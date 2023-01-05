ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Southfield auto lender accused of predatory deals, setting up buyers to fail

Southfield-based Credit Acceptance Corp., which made its mark offering auto loans to those who have bad credit and might not qualify for an auto loan otherwise, is accused by regulators of making predatory deals that set financially vulnerable buyers up to fail. The auto loans for the used cars carry "exorbitant interest rates, are loaded with expensive add-on products, and saddle borrowers with debts" that even the lender believes that borrowers cannot afford to repay in...
Arab American News

Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board

LANSING – On December 22, Gov. Whitmer appointed attorney and civil right advocates Nabih Ayad to the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority Board. Ayad, of New Boston, is an attorney and has been in private practice at Ayad Law for 22 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wayne State University and his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
The Detroit Free Press

Voluntary departures save Detroit Free Press from forced layoffs

The Free Press will narrowly avoid forced layoffs later this month because eight employees have volunteered to leave their jobs, including some top editors, staff members were told Friday. The newspaper had been facing the possibility of as many as 14 layoffs amid financial challenges at its parent company, Gannett. This week was the deadline for employees to volunteer to leave. ...
WLNS

Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
The Detroit Free Press

Judge says Dearborn man's targeting of synagogue 'bone-chilling,' sends case to trial

A Bloomfield Hills judge on Thursday bound over for trial a Dearborn man charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation after he drove to a synagogue last month and yelled at parents dropping off their children at a preschool. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, appeared via video in 48th District Court as Judge Kimberly Small described his actions the morning of Dec. 2, when witnesses said he threatened Jewish and Black people at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield...
wkar.org

MI Dept of State complies with 1/6 special counsel subpoena

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office has confirmed her office complied with a subpoena issued as part of a federal inquiry into election tampering and the January 6th insurrection. The Detroit Free Press reports the Secretary of State shared 37 pages of emails, including communications between the state...
beckersdental.com

Michigan raises reimbursement rates for dental procedures

Michigan has raised the reimbursement rates for dental procedures performed in outpatient hospitals and ASCs. The minimum Medicaid payment rates for dental services provided under general anesthesia at outpatient hospitals were raised to $2,300 and $1,495 for services provided at ASCs. The policy also switched the reimbursement methodology for dental services provided in these settings from the outpatient prospective payment system to a Medicaid fee schedule.
Detroit News

Matt DePerno challenges GOP chair contenders to cover convention costs

Lansing — Michigan Republican Party chairman candidate Matt DePerno challenged his opponents' campaigns on Friday to each chip in $20,000 to cover the costs of the February GOP convention in Lansing. DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer and former candidate for attorney general, issued his request on the day of the...
