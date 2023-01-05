The Saranac Lake Police Department announced it is a launching a new website in partnership with Crimewatch that allows people to go online using a computer or mobile device to stay up-to date on public safety issues that are going on in the community. The website: saranaclakepolice.org allows residents to make an account and receive emails about crime committed in certain areas, submit tips to the police station, along with viewing recent arrests and registering security cameras they may have.

SARANAC LAKE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO