatening condition. Police responded to the 2500 block of South Anthony Blvd. at 7:04 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a vehicle with two gunshot victims inside. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.
