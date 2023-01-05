ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Related
WJLA

Man shot and killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station, MPD says

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot and killed outside the entrance to the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro Station Saturday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Metro announced the ballpark entrance to the station was closed due to the police investigation outside the station, but it reopened around...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Armed Carjacking in Bethesda

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle and are asking for the public’s assistance. At approximately 12:11 a.m., 2nd District Officers responded to the area of Elm Street and Wisconsin Avenue for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Germantown

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Germantown. At approximately 9:19 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 22700 block of Ward Avenue for the report of a residential burglary that just occurred.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
rockvillenights.com

Police respond to 2 assaults in 10 minutes in Rockville

Two people were assaulted in two different parking lots, seven minutes apart, on Wednesday afternoon in Rockville. Rockville City police were called to a commercial parking lot in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive at 5:26 PM to investigate a 2nd-degree assault. They were called again 7 minutes later, when a second victim reported being assaulted in a parking lot on Research Court.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

13-Year-Old Shot, Killed in Northeast DC: Police

A teenage boy is dead after a man who thought he saw someone "tampering with a vehicle" shot him in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, authorities say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE in the Brookland neighborhood at about 4 a.m. When...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

FOUND: DC police locate missing 3-year-old twin boys

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police have located three-year-old twin boys who were last seen on New Year's Eve, according to a report. Police said Tre’Von and Tyshon Mackall were last seen in the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast on Saturday, Dec. 31. They were located on Sunday,...
WASHINGTON, DC

