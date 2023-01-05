ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murder suspect set to make court appearance on Thursday

MOSCOW, Idaho (KBOI) — The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students is set to make another court appearance on Thursday. Bryan Kohberger told a judge that he would not fight extradition to Idaho after he was arrested Dec. 30 at his parents' home in Chestnuthill Township in eastern Pennsylvania.
