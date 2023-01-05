Southfield-based Credit Acceptance Corp., which made its mark offering auto loans to those who have bad credit and might not qualify for an auto loan otherwise, is accused by regulators of making predatory deals that set financially vulnerable buyers up to fail. The auto loans for the used cars carry "exorbitant interest rates, are loaded with expensive add-on products, and saddle borrowers with debts" that even the lender believes that borrowers cannot afford to repay in...

