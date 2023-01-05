Read full article on original website
Southfield auto lender accused of predatory deals, setting up buyers to fail
Southfield-based Credit Acceptance Corp., which made its mark offering auto loans to those who have bad credit and might not qualify for an auto loan otherwise, is accused by regulators of making predatory deals that set financially vulnerable buyers up to fail. The auto loans for the used cars carry "exorbitant interest rates, are loaded with expensive add-on products, and saddle borrowers with debts" that even the lender believes that borrowers cannot afford to repay in...
Detroit News
End of child tax credit expansion raises fear of resurgent children poverty
The expansion of a federal tax credit to low-income families during the pandemic lifted more than half a million Michigan children out of poverty, so its ending at the finish of 2022 has advocates worried that it will put children at risk of falling back into poverty. Legislation passed the...
michiganradio.org
Tribal gaming authority ordered to pay investors nearly $89 million in failed casino deal
Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority was dealt a losing hand in court Thursday in a nearly ten-year dispute with former investors. The authority, which operates under the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, was ordered by an Ingham County Circuit Court judge to pay the investors group nearly $89 million.
Arab American News
Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board
LANSING – On December 22, Gov. Whitmer appointed attorney and civil right advocates Nabih Ayad to the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority Board. Ayad, of New Boston, is an attorney and has been in private practice at Ayad Law for 22 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wayne State University and his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
michiganradio.org
Report finds UIA ineffective in processing unemployment claims during pandemic
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency issued $6.6 billion in overpayments. That’s noted among the several findings in a new report from the state Auditor General. It also found the agency was slow to address problems and consistently did not meet federal standards for processing claims....
Voluntary departures save Detroit Free Press from forced layoffs
The Free Press will narrowly avoid forced layoffs later this month because eight employees have volunteered to leave their jobs, including some top editors, staff members were told Friday. The newspaper had been facing the possibility of as many as 14 layoffs amid financial challenges at its parent company, Gannett. This week was the deadline for employees to volunteer to leave. ...
Judge's controversial comments suggest protection for professional guardians
The 7 Investigators obtained video of a local judge at a recent conference that raises questions about the relationship between judges and professional guardians.
Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
Judge says Dearborn man's targeting of synagogue 'bone-chilling,' sends case to trial
A Bloomfield Hills judge on Thursday bound over for trial a Dearborn man charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation after he drove to a synagogue last month and yelled at parents dropping off their children at a preschool. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, appeared via video in 48th District Court as Judge Kimberly Small described his actions the morning of Dec. 2, when witnesses said he threatened Jewish and Black people at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield...
Many fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine waiting for lawsuit decision
Lawsuits against Blue Cross Blue Shield continue to pour in, one year after hundreds of people were fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
wkar.org
MI Dept of State complies with 1/6 special counsel subpoena
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office has confirmed her office complied with a subpoena issued as part of a federal inquiry into election tampering and the January 6th insurrection. The Detroit Free Press reports the Secretary of State shared 37 pages of emails, including communications between the state...
Ex-Con Resigns as Law Clerk for Michigan Justice Before He Began -- Who is Peter Martel?
After taking office Sunday, The Detroit News reported Justice Kyra Bolden, appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, chose Peter Martel, an ex-convict as her key aide. Just hours after the announcement, The Detroit News reported Peter Martel resigned.
Conservator ordered to refund $41K after paying herself ward’s entire inheritance
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan conservator has been ordered to refund more than $41,000 to a ward after she billed herself $79,000 for less than a year of work, including the ward’s entire inheritance, authorities announced. Patricia Dudek is accused of overcharging a vulnerable individual for whom...
mitechnews.com
If You Are Planning Michigan Cannabis Events, Sparx & Recreation Wants To Help You Promote Them
ANN ARBOR – If your company is developing Michigan cannabis events for the first half of 2023, we want to hear from you at Sparx & Recreation. We are planning our second edition of the digital magazine that will feature cannabis events through June 30, and perhaps beyond. These...
beckersdental.com
Michigan raises reimbursement rates for dental procedures
Michigan has raised the reimbursement rates for dental procedures performed in outpatient hospitals and ASCs. The minimum Medicaid payment rates for dental services provided under general anesthesia at outpatient hospitals were raised to $2,300 and $1,495 for services provided at ASCs. The policy also switched the reimbursement methodology for dental services provided in these settings from the outpatient prospective payment system to a Medicaid fee schedule.
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
Detroit News
Matt DePerno challenges GOP chair contenders to cover convention costs
Lansing — Michigan Republican Party chairman candidate Matt DePerno challenged his opponents' campaigns on Friday to each chip in $20,000 to cover the costs of the February GOP convention in Lansing. DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer and former candidate for attorney general, issued his request on the day of the...
Detroit News
Insider: Whitmer says Republicans should have targeted her 45-cent gas tax proposal
Lansing — Many Michigan Republicans have publicly critiqued Tudor Dixon's unsuccessful campaign against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Last week, Whitmer herself chimed in on the GOP's strategies. During an hour-long interview with Democratic political consultant David Axelrod on his "The Axe Files" podcast," Whitmer said if she were the...
Michigan AG Says There’s ‘Clear Evidence’ Against Fake Electors
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan attorney general said Friday there’s “clear evidence” to pursue charges against pro-Donald Trump Republicans who claimed they were the state’s presidential electors in 2020, despite Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory. Dana Nessel referred the matter to federal prosecutors last...
2 Detroit liquor stores hire security for customers
"Anytime you see something happen to anybody anywhere it concerns us. Especially when it's in the community we service."
