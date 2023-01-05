ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMA TV

Retracing the cellular timeline of Bryan Kohberger's suspected phone

MOSCOW, Idaho (KLEW) — Detectives are mapping out the cellular timeline for the phone thought to belong to suspected killer Bryan Kohberger. Moscow Police believe the murders of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin occurred between 4:00 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. on Nov. 13.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy