Read full article on original website
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
College Hockey: Vermont women win, Plattsburgh men lose
During a another busy day of college hockey, two local teams were in action. The Vermont women’s hockey team beat Providence 4-1 to sweep the home weekend against the Friars. Across Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh hosted the Winter Classic championship game, but lost 2-1 to Oswego in a tight contest.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont beats Providence, Plattsburgh tops Wentworth is busy night of college hockey
During a busy night in college hockey around the region, Vermont and Plattsburgh each managed to hold on in exciting games. In Burlington, the Catamounts won a 2-0 shutout over Providence, Lara Beecher scored both goals for UVM, while Jessie McPherson posted her 32nd win, tied for the most as a goalie in Vermont women’s hockey history.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont men’s basketball HC John Becker breaks wins record as the Catamounts beat Bryant
In a Vermont men’s basketball head coaching career that began in 2011, John Becker now has more wins than anyone who has held the title. During the Catamount second conference game of the season on Thursday against Bryant, Vermont got out to a 7-0 lead. This was enough cushion to help the teams’ confidence leading to a 74-64 win, the 265th for Becker as bench boss.
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh woman killed in Route 9 crash
A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek. New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
mychamplainvalley.com
Saranac Lake Police Department launches new website
The Saranac Lake Police Department announced it is a launching a new website in partnership with Crimewatch that allows people to go online using a computer or mobile device to stay up-to date on public safety issues that are going on in the community. The website: saranaclakepolice.org allows residents to make an account and receive emails about crime committed in certain areas, submit tips to the police station, along with viewing recent arrests and registering security cameras they may have.
mychamplainvalley.com
Woman injured in crash during icy conditions
On January 3, a woman from West Rutland was left in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a crash on Route 100 near the Pittsfield and Killington town line. The crash took place a little after 11 a.m., when Barbara Cobb, 75, was driving north. Vermont State Police...
Comments / 0