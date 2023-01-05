ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Day one action at Chance Harman Classic delivers close contests

FLOYD, Va. – Friday brought a whirlwind of action at Floyd County HS. The Chance Harman Classic sees scores of volunteers spring into action, as the school is deluged with basketball teams and basketball fans in equal measure. In the opening game, defending state champion Auburn defeated NRV rival...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Dawgs, Aubrun shut out Macon 3-0

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs (17-7-2) smothered the Macon Mayhem (4-17-2) 3-0 on Saturday night at Berglund Center. Tom Aubrun had a 26-save shutout against his former team, while Brady Heppner, Matt O’Dea, and Mac Jansen scored for Roanoke. The offense was rolling for the Dawgs...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

#9 Hokies down Cavaliers without Elizabeth Kitley

Blacksburg, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team went into the half tied with Virginia 32-32, but took control in the second half to knock off the Cavaliers 74-66 at home Thursday. The Hokies (13-2, 3-2) had four players score in double figures, led by Georgia Amoore,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Dawgs Mash Mayhem 8-3

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs hammered the Macon Mayhem 8-3 on Friday night at Berglund Center. Nine different players recorded two points or more for the Dawgs, led by Dillon Radin with four points and Nick DeVito, C.J. Valerian, Josh Nenadal, and Chris Vella with three points each.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tickets sold out for Salem Rodeo Saturday Jan 7th

ROANOKE, Va. – Kevin Debusk with Salem Rodeo said tickets for Salem Rodeo is sold out. Tickets are still available for Sunday’s show which is at 2 p.m. WSLS 10 also asked Debusk who looked better in the cowboy hat, Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich or himself. Check out...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Mixed bag of rain, wintry precipitation make for an unpleasant Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with mainly dry, but chilly weather. Winter’s chill sticks with us today, but we’ll also throw some precipitation into the mix. I say precipitation because it could be rain for some of you and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain for others. The chance for wintry precipitation has prompted a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Staying Healthy for 2023: simple exercises to get you moving

ROANOKE, Va. – People love to start new activities for the new year, and fitness is no exception. Devon Moore with Gold’s Gym in Roanoke, spoke with members on the Weekend Virginia Today to show exercises anyone can do at home or at the office. The first, air...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man charged after malicious wounding incident in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged after a malicious wounding incident in Martinsville Wednesday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 4, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 700 block of Stultz Road in Martinsville.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Fuel spill on Route 220 in Eagle Rock cleared

EAGLE ROCK, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, all fire units have cleared the scene. Rescue crews are working at the scene of an accident with a fuel spill in Eagle Rock, according to the Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Officials say it...
EAGLE ROCK, VA
WSLS

Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles

ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke property values are up nearly 10%, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. – If you own a home in Roanoke, your real estate value is likely increasing. City leaders said property values are up nearly 10% – almost $10 billion. Multi-family homes are rising the most – they’re up about 15%. Single-family homes aren’t very far behind.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 1. As of 4:06 p.m., the south right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Night to Shine brings prom to people of all abilities

ROANOKE, Va. – Shopping for a prom dress is an experience many people never forget. One local group is working to make sure individuals of all abilities get that opportunity. Patrice Smelser is on the planning committee for Night to Shine. “This whole event is for people to know...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

The Humble Hustle Company in Roanoke receives $5k donation from InFirst

ROANOKE, Va. – InFirst Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to The Humble Hustle Company in Roanoke, officials announced Thursday. The Humble Hustle Company connects diverse communities by creating innovative, inclusive spaces that inspire hope and promote giving, InFirst said. Recently, we’re told the company’s “Keep Giving Initiative” helped 2,900...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Former owner of The Roanoker restaurant hosts cookbook signing

ROANOKE, Va. – Many are missing their favorite dishes from The Roanoker restaurant – that’s why they’re keeping the legacy of the Star City staple alive. On Friday afternoon, the owner and her daughter-in-law hosted a book signing for their new cookbook. ‘81 years of food...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy