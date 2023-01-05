Read full article on original website
Day one action at Chance Harman Classic delivers close contests
FLOYD, Va. – Friday brought a whirlwind of action at Floyd County HS. The Chance Harman Classic sees scores of volunteers spring into action, as the school is deluged with basketball teams and basketball fans in equal measure. In the opening game, defending state champion Auburn defeated NRV rival...
Dawgs, Aubrun shut out Macon 3-0
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs (17-7-2) smothered the Macon Mayhem (4-17-2) 3-0 on Saturday night at Berglund Center. Tom Aubrun had a 26-save shutout against his former team, while Brady Heppner, Matt O’Dea, and Mac Jansen scored for Roanoke. The offense was rolling for the Dawgs...
#9 Hokies down Cavaliers without Elizabeth Kitley
Blacksburg, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team went into the half tied with Virginia 32-32, but took control in the second half to knock off the Cavaliers 74-66 at home Thursday. The Hokies (13-2, 3-2) had four players score in double figures, led by Georgia Amoore,...
Carroll County girls make it a goal to play under the bright lights again
HILLSVILLE, Va. – Just before the start of the 2021-2022 basketball season, Carroll County’s gym had new lights installed--a bright, fresh look for what would soon be the brightest season ever for the girls basketball program. “Everybody has been congratulating us and still talking about it and we’re...
Dawgs Mash Mayhem 8-3
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs hammered the Macon Mayhem 8-3 on Friday night at Berglund Center. Nine different players recorded two points or more for the Dawgs, led by Dillon Radin with four points and Nick DeVito, C.J. Valerian, Josh Nenadal, and Chris Vella with three points each.
Tickets sold out for Salem Rodeo Saturday Jan 7th
ROANOKE, Va. – Kevin Debusk with Salem Rodeo said tickets for Salem Rodeo is sold out. Tickets are still available for Sunday’s show which is at 2 p.m. WSLS 10 also asked Debusk who looked better in the cowboy hat, Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich or himself. Check out...
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.
Mixed bag of rain, wintry precipitation make for an unpleasant Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with mainly dry, but chilly weather. Winter’s chill sticks with us today, but we’ll also throw some precipitation into the mix. I say precipitation because it could be rain for some of you and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain for others. The chance for wintry precipitation has prompted a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.
Gateless parking comes to Rock Hill. What does it mean?
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There's a new way to pay for parking in Rock Hill, and it doesn't involve paying at the gate. That's mainly because there won't be a gate at two parking decks in town. So how do you pay?. The City of Rock Hill has partnered...
Staying Healthy for 2023: simple exercises to get you moving
ROANOKE, Va. – People love to start new activities for the new year, and fitness is no exception. Devon Moore with Gold’s Gym in Roanoke, spoke with members on the Weekend Virginia Today to show exercises anyone can do at home or at the office. The first, air...
Back to reality: Wintry air returns in time for first full weekend of 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – Five days into the new year, 2023 has started off exceptionally warm. That changes Friday, as temperatures return to more seasonable levels. Expect more clouds to the west and more sun to the east, which will make a difference in how high temperatures get during the afternoon.
Man charged after malicious wounding incident in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged after a malicious wounding incident in Martinsville Wednesday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 4, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 700 block of Stultz Road in Martinsville.
Governor Youngkin discusses tax relief, investments for Virginia
SALEM, Va. – “I have to say we are competing, but folks I have to say it is time to compete to win,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said. On Thursday afternoon at Carter Machinery in Salem, Youngkin discussed his goals for the Commonwealth. “I want us to move...
Fuel spill on Route 220 in Eagle Rock cleared
EAGLE ROCK, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, all fire units have cleared the scene. Rescue crews are working at the scene of an accident with a fuel spill in Eagle Rock, according to the Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Officials say it...
Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles
ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
Roanoke property values are up nearly 10%, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – If you own a home in Roanoke, your real estate value is likely increasing. City leaders said property values are up nearly 10% – almost $10 billion. Multi-family homes are rising the most – they’re up about 15%. Single-family homes aren’t very far behind.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 1. As of 4:06 p.m., the south right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp...
Night to Shine brings prom to people of all abilities
ROANOKE, Va. – Shopping for a prom dress is an experience many people never forget. One local group is working to make sure individuals of all abilities get that opportunity. Patrice Smelser is on the planning committee for Night to Shine. “This whole event is for people to know...
The Humble Hustle Company in Roanoke receives $5k donation from InFirst
ROANOKE, Va. – InFirst Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to The Humble Hustle Company in Roanoke, officials announced Thursday. The Humble Hustle Company connects diverse communities by creating innovative, inclusive spaces that inspire hope and promote giving, InFirst said. Recently, we’re told the company’s “Keep Giving Initiative” helped 2,900...
Former owner of The Roanoker restaurant hosts cookbook signing
ROANOKE, Va. – Many are missing their favorite dishes from The Roanoker restaurant – that’s why they’re keeping the legacy of the Star City staple alive. On Friday afternoon, the owner and her daughter-in-law hosted a book signing for their new cookbook. ‘81 years of food...
