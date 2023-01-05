Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
The Lakers Reportedly Worked Out A Former Mavericks Player On Thursday
According to Krysten Peek of Yahoo! Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers brought former Dallas Mavericks player Tyler Dorsey in for a workout on Thursday.
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Waiving Former All-Star
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks are waiving four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Andre Iguodala Makes A Huge Announcement On Friday
On the most recent episode of his “Point Forward” podcast, Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala announced that he will make his season debut on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.
Spurs to waive former lottery pick after acquiring him from Celtics
The Celtics are trading big man Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the Spurs, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). The Spurs are waiving center Gorgui Dieng to create a roster spot for Vonleh, who will also be waived, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).
Charles Barkley curses on TNT; Shaq can’t stop laughing, offers to pay potential fine
You want to see Shaquille O’Neal laugh uncontrollably?. Just have Charles Barkley curse on national TV and watch the former NBA center laugh until he cries. Such was the case Thursday when Barkley - the former Auburn basketball star from Leeds, Alabama - dropped a curse word during “NBA on TNT” and things got sideways quick.
DEAL FINALIZED: Boston Celtics Officially Announce Trade Of Former 9th-Overall Pick
On Thursday, the Boston Celtics officially announced their trade with the San Antonio Spurs.
Bronny James Pulls Off Iconic LeBron H.S. Dunk During Game
The Sierra Canyon star once again looked like the mirror image of his father with a spectacular in-game slam.
"The Clippers STINK!" - Stephen A. Smith urges Ty Lue to leave the Los Angeles Clippers after a "brutal" loss against the Denver Nuggets
Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Ty Lue, Los Angeles Clippers, after a brutal 91-122 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets
BREAKING: The Lakers Are Reportedly On The Verge Of Signing A New Player
According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "the Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward" signing Sterling Brown.
Charles Barkley Curses On TV, Gets Reprimanded By Ernie Johnson
Charles Barkley said "assholes" on-air and Ernie Johnson admonished him for it.
Warriors Rumors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by the San Francisco Chronicle’s C.J. Holmes to discuss the state of the Golden State Warriors, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and more.
Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign New Player Before Friday's Game
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially signed Sterling Brown to a ten-day contract.
Knicks Make Roster Move With Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday
On Thursday, the New York Knicks sent Obi Toppin down to the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League and they recalled him later on the same day.
Joe Lacob Refuses To Guarantee Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green Will Retire With Warriors
Joe Lacob opened up the possibility that the Warriors Big 3 will not retire with the team.
Jayson Tatum Tweet Sparks Speculation About Potential Celtics Reunion With Former All-Star
Do the Boston Celtics have any moves up their sleeves? After dealing big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs for a top-55 protected future second-round draft pick on Thursday the Celtics now have an open roster spot and if it was up to Boston star Jayson Tatum, he'd likely use the roster spot ...
Grayson Allen flagrantly fouls Duke basketball teammate, plays hero
A flagrant foul by Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen helped former Duke basketball teammate Gary Trent Jr. and the Toronto Raptors force overtime on Wednesday night. But in the end, Allen played the part of a hero as the Bucks escaped with a 104-101 road win. The Raptors faced a...
Lakers News: Four Los Angeles Players Lead All-Star Fan Voting
Some usual and unusual suspects.
Son of six-time NBA All-Star likes Blue Devils
There's no indication yet that the Duke basketball staff is interested in Dynamic Prep (Texas) small forward Jermaine O'Neal Jr., an emerging 2025 talent who is the namesake of former six-time NBA All-Star big man Jermaine O'Neal. However, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound four-star seems familiar with the ...
