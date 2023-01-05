Read full article on original website
East-side building total loss after fire early Sunday
SAN ANTONIO — A fire destroyed a building on the east side early Sunday. The call came out around 1:41 a.m. for a fire on the corner of N New Braunfels Avenue and Burnet Street. The Battalion Chief says the building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Fire breaks out in garage; family's cat passes away
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters rushed to a house fire where six people were asleep inside. Sadly, their cat died in the fire. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday on Roark Drive on the city's east side. The San Antonio Fire Department said the fire broke out in the...
San Antonio man captures photo and stops to help at semitruck crash site
SAN ANTONIO — A local Army Medic said he rushed to try and save the passenger in the overturned 18-wheeler that crashed on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The driver did survive the fiery wreck that happened Thursday afternoon. All day crews were cleaning...
KSAT 12
Litter of puppies recovering after lawn mower accident, donations needed for their recovery
SAN ANTONIO – A litter of orphaned puppies are recovering from injuries after being hit by a lawn mower. According to San Antonio Pets Alive!, a litter of 5-day-old puppies and their mother were hit by a lawn mower on Tuesday in a wooded area of San Antonio. The...
Christmas Eve accident leaves 14-year-old hospitalized with major burns
SAN ANTONIO — An accident on Christmas Eve left a 14-year-old San Antonian in the hospital with burns to over most of his body. Two weeks later, the family is trying to cope as he recovers. Presents still wait under the tree for Marcus Rutledge Jr., who spent Christmas...
Fire destroys home; firefighter taken to hospital with sprained ankle
SAN ANTONIO — A house partially collapsed after a fire on the city's east side, San Antonio Fire Department Public Information Officer Joe Arrington said. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1200 block of Denver Boulevard. Arrington said the flames reached anywhere from 15...
One person believed to be dead after 18-wheeler flips, catches on fire
SAN ANTONIO — One person is believed to be dead after an 18-wheeler flipped over and caught on fire on the city's east side. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The San Antonio Police Department said witnesses saw the...
KSAT 12
Rare animal captured in San Antonio after found clinging to man’s front porch, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man found a rare, furry creature clinging to his front porch. After phoning Animal Care Services for help Friday morning, he found out the animal is actually illegal to own in city limits and South Texas. The creature was identified as a coati...
KSAT 12
Portion of Loop 410 on South Side reopens following active police scene
SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Loop 410 on the South Side has reopened, according to San Antonio police. SAPD said the westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Roosevelt Avenue on Friday afternoon due to an active scene. Details about the incident are unknown at this time.
One injured in house fire in far north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — One person was transported to the hospital following a house fire on the city's far north side Wednesday afternoon, officials say. The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of Oak Bend just before noon for a reported fire. Officials said when they arrived,...
In testy meeting, St. Mary's strip bar owners pressure construction crews
SAN ANTONIO — In a testy meeting Friday, bar owners told city leaders they should fire the contractor redoing roads and sidewalks along the St. Mary's strip. Construction will eventually make the stretch more walkable, but bad weather and an early sewerage mistake have delayed completion. The problems also forced road closures bar owners did not initially expect.
East-side Walmart back open after cleaning liquid spill leads to evacuation
SAN ANTONIO — An east-side Walmart is back open for regular business after a cleaning liquid spill resulted in an evacuation around midday on Thursday. The store is located along the 4000 block of N Foster Road. "It appears some cleaning liquids were accidentally mixed causing strong odor within...
KSAT 12
Man who lived in funeral home limo downtown attacked with knife, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering after being attacked with a knife outside a downtown funeral home early Friday morning. San Antonio police say the 32-year-old told them he was homeless and had been living in a limousine parked outside M. E. Rodriguez funeral home. He says another...
Two people dead after shooting on far west side
SAN ANTONIO — Two people have died after a shooting on the far west side Friday night, according to BCSO. The incident occurred at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias around 9:55 p.m. Police arrived on the scene after a shooting was reported and a vehicle was observed leaving...
One person dead, another injured after shooting on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another person was injured after a shooting on the northwest side Friday night. The incident occurred near Broadstone Apartments on Medical Drive around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police say they received a call for a shooting and when they arrived on the...
Crooks steal VFW post's ceremonial rifles used to honor fallen veterans
SAN ANTONIO — At 5 a.m. Friday morning, two thieves broke into VFW Post 8397. They cut through the steel portion of the door, destroyed the security panel in the office, and dragged a large gun safe out of the room. They eventually found a dolly and wheeled it out the back door.
Woman killed after being hit by two drivers within minutes; both took off
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a driver who crashed into a woman, causing her to suffer injuries that eventually led to her death. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at the intersection of Westwood Loop and 1604 North. KENS...
SAPD officers shoot at man while responding to report of armed threat on west side, McManus says
SAN ANTONIO — An unidentified suspect is hospitalized after San Antonio Police Department officers shot him at a west-side motel while responding to reports of an armed man threatening others Wednesday evening, officials say. The victim remains in critical condition as of 3 p.m. Thursday, SAPD told KENS 5.
San Antonio couple finds four bullet holes in home after New Year's Eve
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio couple avoided tragedy by celebrating New Year's Eve away from home. When Michelle and Albert Diaz, Jr. returned home Sunday, they made a startling discovery: A bullet hole at eye level. This happened in the 2200 block of War Dance on the northwest...
KSAT 12
Deputies searching for suspect who shot, killed two people in West Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were fatally shot in West Bexar County overnight and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down the suspect responsible. The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias. Details on the incident are limited,...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
