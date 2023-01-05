Missouri State hoops blew out Evansville. Here's what's been working over its 4-game winning streak

Missouri State's 85-62 win over Evansville on Wednesday night gave the Bears their fourth-straight win and advanced them to 4-1 in league play.

The expected dominance came over a Purple Aces team that wouldn't surprise anyone if it was to go winless in the Missouri Valley Conference this season. But there is plenty to like about the Bears (8-7, 4-1) who have won a road game somewhere they rarely win and beat the Valley favorites during the four-game stretch.

"Our guys are continuing to get better," fifth-year head coach Dana Ford said. "We need to hustle and play gritty and I think we're getting better at that."

The four-game stretch follows what was a less-than-satisfying performance during non-conference play — which included losses to Purdue Fort Wayne, Ball State and UNC Wilmington. The 4-7 start to the year appears to be in the rearview mirror with the Bears continuing to look better each night they take the floor.

Here are a few signs of encouragement from the Bears from Wednesday and their four-game stretch:

Paint touches have turned into better offense

The Bears are no longer playing the way they did when they jacked up 41 shots from 3-point range in their loss to Purdue Fort Wayne. They are now improving at playing the style of ball that Ford has wanted this offense to play.

Ford and his staff have preached getting the ball inside the paint and working from there — whether it's a player like Donovan Clay, Dalen Rignal or Jonathan Mogbo getting the ball and kicking it out to open teammates if an easy look at the basket isn't there via the layup.

On Wednesday, the Bears were working it inside out for the majority of the night. It turned into the Bears' best scoring performance of the season while knocking down 9-of-23 shots from beyond the arc — with Chance Moore making five of them as part of his game-high 19-point night — and outscoring Evansville 46-26 inside the paint.

"We call it 'inside out, no doubt,'" Ford said. "Our percentages are just higher when you get those looks from the inside out. It's been a challenge off the bounce sometimes but we're getting better at that. Things are starting to evolve for our group on both sides of the ball."

The players are starting the see the benefits as results have come during this stretch. Mogbo scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting with Clay adding 17 points. In a lower-scoring battle with Drake in which the Bears scored 52 points, 22 of them came from inside the paint. Clay led the way with 15 points in that game with most of his damage coming by attacking the rim.

"Coach really believes that inside out works a lot," Mogbo said. "Guys start to crash the paint when me and the other big guys get it all down low. If two guys come to us, we just need to make the right read and throw it out for a 3-pointer because we're a great 3-point shooting team."

Jonathan Mogbo's development

The development of Missouri State's 6-foot-8 juco transfer forward can't go unnoticed either. Mogbo had his best Division I performance against Evansville as he recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and 10 boards while adding five steals.

Over the last five games, Mogbo has four in which he scored 10 or more points when he only had one before in the season opener against Missouri S&T. He had some lingering injuries that bothered him early on but he's turned into a starter who sees the floor for 25 or more minutes per night.

"He's a tremendous player because of his versatility," Ford said. "He's starting to understand the importance of getting catches for our team because he's one of our better passers. We want him to score a little more. Defensively, he's got such great length and instincts and he's quick off the ground and can run."

Ford described Mogbo as a "nice kid" that he needs to try and tick off more before games to get him to play at his highest level. The coach would describe his methods of trying to get under Mogbo's skin while saying that his wife goes back and watches the press conferences.

"He can guard one through five and he's got great hand activity," Ford said. "He's a defensive specialist and he allows us to do a lot of the switching that we do and he can guard the other team's point guard. His greatest strength is defensively but offensively, he's coming along a little bit and we need him to come on even more and that's what we're working on."

New starting five sets the tone for the defense

Ford saw something in the lineup that finished the Bears' loss at Oral Roberts that made him want to start it going forward.

In the 80-77 loss at Oral Roberts on Dec. 16, the last time the Bears lost, the likes of Damien Mayo Jr., Dalen Ridgnal and Raphe Ayres almost helped them come back for a road win.

Ford has frequently said that he doesn't put too much stock into who starts games as he is more worried about who he will have on the court late when games are on the line. But by inserting Mayo, Ridgnal and Ayres into the starting lineup over the last four games, he's doing it with a purpose — no matter how many minutes they have at the end of the night.

"I felt like they were hustling and busting their tails and it's a good group to have out there," Ford said. "I think they set the tone defensively."

The starting group used to include James Graham who will miss a few weeks with an injured hand but has since added Clay who might be the team's best defender. Mayo exited Wednesday night's game with a minor knee injury and the Bears opted to keep him out after just nine minutes when they appeared to be in control of the Aces with the hopes of having him for Saturday's game at Belmont.

Over the last four games, the Bears have allowed an average of 59 points per outing.

"I think that group sets the tone for what needs to be our calling card — to defend and rebound," Ford said.

The Bears stay in a hotel on game nights even at home?

The Bears have not been staying inside their dorms or apartments over this four-game winning streak. Instead, they are packing up and living out of a hotel room on game nights even when their games take place at Great Southern Bank Arena.

"We're winning all these road conference games, right?" Ford said. "We're like 23-15 on the road, which is good, and then we come home and we're like 24-14. So I thought maybe it's the hotel, right? Maybe if these guys wake up in a hotel, they'll maybe have a greater chance to win. It worked last game and it worked this game and we'll keep doing it as long as we can do it."

Missouri State Athletics Director Kyle Moats was in the room during the press conference. He laughed and said hotel stays haven't cost the Bears anything yet.

Ford hasn't asked his team how they've liked it.

"I'm not interested in what they like," Ford said. "I know they played well at home over the last two games and they're gonna stay there again."

There doesn't appear to be a dominant team in the Valley right now

If you've been paying attention to the rest of the league, there doesn't appear to be a team that's going to run away with the Valley this year. Of course, it's going to be a one-bid league that's decided over four days at Arch Madness in St. Louis.

But a regular-season title race is something Missouri State could find itself in. The Bears have already beaten the league favorite and have a road win in Cedar Falls. Drake doesn't look like the team many thought it would be as it's 2-3 in the MVC and has only scored 13 bench points over the last three games. This also looks like the least-talented Northern Iowa team in quite some time.

Indiana State is the only 5-0 team to start league play and Southern Illinois and Murray State are tied with the Bears at 4-1. Bradley, Belmont and UNI are each 3-2. Illinois State, Illinois Chicago, Valparaiso and Evansville will have no say in this race.

The league appears as wide open as ever and the Bears can continue to make their way back into the conversation when many could have counted them out just a few weeks back.

"It's always gonna be a dog fight," Ford said. "You can't just say you're gonna walk into a gym and think you're just gonna win. It's really, really early. We just need to take it one day at a time."

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

